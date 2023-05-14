 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kyiv Post)   Weekend at Lukashenko's   (kyivpost.com) divider line
60
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Country, Belarus, Soviet Union, Moscow Kremlin, Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Russian news sources, President of Russia  
•       •       •

1953 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welcome Glorious Russian state of Belarus to Federation!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Putin seems to be much into using poison to off anybody who steps out of line.  Very old world.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus you take one vacation to Molesty Island and it's like everyone thinks you're dead.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.


Trotsky, dude.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin did not get a harumph out of that guy.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.


Putin wants to put the old Soviet band back together and Belerus had the Econoline van. They kept saying yeah, yeah we'll get the band back together but never did anything about it - I mean Putin's old ex Ukraine is hanging out with those EU guys now and shiat, they got a mortgage now, the band ain't happening. But Putin is mentally stuck in the past when he had hair - and the groupies! That's why he broke into Ukraine's house to get the old Amp back. But fark, Ukraine sold that shiat years ago. And now he wants the Van too.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.


Luka might realize that rejoining the Neo-USSR might mean that he has a Ceausescu ending. He's likely trying to placate Putin while maintaining an air of independence and keeping the internal opposition at bay.

Problem is, Putin is now desperate to get something to show for the fields of Russian corpses in Ukraine. If Putin loses Ukraine, then installing a willing stooge in Belarus who will gleefully come back to Mama Bear would be a potentially worthwhile consolation prize.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok seriously former eastern-bloc/ cold-war countries - WHAT'S WITH THE HUGE FARKIN' HATS? 

YOU LOOK LIKE NAILS.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.

Putin wants to put the old Soviet band back together and Belerus had the Econoline van. They kept saying yeah, yeah we'll get the band back together but never did anything about it - I mean Putin's old ex Ukraine is hanging out with those EU guys now and shiat, they got a mortgage now, the band ain't happening. But Putin is mentally stuck in the past when he had hair - and the groupies! That's why he broke into Ukraine's house to get the old Amp back. But fark, Ukraine sold that shiat years ago. And now he wants the Van too.


That's... kinda weirdly accurate
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Lukashenko dead?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: Ok seriously former eastern-bloc/ cold-war countries - WHAT'S WITH THE HUGE FARKIN' HATS? 

YOU LOOK LIKE NAILS.


Putting your military in stupid outfits makes them look silly and childlike next to dear leader in a tailored suit
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought the collective farm, has he?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be awful. Having Putin's puppet regime implode and lose access to Ukraine from the north

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.


He also could have just up and died. History is made up of accidents screwing up someone's plan.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh, the smell the formaldehyde coming out of that image.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Welcome Glorious Russian state of Belarus to Federation!


I'm pretty sure that there was a story predicting this EXACT chain of events last year. Too bad for Lukashenko. He should have gotten a taller hat.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Putin seems to be much into using poison to off anybody who steps out of line.  Very old world.


Why deviate from something that works?  The man most likely has a sign at the airport saying what he's going to do.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did everyone else get the earwax remover ad on that site or is it trying to tell me something?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.


Pooty wants the Belarusian army to hit Ukraine on the north flank. Lukashenko knows that the Belarusian army would be liquidated by the Ukrainians.

/ Also...doing so might very well be the thing that destabilizes Lukashenko enough that he gets pushed outz
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Did everyone else get the earwax remover ad on that site or is it trying to tell me something?


No I didn't hear that one
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he realized he is a bit different and doesn't fit in with Putin's caveman view of the world.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.

Pooty wants the Belarusian army to hit Ukraine on the north flank. Lukashenko knows that the Belarusian army would be liquidated by the Ukrainians.

/ Also...doing so might very well be the thing that destabilizes Lukashenko enough that he gets pushed outz


Thats' my thought here.  Putin asked Lukashenko to invade Ukraine from the north, Lukashenko declined, and Putin gave him a nice polonium milkshake for dessert.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Last seen with Vladimir Putin"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubansaltyballs: That would be awful. Having Putin's puppet regime implode and lose access to Ukraine from the north

[Fark user image 220x124] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's just it.  Lukashenko has been walking a very thin line of supporting Putin and his war effort, but limiting what he will allow the Russians to do in his country or with his military.  Sure, he let them launch the initial invasion from his country, and he gave them a bunch of his tanks and artillery, but that was back when Russia had a military to threaten his independence.

Russia tries to take control of Belarus now, they are going to find themselves fighting a major Belarussian resistance that has Ukrainian army units and defecting Belarussian battalions backing them up, and CIA supplied NATO weapons in the hands of the rebels.  The Ukrainians will actually be seen as liberators, because that is what they actually will be in that scenario. It would end with the Russians losing far more military bases, and fighting far more people than they currently are, even if it is never anything more than a small sideshow for Ukraine and NATO.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Did everyone else get the earwax remover ad on that site or is it trying to tell me something?


I saw a VERY provocative bra commercial.

/ I was very much interested in the product.

// Yes. Very much interested in inspecting...the product
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Diane Feinsteining the leadership role.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.

Putin wants to put the old Soviet band back together and Belerus had the Econoline van. They kept saying yeah, yeah we'll get the band back together but never did anything about it - I mean Putin's old ex Ukraine is hanging out with those EU guys now and shiat, they got a mortgage now, the band ain't happening. But Putin is mentally stuck in the past when he had hair - and the groupies! That's why he broke into Ukraine's house to get the old Amp back. But fark, Ukraine sold that shiat years ago. And now he wants the Van too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He accidentally fell from a window?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.

Putin wants to put the old Soviet band back together and Belerus had the Econoline van. They kept saying yeah, yeah we'll get the band back together but never did anything about it - I mean Putin's old ex Ukraine is hanging out with those EU guys now and shiat, they got a mortgage now, the band ain't happening. But Putin is mentally stuck in the past when he had hair - and the groupies! That's why he broke into Ukraine's house to get the old Amp back. But fark, Ukraine sold that shiat years ago. And now he wants the Van too.


And you'll NEVER get Mr. Fabulous back...
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lukashenko: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 27FpoRiStgk
If often wonder who is the bigger farking moran, Lukashenko, or our own homegrown despot, Trump?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Putin seems to be much into using poison to off anybody who steps out of line.


How unimaginative. The guy literally has 'shank' in his name.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
even if he's not dead or there's a good reason or whatever, I absolutely approve of ukraine sowing confusion amongst their enemies like this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I love the smell of polonium in the morning, smells like fuck all orc coddling assholes.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gunther_bumpass: Ok seriously former eastern-bloc/ cold-war countries - WHAT'S WITH THE HUGE FARKIN' HATS? 

YOU LOOK LIKE NAILS.

Putting your military in stupid outfits makes them look silly and childlike next to dear leader in a tailored suit


THAT is the thing though. Pooty has a better tailor than THAT F-ing Guy...but not much. The arms of his jackets tend to be too short. And the jacket's shoulders tend to be just...not correct.

/ Your jacket is supposed to move with you...his jacket bunches up a little bit at the shoulder.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: even if he's not dead or there's a good reason or whatever, I absolutely approve of ukraine sowing confusion amongst their enemies like this.


_____________________

Sowing confusion amongst enemies, maybe, but Farkers getting to submit misleading headlines like this too often, eventually comes back to bite in that the reaction to provocative headlines becomes "meh, they're just click-baiting again" instead of having a good sensible chuckle.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.

Pooty wants the Belarusian army to hit Ukraine on the north flank. Lukashenko knows that the Belarusian army would be liquidated by the Ukrainians.

/ Also...doing so might very well be the thing that destabilizes Lukashenko enough that he gets pushed outz


That and/or Putin wanted Luka to draft his people into Russias war, and maybe stage more Russian troops on the Belarusian north so he could strike the Baltics.

Lukashenko understands that his hold on power is tenuous at best, far from the absolute dictatorship he crafts his public persona on. I guess Luka chose the "Novichok Enema" option as opposed to "having your naked corpse thrown off the roof of the burning presidential palace by your own people on live television" option.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Demetrius: So, I'm going to admit I haven't followed the Belarus thing closely. Please help me understand.

Wasn't Lukashenko already in Putin's back pocket already? What does Putin need him dead for? I know Lukashenko was a piece of shiat already, but he was team Putin, no? I know that it doesn't take much more than looking at Putin sideways to get you offed, but this seems to create more chaos than Vlad needs right now. Especially now.

Pooty wants the Belarusian army to hit Ukraine on the north flank. Lukashenko knows that the Belarusian army would be liquidated by the Ukrainians.

/ Also...doing so might very well be the thing that destabilizes Lukashenko enough that he gets pushed outz


It's also that the Belarusian army isn't build for an invasion like the Russians. They're not that big of a force and they're built for counterterrorism ops (hell we've sent people there to train with them) not to mention they're most tied down repressing Luka's internal enemies and quelling dissent.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Salmon: Did everyone else get the earwax remover ad on that site or is it trying to tell me something?

I saw a VERY provocative bra commercial.

/ I was very much interested in the product.

// Yes. Very much interested in inspecting...the product


wtf.

I just checked and got a makeup ad this time, no boobs for me.

/ripoff
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zerkalo: Bought the collective farm, has he?


I like that phrase (I have heard it before, but not for a while)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: gunther_bumpass: Ok seriously former eastern-bloc/ cold-war countries - WHAT'S WITH THE HUGE FARKIN' HATS? 

YOU LOOK LIKE NAILS.

Putting your military in stupid outfits makes them look silly and childlike next to dear leader in a tailored suit

THAT is the thing though. Pooty has a better tailor than THAT F-ing Guy...but not much. The arms of his jackets tend to be too short. And the jacket's shoulders tend to be just...not correct.

/ Your jacket is supposed to move with you...his jacket bunches up a little bit at the shoulder.


Sure, but next to a guy that looks like they're 8 years old and wearing their Da's army cap?  You don't need to try that hard to look like the guy in charge
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also not mentioned - if he's actually dead, who says it was Putin? Someone noted that shiat happens, but there could well be some covert resistance and/or western (or even Ukrainian) agents willing to do dirty things to prevent another front from opening.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yes, the situation in Belarus is serious, but I can't help but take the opportunity here (thank you subby) to expound upon the philosophies, virtues, and higher meaning of "Weekend at Bernies", and of course even more importantly, "Weekend at Bernies II".
These seminal films, which embodied the essence of humanity's struggle, are once again found to be relevant in the context of ontological searches, and the striving toward a future where people can finaly see that BERNIE IS DEAD YOU MORONS!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Remember those "bitter beer face" commercials?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Remember those "bitter beer face" commercials?
[Fark user image image 425x271]


Christ. It looks like he's holding his own severed penis in a little box.
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Cubansaltyballs: That would be awful. Having Putin's puppet regime implode and lose access to Ukraine from the north

[Fark user image 220x124] [View Full Size image _x_]

That's just it.  Lukashenko has been walking a very thin line of supporting Putin and his war effort, but limiting what he will allow the Russians to do in his country or with his military.  Sure, he let them launch the initial invasion from his country, and he gave them a bunch of his tanks and artillery, but that was back when Russia had a military to threaten his independence.

Russia tries to take control of Belarus now, they are going to find themselves fighting a major Belarussian resistance that has Ukrainian army units and defecting Belarussian battalions backing them up, and CIA supplied NATO weapons in the hands of the rebels.  The Ukrainians will actually be seen as liberators, because that is what they actually will be in that scenario. It would end with the Russians losing far more military bases, and fighting far more people than they currently are, even if it is never anything more than a small sideshow for Ukraine and NATO.


I think that it's largely going to depend on how an internal power struggle at the top of Belarusian (Belarussian?) politics plays out.  It'll depend on who finally claims the top spot, their intentions, and what portion of the military and police are loyal to them.

From what was posted in the daily thread, it sounds like the #2 in Belarus right now resembles Stalin to Lukashenko's Lenin.  She's the enforcer, the power behind the throne.  She likely has a pretty firm grip on the state security services, and likely would be ruthless in the face of claiming that top spot if it's open, because there's no room for the existing #2 to remain #2.  But, while she has control of the security services now, it's tough to say how that could play out if her boss is out of the picture.  She might lose a portion of them or in the chaos someone else might do a better job of appealing to them, or many might just decide that it isn't worth supporting anyone too closely and wait to see when the bloodletting stops, particularly for anyone insufficiently senior to just be there as a job.

Hopefully if Lukashenko really is dead or on death's door, that western intelligence, Ukrainian intelligence, Polish intelligence, Lithuanian intelligence, etc, have been courting various military leaders.  If nothing else those military leaders see what's happening in Ukraine and in Russia, and should understand what's at stake.
 
deffuse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Remember those "bitter beer face" commercials?
[Fark user image 425x271]


Surrounded by only the best close physical security money can buy.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Kalyco Jack: Remember those "bitter beer face" commercials?
[Fark user image image 425x271]

Christ. It looks like he's holding his own severed penis in a little box.


Given the position it might not be severed.

Also he wants to know if you would like a handful of nuts from his little box.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.