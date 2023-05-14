 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 6 Providence)   Finally the excuse you need to not eat kale   (abc6.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Food and Drug Administration, Brand, Diarrhea, Pharmaceutical drug, Infection, Abdominal pain, Immune system, recalled products  
•       •       •

649 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 14 May 2023 at 8:50 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those decorative greens around the salad bar? Why would we need an excuse to not eat that?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only excuse needed to not eat something is "I don't want to."
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower are all the same plant, just varieties bred over hundreds of years to produce different food.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Eat processed foods if you want to get diagnosed with a chronic disease earlier than anticipated.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Check, check. check

I'm safe.
 
thornhill
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Raw kale is iffy. Sautéed and baked is delicious.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I gave kale a chance, tried it any many different preparations.

Baked with oil and sea salt is yummy and fun, but kind of a pain in the ass for what you end up with (hungry and green shiat stuck to your teeth, seaweed already has the market covered for this).

We mostly plant it now to keep bugs away from veggies that we actually like.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Fun fact: Kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower are all the same plant, just varieties bred over hundreds of years to produce different food.


And of those, kale and cauliflower are useless.  Broccoli, sprouts, and cabbage are good to great, depending on how they are prepared.  But nothing can fix the others.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kale is not food. Never was...never will be.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Smoking it a still okay tho?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you re-arrange the letters in "kale" it will spell "lake", which is where it should be dumped.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The only excuse needed to not eat something is "I don't want to."


Name checks out
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Fun fact: Kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower are all the same plant, just varieties bred over hundreds of years to produce different room clearing farts.


Fixed for accuracy
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I tried and tried to like kale, and broccoli, etc etc.  but I just don't, and I'm a grown up, so fk it.
I get vitamins from other food.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Salmon: I gave kale a chance, tried it any many different preparations.

Baked with oil and sea salt is yummy and fun, but kind of a pain in the ass for what you end up with (hungry and green shiat stuck to your teeth, seaweed already has the market covered for this).

We mostly plant it now to keep bugs away from veggies that we actually like.


So you're saying that even bugs won't eat that crap.
 
Gough
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  kale, collard, and mustard greens were #3 on the EWG's "Dirty Dozen" list of foods with the highest
levels of pesticide residues.

So much for a super food, eh?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
the only thing green that i eat is an M&M.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't get Lister-iosis

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cherryl taggart: Carter Pewterschmidt: Fun fact: Kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower are all the same plant, just varieties bred over hundreds of years to produce different food.

And of those, kale and cauliflower are useless.  Broccoli, sprouts, and cabbage are good to great, depending on how they are prepared.  But nothing can fix the others.


You need some aloo gobi in your life.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.