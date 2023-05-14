 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News Break)   It's Liberty Tree watering time again. Seven shot in Yuma   (newsbreak.com) divider line
21
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

609 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2023 at 9:05 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Several off-duty law enforcement officers were in the area when the gunfire erupted and quickly responded to assist with this incident, police officials said in a statement released Sunday. "

To assist in what way?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who knew Yuma could get worse
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: "Several off-duty law enforcement officers were in the area when the gunfire erupted and quickly responded to assist with this incident, police officials said in a statement released Sunday. "

To assist in what way?


Tank and spank?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In another thread, someone just got their hand chopped off in Riverside, CA. In the past two weeks, I've been in both Riverside and Yuma.

// Also Las Vegas, so watch out if you go there.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The clock seems to be stuck on 3:10
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the wounded can get across the border for medical care, then they might not be bankrupted by the subsequent medical bills.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, police said

Hold out a few days and they'll throw in a Starbucks gift card.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mofa: In another thread, someone just got their hand chopped off in Riverside, CA. In the past two weeks, I've been in both Riverside and Yuma.

// Also Las Vegas, so watch out if you go there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Again?

In order for it to be watering time again, watering time would have to end every now and then.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
content not available to furriners.
7 dead, or hurt, or don't know?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lady J: content not available to furriners.
7 dead, or hurt, or don't know?


2 dead, 5 wounded.

I got the same error message, but then the browser reloaded.
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


/wanted for questioning
 
Monocultured
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: Who knew Yuma could get worse


This. I've never been in Yuma and thought I wasn't at risk of being killed. The red flags changed over time, but there were always too many of them. I stop for gas and keep driving til I hit San Diego, no matter how tired I am.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "Several off-duty law enforcement officers were in the area when the gunfire erupted and quickly responded to assist with this incident, police officials said in a statement released Sunday. "

To assist in what way?


They were uvalding
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If it keeps going at this rate America is going to run out of bullets.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That gun violence tracker cycling through stats in the middle of the article is grim as fark.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
go go USA USA
 
Zyerne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shootings have supplanted baseball as the national pasttime. At this rate, it'll only be a matter of time before most Americans were either in a shooting, related to someone injured/killed in one, or know someone who was. And of course, nothing will be done to address the root of the problem until a majority of lawmakers have lost someone close to them in this insanity.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And in the comments they're blaming drug cartels 🤦


/anything but the guns
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RolandTGunner: "Several off-duty law enforcement officers were in the area when the gunfire erupted and quickly responded to assist with this incident, police officials said in a statement released Sunday. "

To assist in what way?


Making us fear, duh! We, through the grace of our controllers grants us clarity on how to serve them.

They are in control of us for a reason.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.