(YouTube)   Russia deploys WALL-E to Ukraine   (youtube.com) divider line
fngoofy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is good...no?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Will be facing off against the Electronic Vechicle Eliminator-Autonomous. Or EVA-A for short.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WALL-E is about to FAF-O.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Will be facing off against the Electronic Vechicle Eliminator-Autonomous. Or EVA-A for short.


But first it'll be facing off with 6 orc sex offenders conscripts wielding wrenches while so drunk on toilet wine they can barely see.  Also known as the Russian Army mechanics assigned to fix it.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe it had a Short Circuit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A small tracked RC vehicle? And they're towing it behind a truck? You mean the entire Russian military couldn't find a single truck and a set of motorbike ramps?
I can't imagine the motor and gearbox of such a small rover is going to be happy at being towed a few miles.
 
jb66
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And.......................it has been destroyed by 20 drone dropped grenades.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are they gonna torture Ukrainians with the Streisand version of "Hello Dolly!"?
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You may laugh but when 15 clowns and mime jump out you'll be sorry

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whoops?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: A small tracked RC vehicle? And they're towing it behind a truck? You mean the entire Russian military couldn't find a single truck and a set of motorbike ramps?
I can't imagine the motor and gearbox of such a small rover is going to be happy at being towed a few miles.


The purpose built vehicle for moving this thing was destroyed.  The video doesn't say when or how, but rest assured it was incompetence, as it was never close enough to the fighting to be an Ukraine hit.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Is good...no?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: A small tracked RC vehicle? And they're towing it behind a truck? You mean the entire Russian military couldn't find a single truck and a set of motorbike ramps?
I can't imagine the motor and gearbox of such a small rover is going to be happy at being towed a few miles.


This is the same "nation" whose military doesn't use pallets, forklifts, and Hiabs, they literally hand-bomb everything they transport like it's the fuc*ing 19th century, so let's not act surprised they can't transport a robot like a real country.

Know what surprises me about the Russian army at this point? They could actually find the Ukraine.

/They don't have NCOs either, which is a big part of why they suck at fighting.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm curious why there's a lone Russian dude driving through a war zone all by himself with a piece of equipment like that? Or is the back of that truck full of soldiers? I mean, aren't they part of a unit or something?
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Trailers are hard to find apparently
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I'm curious why there's a lone Russian dude driving through a war zone all by himself with a piece of equipment like that? Or is the back of that truck full of soldiers? I mean, aren't they part of a unit or something?


Tyrosine: This is the same "nation" whose military doesn't use pallets, forklifts, and Hiabs, they literally hand-bomb everything they transport like it's the fuc*ing 19th century, so let's not act surprised they can't transport a robot like a real country.

Know what surprises me about the Russian army at this point? They could actually find the Ukraine.

/They don't have NCOs either, which is a big part of why they suck at fighting.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 minute ago  

styckx: Trailers are hard to find apparently


Nah. The special truck and ramp meant for the thing "got destroyed", meaning somebody probably sold it for vodka or used it to carry stolen washing machines back home. Now it's a drag show.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: I'm curious why there's a lone Russian dude driving through a war zone all by himself with a piece of equipment like that? Or is the back of that truck full of soldiers? I mean, aren't they part of a unit or something?


He's hoping to pawn it.
 
