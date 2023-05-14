 Skip to content
(Wikipedia)   It is Mother's Day today. Doing anything special with your mother today? Any fun stories related to this day? Happy Mother's Day to all the mother FARKers out there
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Mom Song (William Tell Momisms)
Youtube hDMhpapZcoU
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tried to get tickets to Drag Brunch, but they sold out in minutes. Which made me really happy, so it's almost okay that I missed out. Instead I will clean up my yard, since it's past the point that I could blame the bees.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got the Mrs, MIL, and daughter tickets to see Sweeny Todd next month. It's their kind of play.

Try the priest!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Today mommy and I plan on changing from using wire hangers to wood hangers.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In about an hour I will call to place an order for Chinese takeout and then I'll be bringing it over to mama and papa macaroni!!.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My mom passed away last May. That was our last Mother's Day with her. :(
I did spoil Mrs. RoboZombie today with home mad brunch and mimosas however. :)
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Had a chance to do roast beef brunch at the country club, but that's $60 a head, crowded, and not very satisfying. Instead we're doing Marco's pizza and watching the NASCAR race this afternoon.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My mother answered the phone but we got disconnected after a couple of words. Now she isn't answering, so there we go!  Happy Mother's Day, Mom!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Happy Mother's Day to Fark's favorite mother: Subby's Mom!
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Still trying


2Pac - Dear Mama
Youtube Mb1ZvUDvLDY


You only got one
 
Practical_Draconian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Picking up a fish dinner for her at one of her favorite restaurants.

She shot down my idea of trying Gwyneth Paltrow's take-out restaurant (which fascinated her last time we went out -- I mean how many places call themselves Goop. Good Yelp reviews, though).

She's getting up there, so appreciating it more.

/may sit down and watch an episode of The Great with her; she likes that raunchy Hulu comedy series
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: My mom passed away last May. That was our last Mother's Day with her. :(
I did spoil Mrs. RoboZombie today with home mad brunch and mimosas however. :)


First one with her gone is the most difficult. Glad you have the Mrs. to be with!
Lost mine in '16. I get to see glances of her in the mirror sometimes as I age. She's still here with me!
((((HUGS))))
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
May 1st and 2nd I went to Disney World with my brother and paid for by him. May 10th I turned 54, I have 1 year left before I am officially a senior. My 40 year old cousin that has had a very troubled life, that I have reached out to repeatedly over the years, died of an apparent overdose of fentanyl laced cocaine May 11th night/May 12th morning. We are waiting for the autopsy. Last time I talked to him was about a week ago, I called to talk about Disney. He said he was in the middle of going over the AA steps with his sponsor, and I told him to call me. He never did.

Mother's Day this year is a mixed bag for me this year. I am grateful to be alive.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just avoiding Granny Hitler as always.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hershy799
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Illness in the house (2 young kids in daycare, what do you expect?) so nothing special.

/Wouldn't have done brunch anyway
 
hershy799
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: [Fark user image image 843x945]


Username checks out
 
WillOfThePeople
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dead
 
Congo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: [Fark user image image 843x945]


There's not a real one out of the eight of them.

/Sixteen Krustys?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: [Fark user image 843x945]


*opens Google Lens*
Lisa Ann
*slide*
Brandi Love
*slide*
Alexis Fawx
*slide*
Julia Ann
*expands to whole picture*
Eva Notty

OMG! It's Bolt-On Voltron!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Saying Kaddish
 
othmar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
mom you passed away February 2019, love you and miss you greatly....

I'll see you later in heaven.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My first one without her, and our last time together ended in a fight she started, so, it's tough.  I_m trying to remember her more for who she was than who she ended up being. But it's going to take a long time to get past the anger. At least I do want to get past it.

We're on our way to do a quick visit with one of my kids so he can give mom m quikq, masked hug. His girlfriend is stage four and doing chemo, very concerned about infection so this is the best we can do, this year. Hope it's better next year.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She's going on 90 and is officially cancer-free as of two days ago. She won't be around forever, but she's a tough old bird and we're glad to have her with us for a few more years.
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mom passed in October of 1990. She was pretty young (74) but Dad died the year before and she kinda just gave up. She was a great mom in many ways but struggled with pill addiction and booze, however she dried out a few years prior to dying. Great sense of humor, far left politically, volunteered to be girl scout troop leader for my sister's sake. But godalmighty, she was the world's worst cook with only one exception: pan-fried walleye. But everything else? No wonder I was a skinny kid.

Can't say I miss her any longer as it's been over 30 years. She would've been non-stop apoplectic between 2016 and 2020, that I know. She was also a huge Packer fan even during the miserable post-Lombardi years.

Thanks, Mom, for instilling in me the need to be kind, compassionate, helpful, and polite. It has served me well.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Taking Mrs. Cfreak and her mom to a fondue place.

I'll call my mom later and we'll do something for her when she visits in a few weeks.
 
