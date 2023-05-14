 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Riverside, California renowned for The Zodiac Killer's 1st murder, the original setting for "Breaking Bad" & now a random guy with a sword chopping off stranger's hands at random   (pressenterprise.com)
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I really like the Mission Inn and The Cheech, but farking Riverside...

media.tenor.com
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ninja attacks a low risk, but never zero.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Used to have one heck of a road course, too.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police have issued a picture of the suspect:
static.abc.es
 
Hzchewtoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Valley of the Dirt People
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There can be only on...oh...hands?  Huh.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Hzchewtoy: The Valley of the Dirt People


Aren't you thinking of Santee?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I worked on a 5 person team that covered CA south of San Louis Obispo.  It was pretty much policy that no one had to do two Riverside projects in a row.  Just a nightmare city inside a cesspool of a county.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comicbookreligion.com

Did he look like this?


Did he look like this?
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And after I posted that I realized the headline said hands, not heads. So instead of my failed Highlander joke, let's try again...

Did he look like this?

Fark user image
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Police have issued a picture of the suspect:
[static.abc.es image 439x230]


gizmodo.com.auView Full Size

Maybe they should ask the victim's father
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
used to deliver pizza in that side of town in the early 2000s.

never felt that crazy when I was there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The sword-wielder was cruel, yet bold, I've got to hand it to him.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now he faces the wrath of the long arm of the law.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jon787: And after I posted that I realized the headline said hands, not heads. So instead of my failed Highlander joke, let's try again...

Did he look like this?

[Fark user image 776x416]

Did he look like this?

[Fark user image 776x416]


Came for this.

CAAAAAARRRRLLLLLL....You're just, you're just terrible Carl.
 
cefm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There can be only two. Hands. But there can be fewer.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
variety.com
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: [Fark user image 850x850]


Welp, my work is done
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Instead of dwelling on the loss maybe he should look at it as an opportunity for an upgrade.

Fark user image
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"...said Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback."

i0.wp.com
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i was trying to point him out and well...ah...that was the end of that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can drive around that place for hours and never find the aforementioned river.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also, random dudes from Riverside severing hands is why I learned to masturbate with both hands.

keysteps.co.za
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: Instead of dwelling on the loss maybe he should look at it as an opportunity for an upgrade.

[Fark user image 425x604]

[Fark user image 425x604]


Hah. That's smart. That's S-Mart.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jon787: [comicbookreligion.com image 400x272]

Did he look like this?


Naw, it was just some blind guy

Fark user image
 
TheLopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It was probably another anchorman rumble, west coast is rife with those.

Fark user image
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A hand can be quite handy.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lsherm: [variety.com image 850x478]


That was such a crazy movie.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it was his left hand, he's going to be all right.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: If it was his left hand, he's going to be all right.


If he stops at three victims, Mathew McConaughey may be a suspect
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not to be outdone is nearby Rialto, California. It's named after a bridge. They're very proud of their bridge: there's a picture of it on their city seal and city flag. Their city motto is "a bridge to progress."

Meanwhile the bridge itself is located in a different country on a different continent in a different hemisphere: there is actually nothing interesting to see or do in Rialto, California.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
