(MPR News)   Highway 68 Mudslide Revisited   (mprnews.org) divider line
19
jb66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That photo is captioned incorrectly.  That car wasn't caught in the mudslide, the dummy tried driving through the mudslide.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you move to Kansas.
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a hard rain fell...
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wee!  Let's drive 60mph on an unplowed snow covered freewa... wait a minute why am and 30 other cars stuck in a ditch?  Damn liberal government!
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: This is why you move to Kansas.


Dude corn slides are even worse!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jb66: That photo is captioned incorrectly.  That car wasn't caught in the mudslide, the dummy tried driving through the mudslide.


That's what I was thinking.

I was once caught in a heavy rain in Dallas.  Well, I was more than once, but this time there was a flash flood going across the road in front of me and I pulled over and waited - I don't remember for how long, but considering the situation, I didn't even feel impatient.

There was a Jaguar driven by an elderly lady approaching the flood from the other direction.  I thought "Don't do it!", but she did and quickly stalled out, not even halfway across.  At least the water didn't sweep her away.  I would have felt guilty if that had happened because I wasn't helping.

The fire department sent a ladder truck which they stopped well short of the water and sent a couple of guys on a safety line to bring her back to dry land.  Drier land anyway. It was still raining.  There's no way my car would have made it across that, but they call them flash floods for a reason.  They're like flash mobs.  They'll disappear soon enough.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You probably shouldn't drive through flash mobs either.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: stevenvictx: This is why you move to Kansas.

Dude corn slides are even worse!


I thought that was a euphemism for the butt...
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also, when they checked the train tacks, there was blood on them.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: Also, when they checked the train tacks, there was blood on them.


Tacks/tracks, I need more weed.
 
Northern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was a mumbling, meandering soy bomb of a headline subby.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe if the driver had one more cup of coffee for the road, prior to heading into the valley below, we wouldn't have this predicament.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jb66: That photo is captioned incorrectly.  That car wasn't caught in the mudslide, the dummy tried driving through the mudslide.


It's only dumb if you don't make it
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Wee!  Let's drive 60mph on an unplowed snow covered freewa... wait a minute why am and 30 other cars stuck in a ditch?  Damn liberal government!


Yep, good old joe is awake right now apluading you for your selfless takedown of the douche but not a shiate sammich
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Also, Good job Subby. I liked the headline.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Much better than a 69 mudslide.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
at the prep school I went to, there was an assault course in the woods.  with (what I'd call) a mudslide.  it was pretty hardcore for kids- you basically went underwater (there was also a river), but it was fun as hell.

we had Wed afternoons free to do whatever we wanted, and me and my friend used to careen off into the woods and go over the fun obstacles on the assault course.

and then someone in authority found out, and the rules for Wed afternoons got changed, and we weren't allowed to do quite anything we wanted.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How the fark are there mudslides in Minnesota? It's flat.
 
