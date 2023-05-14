 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Old news: Subby did 4 shots after graduation. Today's news: 4 shot after graduation   (wmur.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Woman, Graduation, Community, Weapon, Family, Law, Gun violence, Adult  
•       •       •

524 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2023 at 12:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to truly prevent this kind of violence, we need common sense gun safety laws that keep guns out of the hands of those who mean harm to our communities.

Great news everyone, we have a solution
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All four survived. That's very lucky; college grad parties tend to be of a higher caliber.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Compromise?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I only had 2 people shot at my graduation party.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After graduation we went to a graduation party and my friend swiped a fifth of Malibu rum and drank way too much and puked it up in the bushes.  So when I think of graduating from high school, I think of the smell of Malibu rum puke.
 
jb66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's terrible!  When will the guns be available through police auction?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out that active shooter drilling will be the lesson they'll use most in the real world.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: All four survived. That's very lucky; college grad parties tend to be of a higher caliber.


Medical graduates would know where to aim in order to hit the vital organs.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Some gun nut is going to go to Applebee's this afternoon and take out 6 moms, isn't he? Called it.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Some gun nut is going to go to Applebee's this afternoon and take out 6 moms, isn't he? Called it.


I once took out six moms. That was a fun but exhausting night.
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Wow I only had 2 people shot at my graduation party.


Comparison is the thief of joy.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Viva Manchvegas!
 
Valter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stop. Shooting People.

Jesus.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alexanderplatz: i_dig_chicks: Wow I only had 2 people shot at my graduation party.

Comparison is the thief of joy.


My brain tried very hard to misread that as compassion, and damn if it didn't still work.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That area was commonly called "the projects" when I was young. It's where people without means are generally placed for housing as available. I'm to go to that city again in a few weeks to meet a friend.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not a random shooting and in low income, city-owned housing.  Someone didn't get the BLM memo.

I'll rate the odds of the guns being legally owned at 1000 to 1.

/Another Fark thread that will blame gun nuts and not socio-economic factors that lead to crime.
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The family said about 30 people were there celebrating, including babies and small children.

Babies were celebrating?
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Some gun nut is going to go to Applebee's this afternoon and take out 6 moms, isn't he? Called it.


Can we select the six moms?  I know a few to nominate.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Not a random shooting and in low income, city-owned housing.  Someone didn't get the BLM memo.

I'll rate the odds of the guns being legally owned at 1000 to 1.

/Another Fark thread that will blame gun nuts and not socio-economic factors that lead to crime.


I'll rate the odds of the guns being legal to manufacture and own as 1:1
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.