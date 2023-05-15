 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Large groper caught near Tacoma. Looks as hideous as expected for a bottom feeder   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Sheriff, Frotteurism, Lutheranism, Tacoma, Washington, groping incidents, Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg, Pierce County Sheriff's Department, sheriff's department  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Are we sure it's not just Rumspringa?

fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I always wondered what the exact opposite of this would be...

Alien Ant Farm - Smooth Criminal (Official Music Video)
/wonder no more
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nobody does phrasing anymore.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
at Pacific Lutheran University

Who lives near the Pacific, in the US, and thinks to themselves "I feel like groping; what's nearby that would provide some fertile, high quality groping?  I know!  The Lutheran school!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Are we sure it's not just Rumspringa?

