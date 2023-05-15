 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   TikTok wisdom: Boomers can't "conceptualize" about inflation, unemployment   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"TikTok" and "wisdom" are words that should never be used in the same sentence.
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boomers can't *anything* that isn't about themselves. The shiatbird generation is a more apt name for their cohort.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "TikTok" and "wisdom" are words that should never be used in the same sentence.


you sound like someone who thinks younger people could afford homes and children if they didn't have smart phones or eat avocados
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "TikTok" and "wisdom" are words that should never be used in the same sentence.


Ok Boomer.


/Did i do that right?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They can "conceptualize" it just fine. It's a simple concept.

Cost of living increases have dramatically outpaced wage growth for decades, especially medical, educational, and housing costs.

Financially well-off Boomers just don't tend to *feel* that concept when they're long past their own education, carry health insurance, have paid off their homes, and/or have already retired.
 
Maktaka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bslim: Boomers can't *anything* that isn't about themselves. The shiatbird generation is a more apt name for their cohort.


The generation was previously referred to as the Me generation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Me_generation

> The "Me" generation is a term referring to Baby Boomers in the United States and the self-involved qualities associated with this generation.[1] The 1970s was dubbed the "Me decade" by writer Tom Wolfe;[2] Christopher Lasch wrote about the rise of a culture of narcissism among younger Baby Boomers.[3] The phrase became popular at a time when "self-realization" and "self-fulfillment" were becoming cultural aspirations to which young people supposedly ascribed higher importance than social responsibility.

Sounds accurate to me.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I seem to remember that the USA had high inflation from 1965 to 1982, with high unemployment. They called it stagflation. The reason I remember it is because I experienced it, because I'm a boomer. I am prepared for this cycle of inflation.

FTA: Cat says her mother made $36,000 a year as an entry-level bank teller in 1980.

In 1980 I was an E5 with four years in the Navy, I made less than $10,000 a year. Not everyone was flush with that sweet, sweet bank teller money.
 
