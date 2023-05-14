 Skip to content
(News Center Maine)   People of northern Maine be warned - there are six bison loose and police have no idea where they are. They could be on the east side of the road, or they could be on the west side of the road. But they believe they are on the east side of the road   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
pueblonative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People of northern Maine be warned - there are six bison loose and police have no idea where they are.
So they're not buffalone.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Would not  the east side of 1A be essentially the ocean
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
but how are the bites.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I had a choice on facing a buffalo or a moose, I'd go with climbing a tree a hoping that I can get high enough and it doesn't get knocked over.
 
mentula
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tintar: but how are the bites.


they can be pretty anttiraanta
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"For you, the day bison graced your county was the most important day of your life. But for me, it was Sunday."
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Would not  the east side of 1A be essentially the ocean


Thats how you get sharkalos
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Moose vs Bison...its like some shiatty 50's monster movie

/ a wicked good movie
//with maple syrup
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, when you get trampled, that's where they'll be.
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sex Bison is the name of my line of aggressively priced, natural erection enhancers.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry, they can't get theya from heeya
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6V2Ew1M0sE
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: If I had a choice on facing a buffalo or a moose, I'd go with climbing a tree a hoping that I can get high enough and it doesn't get knocked over.


Then you could sing, "I was gonna face a bison or moose, but then I got high, but then I got highway."
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Don't forget to pet them and grab a selfie,"
-- Yogi Bear
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Medium rare please.  With lettuce, tomato, a slice of raw onion and provolone, on a nice soft roll with a crispy crust, side of fries, a little ketchup and a big frosty beer.

Wait are they announcing a BBQ or not?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Reporter's hilarious reaction to approaching bison goes viral
Youtube EvptWXUJfKs
 
