 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics." Then there's "Six-figure earners can't afford to live in California" based on this vague listicle of "expenses". Tag is for the idea that anyone believes this twaddle   (ktla.com) divider line
40
    More: Facepalm, City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Research, Inflation, Expense, United States, various government data  
•       •       •

720 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2023 at 6:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anybody can fall behind. I know airline pilots make several hundred thousand a year living paycheck to paycheck. It's all relative.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stockton?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fewer people living in Dallas make $100K a years vs. people making $100K in San Jose though.

The bottom line is that the dollar has a different value depending on what parts of the country you live.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Unable to pay bills" doesn't mean "can't afford to live." It means they're choosing to pay weird bills. I know single mothers with multiple kids making it work for $45K/year in Los Angeles. It's not very easy, but they do it.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a payday loan company wants us to believe you're falling behind on your bills.

[seemslegit.jpg]
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah plus noone wants to work
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We lived pretty well on under $100k here in SF for some time. Then the wife got a better job, got paid more and our expenses increased. If we had to cut back and live slimmer we could and still do alright.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby doesn't have a clue.
KC on mid 6 is a challenge for a fam of 3  bucko.

My house has doubled in "value over the last 20 yrs, BUT adjusted for inflation I've picked up $10k on the investment.

Times are tight, but older folks think it sounds great in 1983 mindset.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I have experience in this. I know it sounds odd to say that "six-figure earners can fall behind on bills each month" but you have to consider the bills. There's the electrical bill, mortgage, internet, sewage, Orca pool rent, water, Orca pool boy salary, Orca rent, credit cards (don't put the Orcas on that!) interest on construction costs for getting that volcanic lair in the shape of your head, henchman uniform costs, replacement henchman costs, Mad Scientist Guild dues. Seriously, the list goes on.

Six figures just don't go as far as they used to. My Death Ray is still in the pawn shop.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Southern California on about 12k a year - only way I can is with rent being hilariously cheap and utilities paid.  I have no car, no life, and I'm a wreck, but hey I'm alive.  Near 10X my annual disability income?  Yeah sign me the fark up for that level of can't afford to live in California please
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: "Unable to pay bills" doesn't mean "can't afford to live." It means they're choosing to pay weird bills. I know single mothers with multiple kids making it work for $45K/year in Los Angeles. It's not very easy, but they do it.


Also- white racism.

Of course you can live in a place like Los Angeles or Austin for less than $45k a year. But it means shopping at the supermercado, renting from a man who doesn't speak english as a first language, etc.

In short, if you live cheap, you'd better be okay being in non-white spaces.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

bblloobb.comView Full Size
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aye, income isn't wealth, between what I spend on my mom's memory care facility and my own MS, there's not really budget for what people think, even with a low six figure income.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California's six-figure earners can fall behind on bills each month, study finds

Let's ignore the clickbait for just a minute. They did a 'study' that set some arbitrary standard of living for a fictional family of three and estimated their costs in lots of different cities.

They included stuff like:
Housing
Childcare
Transportation
Health Care
Student loans
Food, entertainment, utilities
Taxes
Savings

And they found places where $100k wasn't enough.

There arbitrary standard of living was barely covered with $100k in NYC. Any place less expensive to live is considered affordable, and any place more expensive isn't.

The study isn't much of a study and they didn't even include taxes so yeah we're just wasting time talking about nothing.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When your study includes savings in the expenses category, even those making 7 figures end up having nothing left over
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rented in San Diego, living in a good area and spending money on stupid shiat making less than 100k.  It's not cheap to live there but it's easily possible.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: California's six-figure earners can fall behind on bills each month, study finds

Let's ignore the clickbait for just a minute. They did a 'study' that set some arbitrary standard of living for a fictional family of three and estimated their costs in lots of different cities.

They included stuff like:
Housing
Childcare
Transportation
Health Care
Student loans
Food, entertainment, utilities
Taxes
Savings

And they found places where $100k wasn't enough.

There arbitrary standard of living was barely covered with $100k in NYC. Any place less expensive to live is considered affordable, and any place more expensive isn't.

The study isn't much of a study and they didn't even include taxes so yeah we're just wasting time talking about nothing.


Ah...taxes is second from last
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: [Fark user image 481x312]

When your study includes savings in the expenses category, even those making 7 figures end up having nothing left over


"You need some savings in case of whatever disaster so you really need to save about X/pay period" or whatnot.  That part isn't wrong.  Their contention that you can't afford to live here with that amount of money is complete screaming nonsense unless you have unusual medical expenses or something, but I do get the "Saving some back needs to be part of any budget that can possibly do so" thing
 
Pilikia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fngoofy: Subby doesn't have a clue.
KC on mid 6 is a challenge for a fam of 3  bucko.

My house has doubled in "value over the last 20 yrs, BUT adjusted for inflation I've picked up $10k on the investment.

Times are tight, but older folks think it sounds great in 1983 mindset.


Came here to say this, leaving satisfied. Six figures was the Yuppie rallying cry of the '80s. That was 40 years ago.
 
firefly212
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

firefly212: Aye, income isn't wealth, between what I spend on my mom's memory care facility and my own MS, there's not really budget for what people think, even with a low six figure income.


Don't get me wrong, I can make ends meet, but I can totally see how someone with medical issues, both parents with medical issues, and a thousand bucks a month in student loans would be able to. The government does a shiat job of helping to pay for long term care for seniors who aren't doing well, and if you want you parent to have anything better than a motel 6 where they're stuck in their room 20 hours a day with nurses who check on them a few times a day, expect to pay 30k a year or more out of your own pockets.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's not especially difficult to earn $100k if you're educated, adept, driven, and are empowered to advocate for themselves.

The problem is that LOTS of people don't have those four things, so earning power is likewise reduced.
 
austerity101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Farkers:  "LOL this article is ridiculous"
Also Farkers:  "Making $150k in NYC is middle-class"
 
austerity101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: I know airline pilots make several hundred thousand a year living paycheck to paycheck.


They should learn to be better with their money.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fngoofy: Subby doesn't have a clue.
KC on mid 6 is a challenge for a fam of 3  bucko.

My house has doubled in "value over the last 20 yrs, BUT adjusted for inflation I've picked up $10k on the investment.

Times are tight, but older folks think it sounds great in 1983 mindset.


What does "mid 6" mean? 500K? 150K?
 
austerity101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oblig:

[bblloobb.com image 475x517]


Glad to see this is covered.
 
austerity101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: [Fark user image image 481x312]

When your study includes savings in the expenses category, even those making 7 figures end up having nothing left over


Savings isn't an expense. It's where you out your extra money.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Combo breaker
 
firefly212
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: Feel_the_velvet: [Fark user image image 481x312]

When your study includes savings in the expenses category, even those making 7 figures end up having nothing left over

Savings isn't an expense. It's where you out your extra money.


My extra money is guarded by my pet unicorn unicorn, as both are mythological things I have not yet seen.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are always gonna be people who spend more than they take in, no matter how much they take in.  I personally think the trick is to move into a home in a community that you can afford, not what the agent tells you that you can afford.  That puts you in a community of people with the same income bracket which takes away the need to feel like you are trying to compete with them.
 
firefly212
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: There are always gonna be people who spend more than they take in, no matter how much they take in.  I personally think the trick is to move into a home in a community that you can afford, not what the agent tells you that you can afford.  That puts you in a community of people with the same income bracket which takes away the need to feel like you are trying to compete with them.


The trick is to be healthy and come from generational wealth so your parents don't need any support.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I couldn't survive on 100k working in Cali.  Flying round trip from NY every day for work would eat my salary right up.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Suck dick on the side, drive an Uber, etc.
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are many people struggling to get by through no fault if their own, and also many people making a whole lot of stupid decisions.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: There are many people struggling to get by through no fault if their own, and also many people making a whole lot of stupid decisions.


Agreed. Someone who can't afford rent because they are working three jobs at $7.25 an hour is MUCH different than someone who can't afford rent because they gamble every penny away each month on the lottery, crypto, or slots.
 
mr0x
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: It's not especially difficult to earn $100k if you're educated, adept, driven, and are empowered to advocate for themselves.

The problem is that LOTS of people don't have those four things, so earning power is likewise reduced.


Also many other things.

If you can make $100K during the peak of the boom, doesn't mean you'll make $100K every year. It might be something you hit a for few years and never again.

Also health. Ain't so sick or fat fark is getting paid high.
 
austerity101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: There are many people struggling to get by through no fault if their own, and also many people making a whole lot of stupid decisions.


I'm gonna save my sympathy for people who are legitimately struggling, though.
 
mr0x
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Feel_the_velvet: [Fark user image image 481x312]

When your study includes savings in the expenses category, even those making 7 figures end up having nothing left over

Savings isn't an expense. It's where you out your extra money.


If pop financial advisors are to be parotted, savings is the first thing out. Extra money after savings is where you pay for other stuff.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, my question is, if these imaginary people are coming up short hundreds or thousands of dollars each month, how are they surviving?

Because debt doesn't reset each month, after all. If their imaginary family with a six-figure income in San Jose makes $8300 a month and spends $9800 a month, they're in the hole $1500 at the end of month 1. They're $3000 down at the end of month 2. By month 6 they're $9000 in the hole, and at the end of the year they're more than $12000 in arrears to whatever credit cards or mortgages they weren't paying.

So either these imaginary people have a second income and they're really doing just fine, or their "basic monthly expenses" aren't really that high and this is a bullshiat study.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: So, my question is, if these imaginary people are coming up short hundreds or thousands of dollars each month, how are they surviving?

Because debt doesn't reset each month, after all. If their imaginary family with a six-figure income in San Jose makes $8300 a month and spends $9800 a month, they're in the hole $1500 at the end of month 1. They're $3000 down at the end of month 2. By month 6 they're $9000 in the hole, and at the end of the year they're more than $12000 in arrears to whatever credit cards or mortgages they weren't paying.

So either these imaginary people have a second income and they're really doing just fine, or their "basic monthly expenses" aren't really that high and this is a bullshiat study.


These people are the ones that cash out their 401k's and take the penalty hit when their debt level reaches unsustainable amounts.

They also start to use credit cards and rollover debt each month to different debt. See: consolidation loans.

HELOCs will be accessed, and eventually pay day loans and title loans before they declare bankruptcy and start their idiocy all over again.

I have roughly 3x my annual income over my various credit card limits. I could survive a long time on just credit cards and minimum payments before I'd have to change my lifestyle.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.