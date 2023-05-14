 Skip to content
(The Onion)   Happy Mothers' Day to all from the Onion   (theonion.com)
29
1511 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2023 at 2:02 PM (1 hour ago)



Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
An oldie but a goodie
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I like that it's labeled as satire.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Onion never ceases to amaze me.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: The Onion never ceases to amaze me.


The Onion always brings a tear to my eye.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: kdawg7736: The Onion never ceases to amaze me.

The Onion always brings a tear to my eye.


Every story has so many layers.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion has audio ads.
Fark you, world.  I'm sorry now that I   reproduced.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the kind of story just makes me cry. Being widowed is weird club sometimes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm horny AND hungry.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was cunning.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeerGraduate: grokca: kdawg7736: The Onion never ceases to amaze me.

The Onion always brings a tear to my eye.

Every story has so many layers.


And they all stink
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article always makes me chuckle.

Then the comments from outraged people on Facebook who scream how inappropriate it is makes me laugh.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
classic!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the paper version of The Onion.

I would find my way to Caribou Coffee on Broadway and read The Onion, Windy City Times, and The Chicago Reader and watch the eye candy go by.

Ahhhh. Simpler times.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: [Fark user image image 425x283]


With how screwed up that family is, that could easily be an actual quote from him.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

grokca: kdawg7736: The Onion never ceases to amaze me.

The Onion always brings a tear to my eye.


EWWW
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sure, women get oral sex and breakfast in bed on mothers day. Fathers get home depot gift cards so they can finish those home projects on their to-do list and are expected to cook dinner on the grill. I'm starting to think there's a double standard here.
 
daveinaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought that the onion was satire instead of realistic.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: [Fark user image image 474x363]


Motherlover (feat. Justin Timberlake)
Youtube X0DeIqJm4vM
Rockin' it..
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What?

Head and Breakfast Day is today?

Shiat, she told me it was last Sunday...
 
atomic-age
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: [Fark user image 425x286]


I laugh over this image every single time.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So, she ate in, after making her husband eat out.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And you said Fark wasn't my personal erotica site.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lickity Split. Right?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Here i thought it would be a commentary on all the new forced birth laws.
 
