(Wales Online) Weeners Sometimes all it takes is a few well placed penises to remind the council to fill the potholes. Schwarzenegger seen furiously taking notes   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
18
posted to Main » on 15 May 2023 at 11:35 AM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squeaky wheel gets the worm.

iykmim
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you gotta hand it to them on achieving a happy ending.
 
Muta
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It shouldn't be that hard
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On a related note, a culdesac in my neighborhood recently had a giant weener drawn in chalk on it. It was a good ten feet long or so. Not pothole though. Just the weener.
 
slantsix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I awoke yesterday to find that somebody had drawn an excellent Family Guy-style peen on the rear window of my car.

I give it a 7/10 and will leave it so somebody gets a smile today
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

patrick767: On a related note, a culdesac in my neighborhood recently had a giant weener drawn in chalk on it. It was a good ten feet long or so. Not pothole though. Just the weener.


I see stuff like that and just hope it isn't a crime scene outline drawing.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have a vague recollection that this is a long-ago repeat.  Don't care, though, as it's funny.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Surprised someone didn't erect a barricade and call it folk art.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good job, they found a way to get their personal problems to the top of the pile.  This of course puts all the non-penis potholes at the bottom of the pile, including ones that might have been more of a safety hazard than these.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: patrick767: On a related note, a culdesac in my neighborhood recently had a giant weener drawn in chalk on it. It was a good ten feet long or so. Not pothole though. Just the weener.

I see stuff like that and just hope it isn't a crime scene outline drawing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Or one incredibly poorly placed penis.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Another carefully planned schedule of getting around to it when they get around to it ruined by a bunch of pricks.

The next town that does this is going to find that work crews have discovered the magic of black spray paint.

/Given that they tried to wash away the paint and only made the holes worse, I may be giving them too much credit as they don't seem to understand the concept of paint.
//Did they fix just the holes or patch the entire genital region?
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Another carefully planned schedule of getting around to it when they get around to it ruined by a bunch of pricks.

The next town that does this is going to find that work crews have discovered the magic of black spray paint.



Won't that just make them bigger?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
magic_meat_bat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
