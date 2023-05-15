 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Prigozhin offered to trade Ukraine the locations of .... Wow... Someone's going to fall out a window onto polonium bullets   (businessinsider.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Russia, Government, The Washington Post, Troop, Vladimir Putin, Mercenary, Kiev, apparent escalation of Yevgeny Prigozhin  
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pooped in his ditty bag
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whether it's true or not, the split has begun.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Whether it's true or not, the split has begun.


This is pretty much de rigueur for the Russian military in general. Their org charts are less than...unified.

Each Federation that sends troops trains their own forces, and while they may have some standards for weapons provided, the quality of the training and org charts have a tendency to be rather...insular. It's got a lot in common with how the Confederates ran things, with each State, and units being sort of on call, and not exactly unified. Units will withdraw or act on their own, hopefully pointed in the right direction, but training with others, or even loyalty to a larger mission isn't exactly coordinated.

That's part of the reason why some units, like the Chechen 'bad asses' who got their tails kicked in so badly when sent as terror units hightailed their asses back home, with very few repercussions, because they aren't nominally held to the standards or discipline of other nations' forces.

It's an army of what amounts to merc units, and their loyalty is to one another, and how much they can nab that isn't bolted down. Selling out another unit isn't exactly unheard of. Everyone there is playing ball for themselves. Unit cohesion is maybe a li'l more...tribally based. Yes, they're given orders by the folks appointed by the central command, but that has a tendency to filter to commanders of units, who then pass orders down the chain to what the soldier on the ground hopes are units that are close to them, in the same 'army,' but the incidents of friendly fire are the result of NOT really being on the same page as other units in the area. They are essentially different commands, and not unified in the modern sense of the term.

Prigozhin is essentially OUT of the command structure for most of the theater's commanders. He couldn't give even a tenth of a sh*t about other units. He is focused on HIS little band of Cossacks, and screw anyone else. Which is exactly what the folks back home think of him and his as well.

As we can see, this has been a highly effective strategy when it comes to executing a war on multiple fronts*. It worked when all the units in an area are from the same pool. And when sent out as individual units for objectives, it has some utility in that everyone IN that area of operations is on the same page, and is loyal to their buddies, which in the small ops that Russia has tended towards has worked fine. Regional players know their little slices of heaven well, and their people know the lay of the land too. It just doesn't work so well OUTSIDE their little provinces, oblasts and territories.

Which is why, when the collapse of the current regime occurs, it's gonna get messy, fast, and why the RF is going to be super fun with warlords in every province and state.

*Yes, that is dripping with sarcasm, since we can't read tone necessarily.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A reminder that mercenaries are in it solely for the money.
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: Whether it's true or not, the split has begun.


Yep.  Even if this is proved to be fabricated, a little drip-drip of acid will continue to corrode any trust and cooperation between him and the regular Army.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The dudes going to March on Moscow isn't he?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PunGent: puffy999: Whether it's true or not, the split has begun.

Yep.  Even if this is proved to be fabricated, a little drip-drip of acid will continue to corrode any trust and cooperation between him and the regular Army.


this has been going on for months tho. we talk about it in the daily a lot.

Prighozin has totally different incentives and loyalties; he's not in the MoD's Chain of Command. If he could've bought off the UA army with some tasty targets to get to seize bakhmut, that's in his interest to do so, who cares if it costs the lives of his countrymen, he'll make his bonus.

just further disfunction in RU, same as always.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Putin hires only the best people.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

serfdood: A reminder that mercenaries are in it solely for the money.


"Mercenaries and auxiliaries are useless and dangerous; and if one holds his state based on these arms, he will stand neither firm nor safe; for they are disunited, ambitious, and without discipline, unfaithful, valiant before friends, cowardly before enemies; they have neither the fear of God nor fidelity to men"
 
Kar98
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't have to believe this. Ukrainians don't have to believe this. The important thing is for RUSSIANS to believe this.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: PunGent: puffy999: Whether it's true or not, the split has begun.

Yep.  Even if this is proved to be fabricated, a little drip-drip of acid will continue to corrode any trust and cooperation between him and the regular Army.

this has been going on for months tho. we talk about it in the daily a lot.

Prighozin has totally different incentives and loyalties; he's not in the MoD's Chain of Command. If he could've bought off the UA army with some tasty targets to get to seize bakhmut, that's in his interest to do so, who cares if it costs the lives of his countrymen, he'll make his bonus.

just further disfunction in RU, same as always.


Everyone seems to think he's being all independent and playing against the house when he's gotten to where he is by sucking up to the boss no matter what.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damn.

I hope this is true, and not just Russian propaganda.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

serfdood: A reminder that mercenaries are in it solely for the money.


Most of Wagner's troops can be labeled 'mercenaries', but Prigozhin isn't, and- technically- neither is the organization itself. Wagner was created and run as a semi-deniable asset of the russian government. Wagner would have trouble staying profitable if the organization had to procure equipment, weapons, and material themselves, but Wagner has fielded top-of-the-line russian military equipment since inception- all given to Wagner off-the-books to further russian political and economic goals.

Prigozhin has been trying to use Wagner as a route to political power in russia. It seemed his original plan was setting himself up for political survival after the Pernicious Pipsqueak kicks the bucket, but his recent rants appear to be an attempt at suborning the regular russian military at Pootie-Poot's expense. Prigozhin appears to be gambling that being a 'popular military leader' will be sufficient to keep his head attached to his neck if the Malignant Midget of Moscow decides Prigozhin has outlived his usefulness. If this really is the move he's making, I suspect he's deluding himself. A lot of significant political figures in russia seem to delude themselves on the regular.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The problem is you've proven yourself to be a bastard. The Ukrainians don't trust you, even if this was 100% legit. What's to stop you from double crossing them if Moscow offers you a tasty treat?

Not a damn thing. That's what. Kiev can shell them all and god can sort it out.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: The dudes going to March on Moscow isn't he?


I hope so. I'm pretty sure he'd get squished fairly quickly, but merely making the attempt would likely destabilize russia beyond recovery.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 400x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not even Kim K? Not even Ray J?
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think Ukraine said they didn't trust him to provide good info; i wouldn't.

This sorta ties into the resentment between wagner and regular army and how folks are trying to position themselves to fight for scraps after putin croaks.

IMO it is Ukrainian disinformation, or the russian MoD trying to make pinkhozen look bad since he's trying to have a political faction with him as the head, self described as "angry russian patriots" this could be a poke at that.

Russia's leadership i think remembers the post-Stalin rigamarole.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

serfdood: A reminder that mercenaries are in it solely for the money.


Hmmm, the US and NAO have lots of money...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
headline: "the locations of ...."
Article: "locations of Russian troops"

Like Putin cares about cannon meat
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: hotrod2001: The dudes going to March on Moscow isn't he?

I hope so. I'm pretty sure he'd get squished fairly quickly, but merely making the attempt would likely destabilize russia beyond recovery.


Make God bleed and people will stop believing in Him.

Russia has already shown that their conventional army isn't exactly the Red Army of old, if Wagner turned and started telling Russians how it really is it could get bad for Vlad.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: serfdood: A reminder that mercenaries are in it solely for the money.

Hmmm, the US and NAO have lots of money...


There's too much of

NAO - Bad Blood (BBC Music Introducing Live)
Youtube vfSnw9CPa9A


for that to work
 
