(Some Guy)   Norwich, Ontario church (to local businesses): You will close down on Sunday.....or else   (friendlyatheist.substack.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sabbath was made for man and not man for the sabbath. Mark 2:27
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what does your Bible command of false prophets

What does your Bible say about grifting preachers who skim from the church to buy a new new jet plane or million dollars mansions?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It would be a shame if the firefighters in town weren't available to fight a fire on the roof of that big
old building on a Sunday night...damn shame....
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Narrator: The Sabbath, of course, is actually on Saturday.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dear Pastor,

Take your Christian Theocracy and cram it up your ass.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It would be a shame if the firefighters in town weren't available to fight a fire on the roof of that big
old building on a Sunday night...damn shame....


Maybe the water and power companies should honor the wishes of the church and its members by shutting down services to the building on the Sabbath.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That sounds like a church in desperate need of a Norwegian black metal band.
 
bannerrefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: That sounds like a church in desperate need of a Norwegian black metal band.


Where is old Varg Vikernes when you need him?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does ultra-Christians even likethose kinds of rules? Please, enlighten me. Is it enjoyable to have one day a week where you can't get anything from the store, or go out to eat, or do anything at all besides go to church?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Does ultra-Christians even likethose kinds of rules? Please, enlighten me. Is it enjoyable to have one day a week where you can't get anything from the store, or go out to eat, or do anything at all besides go to church?


But they do go out to eat. Ask literally anybody who has ever been a server how they feel about the sunday post-church crowd.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Figures it was the farking Dutch Reformers. Bunch of arrogant pricks.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

replacementcool: untoldforce: Does ultra-Christians even likethose kinds of rules? Please, enlighten me. Is it enjoyable to have one day a week where you can't get anything from the store, or go out to eat, or do anything at all besides go to church?

But they do go out to eat. Ask literally anybody who has ever been a server how they feel about the sunday post-church crowd.


What's the Protestant version of a Shabbos Goy?
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

replacementcool: untoldforce: Does ultra-Christians even likethose kinds of rules? Please, enlighten me. Is it enjoyable to have one day a week where you can't get anything from the store, or go out to eat, or do anything at all besides go to church?

But they do go out to eat. Ask literally anybody who has ever been a server how they feel about the sunday post-church crowd.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: replacementcool: untoldforce: Does ultra-Christians even likethose kinds of rules? Please, enlighten me. Is it enjoyable to have one day a week where you can't get anything from the store, or go out to eat, or do anything at all besides go to church?

But they do go out to eat. Ask literally anybody who has ever been a server how they feel about the sunday post-church crowd.

What's the Protestant version of a Shabbos Goy?


everybody else on earth?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

replacementcool: untoldforce: Does ultra-Christians even likethose kinds of rules? Please, enlighten me. Is it enjoyable to have one day a week where you can't get anything from the store, or go out to eat, or do anything at all besides go to church?

But they do go out to eat. Ask literally anybody who has ever been a server how they feel about the sunday post-church crowd.


I've grown older, but rarely will I ever personally have meet a more self-entitled group of assholes who treat you like dogshiat. Tip like dog shiat. And leave a disaster in their wake.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Narrator: The Sabbath, of course, is actually on Saturday.


Christianity moved in the first century since creation and the resurrection occurred on the first day of the week.

It's only one of 10 commandments to honor, unless doing so would be inconvenient.
 
