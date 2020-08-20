 Skip to content
(CNN)   Your mouth breathing is ruining your sleep, other peoples' opinion of you   (cnn.com) divider line
4
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You ever try mouth breathing with a CPAP strapped to your face?  It feels really weird.  That helps fighting the mouth-breathing, just that weird feeling.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's why gimp-suits have a zipper.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A CPAP will change your life.  When I got one, after the first night with it I woke up feeling like someone had changed the batteries in me for fresh alkalines. No longer slumping mid-afternoons, better mental attitude, less brain fog or irritability, better concentration, no more chugging sodas and eating sweets for the sugar rushes to keep me going, which led to weight loss, and most importantly, alert driving, all the time. I shudder, remembering how easily I could have become an accident statistic, before the CPAP.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: You ever try mouth breathing with a CPAP strapped to your face?  It feels really weird.  That helps fighting the mouth-breathing, just that weird feeling.


I have sleep trouble, so I did one of those overnight breathing/pulse ox monitor tests for sleep apnea.  The test requires you to wear a shirt, a box on your chest pinned to said shirt, a chest band, a belly band, a nasal canula, AND a wrist mounted pulse ox.  I have never slept with a shirt on for as long as I can remember.  Got zero sleep because so much crap was on my body I kept waking up.

Was told that the test shows I'm not getting quality sleep.  Ended up doing the test two more times with the same result.
 
