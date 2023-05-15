 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KITV Honolulu)   You're gonna need a bigger kayak   (kitv.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Kayak, kayak fishing, Fish, Boat, GoPro, Dugout canoe, Tony Bates, moments  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2023 at 12:05 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And a new swimsuit
 
untoldforce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just found out about a Canadian company that makes massive canoes and other watercraft. A nearby nonprofit bought a canoe that seats 10 adults. The company makes one that can fit up to 40 people.

With 40 people in a canoe the shark will either be incredibly unlucky or it'll have an all you can eat buffet.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ok that's crazy, but at the end, the other story: "sighting of 20 foot shark" holy crap
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I just found out about a Canadian company that makes massive canoes and other watercraft. A nearby nonprofit bought a canoe that seats 10 adults. The company makes one that can fit up to 40 people.

With 40 people in a canoe the shark will either be incredibly unlucky or it'll have an all you can eat buffet.


It'd have trouble catching them.  Been in a 10 person canoe, once they get going you're hauling ass.  40?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: And a new swimsuit


Nah, just wait until the shark's gone and hang your butt over the side of the kayak.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.