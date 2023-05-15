 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Wealthy retirees are ditching assisted living arrangements for cruise ship cabins. Provided you live a few years it's cheaper, safer, and has far less Covid then a stateside nursing home   (africa.businessinsider.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We bought a $2.5 million unit and put $60,000 down. There will be sequential payments, but they haven't started yet. On the ship, annual fees will be about $130,000.

It seems like a fractally bad deal.  Basically a $0 down payment on a $2.5M loan, $130k/year HOA, no easy access to an actual ER, and the end of your life is turned into an ad masquerading as an article to sucker in more people.  Plus none of it exists yet, so worst case you're also out the $60k with nothing to show for it.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, Tomorrow!
 
ThunderPelvis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seasteading ventures have a consistently hilarious history of crashing and burning, so there's a pretty damn good chance that 60k is in the wind.

Enjoy Exhibit A: The Satoshi. Combining seasteading fail with the griftiness of crypto.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"If it falls apart, I'm not worried. They basically said that, worst case, you get your money back."

I often wonder how people this gullible are able to amass money in the first place. No, boomer, you will not get your money back. It will have already been spent on luxury items in a non extradition country. Your Zoom updates will suddenly cease, and you will be completely in the dark until you are invited to join a futile class action suit.

Oh wait. Not only does the boat not exist and never will, Mike and Barbara Soroker don't exist and never will. I guess we're all good then.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

koder: We bought a $2.5 million unit and put $60,000 down. There will be sequential payments, but they haven't started yet. On the ship, annual fees will be about $130,000.

It seems like a fractally bad deal.  Basically a $0 down payment on a $2.5M loan, $130k/year HOA, no easy access to an actual ER, and the end of your life is turned into an ad masquerading as an article to sucker in more people.  Plus none of it exists yet, so worst case you're also out the $60k with nothing to show for it.


Plus....their "house" can sink.

But, on the other hand, nursing homes are the absolute worst. The median cost for a nursing home in the US is, currently, $7,700 a month.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These people are dumb, I mean, honestly, just so very dumb and selfish.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People with more dollars than sense
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

H31N0US: "If it falls apart, I'm not worried. They basically said that, worst case, you get your money back."

I often wonder how people this gullible are able to amass money in the first place. No, boomer, you will not get your money back. It will have already been spent on luxury items in a non extradition country. Your Zoom updates will suddenly cease, and you will be completely in the dark until you are invited to join a futile class action suit.

Oh wait. Not only does the boat not exist and never will, Mike and Barbara Soroker don't exist and never will. I guess we're all good then.


I see it as, "congrats, you just gave some creepy hedge fund guy a zero interest $60k loan."

Creepy hedge fund guy can do what he wants with it.  Double the money? "Sorry, plans fell apart, here's your money back *mutters* and I'll keep the profit." Everything goes to shiat? Just disappear into the void.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean, sure, if you don't want to leave your cash to your kids, go for it. Sounds like the kids are happy to send mom and dad out to sea permanently, so that doesn't say great things for the relationship.

The problem is, there isn't going to be any actual assisted living when your health declines. No one is helping you shower, or wiping your ass if you can't reach. You will be each other's caregiver. And there will be no caregiver when the second one needs, assuming you both don't decline together.

And having blown your bucks on this fantasy, you might not have enough to end up in a decent nursing home when you need it. Those things are insanely expensive. So you may be stuck in a hell hole, or separate hell holes, at the end.
 
Northern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: koder: We bought a $2.5 million unit and put $60,000 down. There will be sequential payments, but they haven't started yet. On the ship, annual fees will be about $130,000.

It seems like a fractally bad deal.  Basically a $0 down payment on a $2.5M loan, $130k/year HOA, no easy access to an actual ER, and the end of your life is turned into an ad masquerading as an article to sucker in more people.  Plus none of it exists yet, so worst case you're also out the $60k with nothing to show for it.

Plus....their "house" can sink.

But, on the other hand, nursing homes are the absolute worst. The median cost for a nursing home in the US is, currently, $7,700 a month.


If you are in late stage dementia, can't walk, can't use the bathroom yourself, etc you are not going to live on a cruise ship, you're going to a nursing home.
The elderly support industry has transitioned from a regulated medical business model (assisted living then nursing home), to "luxury senior living" then to a nursing home.  It is now expected for elderly Americans sell their homes and move into apartments with three meals a day, movie theaters, classes, and outings.  They can then spend down their savings on themselves, their kids, and grandkids while enjoying easy living free of home maintenance or driving if they don't want to.
Former assisted living places in my town are now luxury senior living for 50+, have at-will lease agreements, and operate as ordinary apartment buildings.
It makes sense as a business model, if a tenant falls and becomes immobile or screams at people due to dementia they are evicted by simply ending lease and the resident has to be out in 30 days.  Then they go to a nursing home of a quality based on whatever cash they have left after the luxury apartment takes its $60,000+ per year and minus their personal spending.  Of curse if they run out of cash before then they are also evicted.  It's a lopsided agreement in favor of the investors.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sexy octogenarian sex parties.
 
ENS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Hey kids, we decided to make a bonfire of your inheritance so we can eat cafeteria sushi on deck five for the last 18 months of our lives."
 
Bruscar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Storyline this. Storyline that. Storyline, Storyline, Storyline.

That's an ad.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More norovirus, though.
 
