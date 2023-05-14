 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   Behold, 22 pages containing 7500 restrictions to the Illinois custom plate creator. Come for the CUMARO, stay for the STRIPR   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
List fails without A55 RGY and 177013.


/if you don't understand the latter reference, ask your parents
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So no Christian rock fans?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

King Something: List fails without A55 RGY and 177013.


/if you don't understand the latter reference, ask your parents


I don't get it, and I'm confident my father has no clue.  Maybe ask my daughter?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
back when I was a post grad, stationed out in Berkshire, elbow deep in plant ecology and happy as a clam, there was a spoiled, rich young man living in the area, with quite a reputation.

he drove a beamer, fast and dangerously, and he had the plate B34 TME... with sneaky font and spacing = BEAT ME...cos he was a boy racer twat.

anyway.  one day he smashed that bmw straight through the front of barclays bank in sunningdale, with his kid brother in the front passenger seat.  I can't remember what happened, but I remember it wasn't good.
and that was the end of his presence on the local roads.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn, they got CUMARO?  How long until they come for my Ford FUCUS?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
but be warned that you may find 99 percent of these terms objectionable or even obscene.

Honestly it's the 1%+ that clearly aren't obscene or even really objectionable that are stupid to ban:

* BA
* NONE
* TOFU
* ZYGOTE
...
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My favorites are always the guys who got their plates (presumably) when they had sports cars or brodozer trucks and are now driving bone-stock Honda Pilots or Chevy Traverses but the plate reads "ONE 2 NV" or "U B JELLY" or "U DREAM" or something equally embarrassing.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once saw SCROOM in Chicago, just tried it out and it let me pick SCROOM1, so I got that going for mep
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or for me
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change the I in STRIPR to a Y.
townsquare.media
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NULL is still approved, though.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was living in the western suburbs late last century, a few times a saw an otherwise
unassuming middle-aged women in a Japanese car sporting an IL plate that said KKKATIE

I've always wondered about her. What became of her and her plates?  Perhaps did venture too far down Cermak or Roosevelt or, worse, Madison one day, never to return?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, I wanted "----A----"
 
swankywanky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.com
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
GN MSTH
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sold.


Sold.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It takes a special kind of asshole to report someone else's license plate.  Who are they hurting and why is it your business?
 
palelizard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Change the I in STRIPR to a Y.
Ted Cruz has fallen far since his glory days.


Ted Cruz has fallen far since his glory days.
 
danvon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I put in for a historic tag for my 1967 Camaro, I found out that you can personalize those too. I thought about applying for one that said "BTCHN". But then I realized that 1. I don't like personalized plates, 2. that hardly anyone remembers that song, and wouldn't get the reference, and 3. my state is run by puritans.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I once saw a license plate that read, "SHUT UP."  It was a Blue Jeep Cherokee driven by a black guy with a woman in the passenger seat.  They were at the drive-through of a bank on the other side of the parking lot.  He saw me looking at his car and I pointed to the license plate, then made a thumbs-up sign.  He pointed back at me, then held one finger to his lips to shush me.  I laughed.  He laughed.  The car laughed.  It was a good time.
 
palelizard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
NAWTBIH?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
PACKSUX?

C'mon Illinois! HOW IS THIS OFFENSIVE IN ILLINOIS?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I once saw a license plate that read, "SHUT UP."  It was a Blue Jeep Cherokee driven by a black guy with a woman in the passenger seat.  They were at the drive-through of a bank on the other side of the parking lot.  He saw me looking at his car and I pointed to the license plate, then made a thumbs-up sign.  He pointed back at me, then held one finger to his lips to shush me.  I laughed.  He laughed.  The car laughed.  It was a good time.


I laughed
 
meshnoob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: PACKSUX?

C'mon Illinois! HOW IS THIS OFFENSIVE IN ILLINOIS?


It may even be appropriate this year.

/wisconsin
//bite me a-a-arron
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That sounds similar to the Casual Friday restrictions list at a place I used to work.
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never quite figured why people spend so much money for something they have to spend the same amount again the next year just to keep a mildly amusing joke going.

This was $15. I put on my first one in 2008 and swapped it to my latest one in 2017. The vanity tag would have been $53 a year. More letters and still gets a smile on occasion.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last tag renewal was $44. So a vanity plate would be $53 on top of that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

palelizard: Rapmaster2000: Change the I in STRIPR to a Y.
[townsquare.media image 850x810]

Ted Cruz has fallen far since his glory days.


Holy shiat!  That dude does look like Ted Cruz.

True story:  In 2001, I lived in a loft in Atlanta.  Out back was a hose where you could wash your car.  I was washing my car one day and struck up a conversation with a guy who was also washing his car.  He said "See that CRX parked over there?  That's mine.  I bought it off the drummer from Stryper."

A mothballed 1988 CRX is my brush with Stryper.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

danvon: When I put in for a historic tag for my 1967 Camaro, I found out that you can personalize those too. I thought about applying for one that said "BTCHN". But then I realized that 1. I don't like personalized plates, 2. that hardly anyone remembers that song, and wouldn't get the reference, and 3. my state is run by puritans.


Did your folks drive it up here from the Bahamas?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Naido: Damn, they got CUMARO?  How long until they come for my Ford FUCUS?


Fark user image
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
fustanella
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

koder: but be warned that you may find 99 percent of these terms objectionable or even obscene.

Honestly it's the 1%+ that clearly aren't obscene or even really objectionable that are stupid to ban:

* BA
* NONE
* TOFU
* ZYGOTE
...


If someone wants the hassle and eventual "fame" that goes with choosing NONE, NULL, or similar "Bobby Tables" tags, they're welcome to it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Change the I in STRIPR to a Y.
[townsquare.media image 850x810]


the dude on the end has very sultry lips.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gumball T Watterson: Never quite figured why people spend so much money for something they have to spend the same amount again the next year just to keep a mildly amusing joke going.

This was $15. I put on my first one in 2008 and swapped it to my latest one in 2017. The vanity tag would have been $53 a year. More letters and still gets a smile on occasion.
[Fark user image 840x630]
Last tag renewal was $44. So a vanity plate would be $53 on top of that.


Mine is $191, and I pay it because $200 for a year of seeing folks smile while we're all on the road is worth it.  Bring joy to those around you.
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They have a little work to do.  I assume that not available means its out in the wild already.  There is another message for non-conforming plates.

Congratulations! FARKOFF is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! IMANAZI is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! PRDBOY is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! BGYBOY is available. Please continue to purchase.
Congratulations! WITEPWR is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! REICH 3 is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! GLOCK 43 is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! HIMLER is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! BORMANN is available. Please continue to purchase.

We are sorry but HITLER is not available.

We are sorry but GORING is not available.

We are sorry but MENGELE is not available.

We are sorry but REICH 4 is not available.

We are sorry but OATHKPR is not available.

We are sorry but RUSSIA is not available.

We are sorry but PUTIN is not available.

We are sorry but AR 15 is not available.

We are sorry but AK 47 is not available.

We are sorry but MAC 10 is not available.

We are sorry but BSHMSTR is not available.

We are sorry but GLOCK 19 is not available.

We are sorry but COLT 45 is not available.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
PMPN8EZ
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Gumball T Watterson: Never quite figured why people spend so much money for something they have to spend the same amount again the next year just to keep a mildly amusing joke going.

This was $15. I put on my first one in 2008 and swapped it to my latest one in 2017. The vanity tag would have been $53 a year. More letters and still gets a smile on occasion.
[Fark user image 840x630]
Last tag renewal was $44. So a vanity plate would be $53 on top of that.

Mine is $191, and I pay it because $200 for a year of seeing folks smile while we're all on the road is worth it.  Bring joy to those around you.


Can't believe they let you have one with an obvious racial slur.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image image 750x545]


Aw, she's the Nicest Mom!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Saw a Tesla with a plate that read "Tethla." I laughed, then felt bad.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: [Fark user image 750x545]


static.fjcdn.com
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Saw a Tesla with a plate that read "Tethla." I laughed, then felt bad.


HAH.
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: They have a little work to do.  I assume that not available means its out in the wild already.  There is another message for non-conforming plates.

Congratulations! FARKOFF is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! IMANAZI is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! PRDBOY is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! BGYBOY is available. Please continue to purchase.
Congratulations! WITEPWR is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! REICH 3 is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! GLOCK 43 is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! HIMLER is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! BORMANN is available. Please continue to purchase.


I'm honestly surprised that these are available - you'd think some Illinois Nazi would have already picked them up.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wage0048: Halfabee64: They have a little work to do.  I assume that not available means its out in the wild already.  There is another message for non-conforming plates.

Congratulations! FARKOFF is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! IMANAZI is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! PRDBOY is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! BGYBOY is available. Please continue to purchase.
Congratulations! WITEPWR is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! REICH 3 is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! GLOCK 43 is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! HIMLER is available. Please continue to purchase.

Congratulations! BORMANN is available. Please continue to purchase.

I'm honestly surprised that these are available - you'd think some Illinois Nazi would have already picked them up.


It's almost as if Nazism and Neo-Nazism is less flagrant and widespread as the internet commenters make them out to be.
 
