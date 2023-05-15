 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Kid saves everyone on his school bus when the driver passed out, but somehow the Guardian makes the focus about kids on cellphones   (theguardian.com) divider line
EvaDewer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know what's worse than having a kid have to rescue a school bus?

Having 30 kids fighting for the wheel after the driver passes out.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I promise you that no kid said "I was on my phone playing a little game."

That's not how human children talk.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kids These Days™
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This happened two weeks ago.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dafatone: I promise you that no kid said "I was on my phone playing a little game."

That's not how human children talk.


The 'Music Band' t-shirt was a little suspect as well.
 
