(CNBC)   Day 446 of WW3: The British are expected to "confirm the further U.K. provision of hundreds of air defence missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new long-range attack drones." It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Russia, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, France, Government, United Kingdom  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
540 troop kills needed to hit 200,000. Artillery keeps getting pounded, with another 21 kills.

turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: 540 troop kills needed to hit 200,000.


That's tomorrow, most likely.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all! Quite the weekend, with Ukraine steadily gaining ground east of Bakhmut. We could also be at a point where Vova is brewing his special Polonium tea for Prigozhin, after revelations of either treason, or more Russian fuckery. So good news all around. Here's your overnight war news update from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent newspapers.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, May 15
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Ukraine Hails 'First Success' of Advance Around Bakhmut
Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, stressed the latest developments were only a 'partial success' and the operation continues.

Four Dead After Russian Attack on Avdiivka Hospital
Several people were also wounded in attacks on Sunday.

EXPLAINED: Wagner Chief Offered to Reveal Positions of Russian Troops to Ukraine
According to the Washington Post, Kyiv rejected the offer because they didn't trust Yevgeny Prigozhin and could not be certain of his true intentions.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK using the swear jar forces immediate posting. Good to know.  Moving on, your morning update continues here.

Zelensky's European Tour Secures More Support - Both Weapons and Words
In meetings with the leaders of Italy, Germany and France, as well as Pope Francis, Ukraine's President received both practical and policy promises, as his country finalizes its counteroffensive.

Ukraine Claims 'More Than 10 Enemy Positions' Captured Around Bakhmut
After months of stalemate, Kyiv has been preparing to retake ground in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south.

Trying to Respond Christ-like to Putin
When you spend too much time reveling in the enemy's death and then dealing with the inevitable hangover, it can help to fall back on ancient wisdom and practices.

Russia Says Two Military Commanders Killed in East Ukraine
Moscow also claimed missile strikes last night in the Ukrainian cities of Ternopil and Petropavlivka had hit Western arm depots and Ukrainian troops.

EXPLAINED: Why Saturday Was an Exceptionally Bad Day for Russia's Air Force
The apparent downing of four Russian aircraft over the weekend was described as "justice ... and instant karma" by a senior adviser to President Zelensky.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, May 13, 2023
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

General Staff: Norway to train around 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023.
Norway's Armed Forces will train roughly 3,200 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 14. The training will take place both in Norway and abroad.

Air Force: 4 Shahed drones, 1 Orlan drone shot down overnight.
Ukraine's air defense shot down four Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and one Orlan-10 drone launched overnight on May 15, Air Force Command reported.

Zhernakov: How a draft law risks putting Ukraine's Constitutional Court under full political control

Reuters: UK to provide Ukraine with 'hundreds' of long-range attack drones.
The U.K. will provide Ukraine with "hundreds" of attack drones that have a range of over 200 kilometers, Reuters reported on May 15.

Governor: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injure 7 people over past 24 hours.
Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours injured seven people, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on May 15.

Washington Post: Leaked US intelligence suggests Prigozhin in contact with Ukrainian intelligence.
Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin allegedly offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainian forces withdrawing from the area around Bakhmut, the Washington Post reported on May 15, citing leaked U.S. intelligence documents.

Zelensky to visit London, meet with UK prime minister.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15 that he was headed to London to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

France to provide dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks to Ukraine.
France will train and equip several Ukrainian battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RC, according to the Joint Declaration released by the countries after the leadership meeting on May 14.

And that's your lot. Have a great day folks, hug your loved ones, and let's hope the fascists continue to have terrible fucking days. Take it away swear jar...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Trump said if President he would find a conclusion to the war in 24 hours. I guess "We surrender, comrade!" is a kind of solution.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the coming weeks, France will provide Ukraine with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks

This is stated in a joint statement published following the meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Emmanuel Macron.

"Military support provided by France since the beginning of the war to enable Ukraine to defend itself will continue, as new military packages are prepared with constant consideration of Ukraine's most urgent and urgent needs to strengthen its defense capabilities.
In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RC," the statement said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the temporarily occupied Tokmak of the Zaporizhia region, the morning began with "cotton"

The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, reports that a series of explosions rang out. The details are currently being clarified.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Kherson Region
the Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements in the Kherson region 86 times. 381 shells were fired from artillery, mortars, tanks, drones and aviation. They targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region.
Last day, six people died due to Russian aggression , and three more were injured of varying degrees of severity.

📍 Sumshchyna
This morning, 1 mortar shelling (7 explosions) was recorded in Bilopolska community. Previously, without casualties or damage.

📍 Daughter
On May 14, the Russians wounded 7 residents of Donetsk region: 3 in Kostyantynivka, 3 in Kurakhovo and 1 in Druzhkivka.

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
The enemy made 84 strikes on towns and villages close to the front line: 77 from artillery, 3 from aviation, 3 from anti-aircraft guns, and 1 from UAVs. At night, the occupiers drove into the center of Orikhov. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

📍 Mykolaiv region
At night, the enemy shelled the settlement of Ochakivska hromada with anti-aircraft guns. There are no casualties.

📍 Kharkiv region
During the past day, the Russian occupiers fired artillery, mortars and using aircraft at the settlements of Kupyanskyi and Chuguyivskyi districts. As a result of the artillery shelling of the village of Staritsa, 2 civilians were killed.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defenders of the sky destroyed 4 "Shahed-136/131" and 1 "Orlan-10"

The Air Force reported that around midnight on May 14, 2023, four enemy attack UAVs "Shahed-136/131" and one reconnaissance UAV of operational-tactical level "Orlan-10" were destroyed in the northeastern direction.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, Russia shelled the private sector of Kramatorsk

The consequences are still being investigated. There were no casualties.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the summer, Great Britain will begin a program to train Ukrainian pilots: they will be taught to fly Western F-16 aircraft

This was reported by the press service of the British government.

"The United Kingdom will develop a new training program for Ukrainian pilots to support their efforts to create a new Ukrainian air force with NATO-compliant F-16 aircraft," the statement said .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than 150,000 occupiers remain in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions: they are preparing for defense

Andriy Chernyak, a representative of the State Government of Ukraine, told about this.

According to him, Russia is forcibly evacuating the civilian population from the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, including the personnel of the captured nuclear power plant in Energodar.

"We are talking about people who either deliberately worked for the aggressor or were forced to do so. They are told that hostilities will soon begin there, that this territory will allegedly be shelled and bombed, so they are persuaded to leave and continue to work with the Russians," he noted . Andriy Chernyak.

According to him, the Russians are using the so-called "evacuation" from the occupied territories of Southern Ukraine as a screen for conducting counterintelligence and filtering activities.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This morning, the Russians attacked Kherson with drones

They hit one of Kherson's educational institutions. The building was seriously damaged.
The Kherson OVA reported that civilians were not injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome back: how the Prime Minister of Britain met the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi arrived in London for talks with Rishi Sunak.

"This is a crucial moment in Ukraine's confrontation with a terrible war of aggression that they did not choose or provoke. They need the continued support of the international community to defend themselves against the barrage of relentless and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year. We must not let them down." - said the British Prime Minister.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This morning, the Russians attacked Avdiivka with rockets

The occupiers targeted the hospital. Four people died as a result of the impact.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for May 6 through May 12 (Days 437 to 443) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you weren't clear on the toll this war exacts, I went to the Ukraine House during EU Open House Day this past weekend. Here's an album of all the pictures from my visit. The main exhibit was children's art like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Born from the flames": prosthetic veterans of the ATO traveled along the Kyiv-Zhytomyr route to raise money for a military hospital

On Monday, May 15, at 12:30, Serhii Khrapko started from Kyiv, and Oleksandr Shvetsov - from his native Zhytomyr. Defenders of Ukraine plan to walk 120 kilometers to meet each other in order to collect 3,633,320 hryvnias for a gastroscope for the Main Military Clinical Hospital.

Each step - 22 hryvnias. And if 165 thousand 156 Ukrainians replenish the bank in the amount of 22 hryvnias, the veterans will be able to fulfill their wish.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hour by Hour 🔴 Live: Zelensky continues Europe tour with Sunak meeting in UK
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Give them the f*cking fighter jets and this war will be over quicker.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
.


.


.


One, two, Zelensky's coming for you.


Three, four, You're losing the war


Five, six, Russia's shiatting bricks.


Seven, eight, You're a failed state.


Nine, ten, Never great again....


.


.
 
