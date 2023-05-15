 Skip to content
(WBUR Boston)   There is a 23-year life expectancy gap in the two miles between Boston's Back Bay neighborhood to Nubian Square. Banky asks, "What's a Nubian Square?"   (wbur.org) divider line
    Murica, Public health, Education, Life expectancy, Research, Government, Health, City, Blood pressure  
posted to Main » on 15 May 2023 at 10:20 AM



bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to put things in context.

The Back Bay. This is one of the two neighborhoods in Boston where all the rich blue-bloods live. (The other being Beacon Hill.)

"Cheers" is theoretically in the Back Bay. The bar that is used for the exterior shot (the Bull 'n' Finch pub) is on the border of there and Beacon Hill.

No wonder people living there are healthier and live longer.

The Back Bay.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Bull 'n' Finch pub.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And "Nubian Square"....

Look at the old Orange Line T maps when Everett, Thompson Square, and City Square had stations. Where Dudley Square is, that's now Nubian Square.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nubian is the word Farkers use instead of Ni- hold on, Original wants to have a talk with me...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bostonguy: "Cheers" is theoretically in the Back Bay. The bar that is used for the exterior shot (the Bull 'n' Finch pub) is on the border of there and Beacon Hill.

No wonder people living there are healthier and live longer.


Because of the Cheers bar?
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's what you oughtn't a noob, but you noob anyway.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
About three fiddy.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised the median income for the area of Boston they've depicted is as low as it is ($141,250).  The building in their photo (21/23 Commonwealth Avenue) is a block from where Tom Brady had his multi-million dollar condo with Giselle.

I guess what I'm getting at is, the article is basically saying "multimillionaires live longer than poor people".  I don't know how incomes are assessed for this sort of thing, but I guess it might make more sense if the income assigned to the rich folk is just actual income and not things like long-term investment gains, post-tax retirement gains, loans offset by massive stock portfolios, etc.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB

Wilmington movie studios, Wilmington NC. Circa 2000 or so.

While in line to take the studio tour, my wife says  "Look behind you". I take a look and turn around.

"Did you recognize him? He's the actor from Chasing Amy...the Nubian, guy!"

I turned around again, sure enough it was him.
 
Vurcease
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sick reference, Subby. I got a strange look when I made the same reference to someone recently.

For those wondering, citation: Mall Rats
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm honestly surprised the median income for the area of Boston they've depicted is as low as it is ($141,250).  The building in their photo (21/23 Commonwealth Avenue) is a block from where Tom Brady had his multi-million dollar condo with Giselle.

I guess what I'm getting at is, the article is basically saying "multimillionaires live longer than poor people".  I don't know how incomes are assessed for this sort of thing, but I guess it might make more sense if the income assigned to the rich folk is just actual income and not things like long-term investment gains, post-tax retirement gains, loans offset by massive stock portfolios, etc.


Don't know if you're local or not but the apartments are absolutely tiny and the landlords are absolutely predatory.  And they're like that way all over the city whether it's an apartment near BU or something on Newbury Street or the ones pictured.

There's always a push to get out of the city when you've been there for a bit.  After the novelty of having everything right there wears off you realize that unless you're making ridiculous money it's not worth it JUST on the basis of those you have to deal with.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: And "Nubian Square"....

Look at the old Orange Line T maps when Everett, Thompson Square, and City Square had stations. Where Dudley Square is, that's now Nubian Square.


Is Everett, MA as crappy as Everett, WA?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EffervescingElephant: [Fark user image 425x516]


Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hit a beat and swing a note as if my name was David Ruffin
Quick to toast an MC just like an English muffin
Don't worry about a thing because the Puba's never bluffing
I gets headaches from the wack, so then I take a Bufferin
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Vurcease: Sick reference, Subby. I got a strange look when I made the same reference to someone recently.

For those wondering, citation: Mall Rats


Wasn't it "Chasing Amy"?
 
Vurcease
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Vurcease: Sick reference, Subby. I got a strange look when I made the same reference to someone recently.

For those wondering, citation: Mall Rats

Wasn't it "Chasing Amy"?


Oh damn, my KevinSmith-Fu is failing me. You are correct! Chasing Amy for sure. Link to clip: https://youtu.be/vHLJfxfXHBg
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're talking about Boston, right?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...but are the Nubians attractive and successful, at least?

The area was apparently renamed in 2019, and while I get the desire to shed the name of a slave-era governor who may or may not have been shady (we don't even know if he owned slaves), but the term "Nubian" seems a bit odd. Was there no prominent civil rights figure (not MLKJr or Cesar Chavez) available for the honor?

On the subject of those two above mentioned figures, I always shake my head at the fact that those two get streets named after them in the worst neighborhoods, like either a) it is somehow going to magically improve the neighborhood, or more likely 2) it's a warning to snowflake MAGA white folk to stay away.
 
