(NYPost) Parents 'unschooling' their kids, will likely act surprised when their kids 'unparent' them later in life
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love this way of learning.

I try my best to do this in my own classroom.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
IOW you're raising spoiled brats
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We all recognize that conventional industrialized, one-size-fits-all schooling is grossly inefficient. But it's still way better than most of the alternatives, such as the pretend home-schooling/indoctrination of churchies
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Big problem with homeschooling is the parents being completely unequipped to teach a variety of subjects and that leading to a lack of instruction in important foundational areas of knowledge.

It wouldn't be as big of an issue if parents could identify their own shortcomings and seek out other ways of instructional support for their kids.

Of course that would mean having to admit to their kids that they aren't all knowing.  Can't have that.  Then they might question things like the invisible man in the sky that makes it rain when he is sad.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mjjt: We all recognize that conventional industrialized, one-size-fits-all schooling is grossly inefficient. But it's still way better than most of the alternatives, such as the pretend home-schooling/indoctrination of churchies


This.  It's the "I'd rather not participate than try and make the world better" crowd, but applied to education.

A: "Public school sucks!"
B: "You're right, lets increase funding to make it better"
A: "No."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Put the kids to work in the coal mine.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. Those aren't parents. Those are idiots.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
allowed their children - Ulysses, 12, Ostara, 8, and Kai, 4 - to make their own choices from a very young age.

I can think of one choice each of them can make right off the bat.

As for their approach to their children's education,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it too late to change your mind? Study reveals 'developmental window' for thinking styles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every home-schooled person I've met has something farked up about them.

I:m not saying that it doesn't happen to public/private school kids. It just seems more reliable in home-schooled people.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's ok, they will be dead soon
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is child abuse.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The parents, who are both 39, don't trust the healthcare or education systems and have allowed their children - Ulysses, 12, Ostara, 8, and Kai, 4 - to make their own choices from a very young age.

Milton Greene: By the way, we have a tradition in my family where we let the child name itself.
Avery Jessup: [backs away]  Oh, yeah. That's hippie nonsense.
Jack Donaghy: Absolutely not.
Milton Greene: Well, suit yourself, but my son Spider-Man turned out just fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: The parents, who are both 39, don't trust the healthcare or education systems and have allowed their children - Ulysses, 12, Ostara, 8, and Kai, 4 - to make their own choices from a very young age.


And our head coach,
Wants no sissies,
So he reads to us
From something called Ulysses

-- Hello Mudduh, Hello Fadduh( a Letter from Camp Granada) - Allen Sherman
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 You're not parents you're prison guards
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being unschooled will leave them well prepared to be unemployed.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Wow. Those aren't parents. Those are idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ralanprod: Of course that would mean having to admit to their kids that they aren't all knowing.  Can't have that.  Then they might question things like the invisible man in the sky that makes it rain when he is sad.


For some reason he is MUCH sadder in some parts of the world than others -- can't explain that!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Every home-schooled person I've met has something farked up about them.


Too much sex with their classmates and teachers
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No vaccinations, no traditional medicines, no education. Hopefully they won't survive to realise how their parents have betrayed them.
 
jb66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to get rid of Republican voters.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat's in the Cradle
Youtube jmhoOp2fUzg
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink Floyd - The Wall (Full Album)1979
Youtube r48BLz42NuI


Because everyone everywhere is always trying to keep you down. Vote Republican.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm too old to be "unschooled" so I just pound edibles until the words go away.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid our parents sent us to a waldorf 'free school'. Basically the theory was that kids would learn when they wanted to if the materials were provided for us to learn. So what did we do? Basically ran around outside all day and learned nothing. I think I was in 2nd grade and my brother in 4th when they pulled us out and put us into public school. We knew nothing.

And they let the kids chose their own meals? I call BS. Maybe they let them chose from a list of options but if you let kids decide it would be cake every day.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adele and Matt Allen are raising their three children with "child autonomy," allowing their kids to set their own curriculum, bedtimes, menus, meal times and chore lists.
---
"We didn't do vaccinations for our kids, which people say is cruel of us, and we don't use the healthcare system. Instead, we use natural and herbal remedies," the mother of three revealed.

Well, there it is...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, just tattoo "Born to make minimum wage" on your kid's forehead. It's actually less cruel and more intellectually honest.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't even home-schooling. This is choosing to allow the kids to grow up feral.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I eagerly await the Fark links to Sun and Daily Mail articles about these kids in the coming decade.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is this weird idea that parents know what's best for their children, and it is complete nonsense. To become a teacher requires many years of study. To become a doctor requires even more.
To become a parent requires successfully completing sexual intercourse, which does not require any particular expertise in either education or medicine.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh. "Derp. I think I can teach better than schools and I know more about healthcare than these so-called 'doctors'."

Mkay. Might as well go all the way with those thought processes then. If you know better than people who've spent years of their lives trying to attain mastery over particular subjects then why limit it to just education and healthcare? Do your own electrical work around your home. And plumbing. And roofing. Oh, but you better not be BUYING those materials. That'd be relying on other people to know what they're doing and provide you with them. You better be building your own tools, chopping down your own trees, and smelting your own metal.

You won't trust a doctor but you'll trust a woodshop to fabricate the beams that support your house? There's no guarantee they know what they're doing, is there? What if they're poorly constructed? Why aren't you growing your own food as well? And weaving your own clothes?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Adele and Matt Allen are raising their three children with "child autonomy," allowing their kids to set their own curriculum, bedtimes, menus, meal times and chore lists.
---
"We didn't do vaccinations for our kids, which people say is cruel of us, and we don't use the healthcare system. Instead, we use natural and herbal remedies," the mother of three revealed.

Well, there it is...


Which herbs and crystals should you use to treat a burst appendix, or a broken leg?

/You know what they call alternative medicine which actually works? "Medicine".
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if you become a Fox News nutter, your children may unparent you.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: This isn't even home-schooling. This is choosing to allow the kids to grow up feral.


Raising kids to be convinced that the entire world revolves around what THEY want every single step of the way is a sure-fire way to raise them into incessantly shiatty non-functional adults.

/CPS ought to be involved
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stargazer86: Sigh. "Derp. I think I can teach better than schools and I know more about healthcare than these so-called 'doctors'."

Mkay. Might as well go all the way with those thought processes then. If you know better than people who've spent years of their lives trying to attain mastery over particular subjects then why limit it to just education and healthcare? Do your own electrical work around your home. And plumbing. And roofing. Oh, but you better not be BUYING those materials. That'd be relying on other people to know what they're doing and provide you with them. You better be building your own tools, chopping down your own trees, and smelting your own metal.

You won't trust a doctor but you'll trust a woodshop to fabricate the beams that support your house? There's no guarantee they know what they're doing, is there? What if they're poorly constructed? Why aren't you growing your own food as well? And weaving your own clothes?


Do your own doctoring too.  Bootstrap your own appendix out homeopathically before it bursts - don't trust big Pharma!
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/r48BLz42NuI]

Because everyone everywhere is always trying to keep you down. Vote Republican.


I think you mean Tory, since this is about a family in the UK.  I admit my ignorance regarding their public school curriculum or vaccination policy.  The idea of not utilizing either makes me squeamish.  In terms of designing one's own curriculum, I have heard it works at the university level with well-rounded adults, but I have trouble believing it will work with children, especially when teaching them literacy and penmanship is not compulsory.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: There is this weird idea that parents know what's best for their children, and it is complete nonsense. To become a teacher requires many years of study. To become a doctor requires even more.
To become a parent requires successfully completing sexual intercourse, which does not require any particular expertise in either education or medicine.


Doesn't even require any expertise in sexual intercourse either. Plenty of people get pregers on their first time.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people who homeschool are always the last ones who ought to be allowed to.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Homeschooling is the child abuser/molester's best ally. It helps them hide their crimes from the eyes of officials.

This is one example:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2286176/Mitch-Comer-case-Georgia-parents-plead-guilty-locking-starving-son-years.html
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This sounds like what my cousin did. Now his son is 20 with no HS diploma, no GED, and no prospects.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Wow. Those aren't parents. Those are idiots.


I wonder how well tincture of newt does against COVID-19.
 
olorin604
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Excelsior: fatassbastard: Adele and Matt Allen are raising their three children with "child autonomy," allowing their kids to set their own curriculum, bedtimes, menus, meal times and chore lists.
---
"We didn't do vaccinations for our kids, which people say is cruel of us, and we don't use the healthcare system. Instead, we use natural and herbal remedies," the mother of three revealed.

Well, there it is...

Which herbs and crystals should you use to treat a burst appendix, or a broken leg?

/You know what they call alternative medicine which actually works? "Medicine".


*mother of 7 currently 3 living
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Sometimes I really think people ought to have to pass a proper exam before they're allowed to be parents. Not just the practical, I mean."
-Susan Sto Helit
 
Excelsior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

olorin604: Excelsior: fatassbastard: Adele and Matt Allen are raising their three children with "child autonomy," allowing their kids to set their own curriculum, bedtimes, menus, meal times and chore lists.
---
"We didn't do vaccinations for our kids, which people say is cruel of us, and we don't use the healthcare system. Instead, we use natural and herbal remedies," the mother of three revealed.

Well, there it is...

Which herbs and crystals should you use to treat a burst appendix, or a broken leg?

/You know what they call alternative medicine which actually works? "Medicine".

*mother of 7 currently 3 living


Like unvaccinated children, that never gets old.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My kid could read the entire Washington Post at the age of 5 and order off of the adult menu at IHOP by himself - even getting the correct day of the week special items. So when he was bored out of his gourd in the second grade it was no small wonder he would just ignore everything and go find a book to read. The county I live in (yes, looking at you Montgomery County, MD) boasted of "we take care of every student - even gifted ones" but when it came time to step up to the plate and help us all we got were crickets chirping and 8 school officials sitting at a table telling us to drug our kid since he was obviously ADHD! His Pediatrician laughed out loud when told this story, later on.
.
We yanked him out of that place so farking fast and my fully teaching accredited wife home-schooled him all the way through the 12th grade.
.
He is a happy Eagle Scout that just got his Bachelor's Degree in four years. That said:
THESE PARENTS ARE IDIOTS
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Excelsior: fatassbastard: Adele and Matt Allen are raising their three children with "child autonomy," allowing their kids to set their own curriculum, bedtimes, menus, meal times and chore lists.
---
"We didn't do vaccinations for our kids, which people say is cruel of us, and we don't use the healthcare system. Instead, we use natural and herbal remedies," the mother of three revealed.

Well, there it is...

Which herbs and crystals should you use to treat a burst appendix, or a broken leg?

/You know what they call alternative medicine which actually works? "Medicine".


They just whip out the essential oils and call it a day.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: My kid could read the entire Washington Post at the age of 5 and order off of the adult menu at IHOP by himself - even getting the correct day of the week special items. So when he was bored out of his gourd in the second grade it was no small wonder he would just ignore everything and go find a book to read. The county I live in (yes, looking at you Montgomery County, MD) boasted of "we take care of every student - even gifted ones" but when it came time to step up to the plate and help us all we got were crickets chirping and 8 school officials sitting at a table telling us to drug our kid since he was obviously ADHD! His Pediatrician laughed out loud when told this story, later on.
.
We yanked him out of that place so farking fast and my fully teaching accredited wife home-schooled him all the way through the 12th grade.
.
He is a happy Eagle Scout that just got his Bachelor's Degree in four years. That said:
THESE PARENTS ARE IDIOTS


Participating in boy scouts is definitely questionable parenting though for the record.
 
db2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We didn't do vaccinations for our kids, which people say is cruel of us, and we don't use the healthcare system. Instead, we use natural and herbal remedies,"

At least their dangerously stupid kids will be dead long before they're old enough to do any real damage.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did no one notice their teeth?
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have friends who were "unschooled" but the reason was primarily due to how poorly any school system handled autism spectrum disorders through the 90s and early 00s. They still do, I imagine. Religion or vaccines weren't even part of the conversation. The parents were a couple of an engineer and a doctor.

For them, it was basically planned and unplanned educational activities and a lot of encouragement and socialization. I wouldn't call any of the kids stupid. But then, the motivation and parenting probably had a big impact on that.

Schools are supposed to be equalizing in the opportunity they create, but for so many people I've met they're either forced psychological abuse or a demonstration in worker conditioning.

I'm sure a lot of farkers had a great time at school. Either average scores or success stories, but that's not always the case.

That said, these particular people seem like farking morons.
 
