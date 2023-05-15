 Skip to content
(Rochester First)   Nothing says Mother's Day like lilacs and brawls   (rochesterfirst.com) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline demonstrably false.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you expect to happen when you have Pigeons Playing Ping Pong as the last act of the night?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Purple Rage...
 
TheFoz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lemme guess, this was at a Chuck E. Cheese?

*reads TFA*

Wait, wat??
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Purple Rage...


unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x613]


Man, Macy Gray has let herself go.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Man, Macy Gray has let herself go.


The story was on local news all weekend. Funny how it started off.

The first report said "missing one year old child"....then later that afternoon, they reported they found the child in an office/industrial part drowned in a pond.

A bystander noticed the mom with the one year old heading off towards the pod, and the mom returned and the child didn't. The bystander called the police. Sure enough. Local security cameras in the area spotted them walking to the pond, and 6 minutes later mom came back naked, without the child.

Mental issues, perhaps drugs are probably involved.
 
Tibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Rochester Police Department said an estimated 300 juveniles "refused to disperse from the area" shortly after 9:00 p.m. RPD said at one point, rocks and other items were being thrown at police and passing motorists.

Did they try playing Nickelback?
 
Thingster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's so surprising is how unsurprising the article is.
 
