(KWCH Wichita)   In other news, there's a Guinness record for how many times you can be farked at the drive-thru   (kwch.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who gets the record? LEO gets the record. every time.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm wondering if they place an order or they just have to drive through. Was there any kind of assistance ahead of time to plan with the orders would be? I'm unclear exactly what the record encompasses.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I'm wondering if they place an order or they just have to drive through. Was there any kind of assistance ahead of time to plan with the orders would be? I'm unclear exactly what the record encompasses.


They had to be planning ahead, there's no way you get throughput like that with completely random orders delivered made on the spot
 
aremmes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Joke's on them, the McFlurry machine was broken the whole time.
 
majestic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Chick-Fil-A around here does more than that every day.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby, doesn't your mom hold the current record?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sim Tree: I'm wondering if they place an order or they just have to drive through. Was there any kind of assistance ahead of time to plan with the orders would be? I'm unclear exactly what the record encompasses.

They had to be planning ahead, there's no way you get throughput like that with completely random orders delivered made on the spot


Or, no matter what you order, you're just getting a single hamburger.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

majestic: The Chick-Fil-A around here does more than that every day.


10 seconds per car? That's absurd. It sometimes takes 10 seconds for a person to realize the light changed to green.
 
neofonz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It would have been hilarious if everyone had ordered Filet-o-Fish.
 
