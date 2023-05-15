 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Florida man sets record for living underwater, and he doesn't mean his mortgage   (fox8.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Sun, Ocean, Florida Keys, Science, Medicine, Lake, Sea, Broadcasting  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2023 at 9:05 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bronskrat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the future for Florida. I look forward to it!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Dituri .... ate a protein-heavy meal of eggs and salmon prepared using a microwave."

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The idea here is to populate the world's oceans, to take care of them by living in them and really treating them well"

Says man who is completely clueless about just how well populations of people take care of the areas they live in
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did he live at 22A Runcorn Ave?
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Futurama - Underwater Living at Its Finest
Youtube t69yuxD-iBU
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This doesn't sound healthy. Would love to see the IRB report.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: "The idea here is to populate the world's oceans, to take care of them by living in them and really treating them well"

Says man who is completely clueless about just how well populations of people take care of the areas they live in


If you ever want to get depressed, remember they name residential areas after the thing they killed/destroyed to build the houses.

Fawn's Meadow
Egret's Landing
Fox Hollow
Wildrose Prairie
etc.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
76 days?  Biatch, please...
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USS_Triton_(SSRN-586)#Shakedown_cruise
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At what point do you stop asking guests to please stop peeing in the living room?
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sleep in
 
sniderman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Current record holders

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.