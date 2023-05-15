 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   That Pho King sucks   (local21news.com) divider line
9
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That will upset the numerous customers who found themselves in a line extending down the block. It was a big pho queue.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But really, if you're looking for hot pho you should come to my Vietnamese-Mexican fusion shop and get the king's pho: Pho Real!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: But really, if you're looking for hot pho you should come to my Vietnamese-Mexican fusion shop and get the king's pho: Pho Real!


I've got Vietnamese and Slavic food at Pho Pho C'ssack
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
,
Fark user imageView Full Size
,
Fark user imageView Full Size
,
                                             and my favorite


Fark user image
 
powhound
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pha sure this sucks.

/pronounce as pha
//I think
 
nakmuay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And of course, law enforcement will blame

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cSquids
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When parts are burning it is hard to keep Pho King.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ho Lee Fuk
 
