 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Adventures In Camping   (fark.com) divider line
11
    More: CSB, Pizza, Butter, Cat, Howard Dean, Sport, Best of the Super Juniors, STEM, Oreo  
•       •       •

91 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 May 2023 at 9:00 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All of them
I would say camping on the Middle Fork of the Payette River near Lowman , ID and walking down the river to soak in the natural hot springs was the best though.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joined with friends to camp in Barrington Tops, in the Hunter Valley, NSW. I had a surprisingly great seafood pizza in Scone, and then we drove on to the campsite.

After laying down a Maori-style  hangi, with lots of delicious meat, the rain came, in torrents. The meat, when dug up, was largely raw, and most people retired to their cars to sleep. I, OTOH, was thoroughly drunk, and fell asleep in the middle of the main tent. There was no slit trench. I awoke in the middle of the night when a friend stumbled into the tent, and found myself face down in a puddle, so I secured a nearby airbed and finished the night in comfort.

I would have got away with it too, if I hadn't chosen one of my companions as my best man. Epic speech, Bruno, my brother.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hated camping with my family when I was kid. We would make 3-5 trips every summer into the Blue Ridge Mountains for tent camping. Always cold, always wet, always sleeping on a rock no matter how carefully we picked out the tent site. Once when I was 10 I attacked by a swarm of yellow jackets, had dozens of stings all over my body.

I will not camp unless there is a conversion van or RV involved. I need a mattress and a dry place to sleep to really enjoy myself outdoors overnight. Keeps me from having flashbacks.
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We hiked in on the Morrison trail in the Allegheny National forest. It was a 4 mile hike to get to the reservoir so we took our time and did it in about 4 hours. It was a pretty popular campsite with about 6 or 7 spots to set up. Me and my buddy Charlie and my dog Bill (generic black dog most resembling some thing labradorish). After we set up camp we were going to go into the woods and get some firewood, but because the place had been so popular there wasn't much to pick from. We were there in October and the area had been picked clean before then. After searching for a little while I was walking out past one of the other campsites and noticed a stack of firewood. So we proceeded to take that back to our camp. It worked out perfect for us because otherwise it would have been a little chilly.
About 4 hours later, we see this little boat with a couple of fisherman and they are slowly making it to the shoreline and I say to my buddy "They're gonna be a little bummed out if that was there wood for camping." Sure enough, that was the case. They never came over and said anything, but we could hear them biatching as they were walking around the woods looking for something to burn.
That was a good hike and a great decompression for the both of us. We were restaurant workers and had just finished up a Fall Fest weekend in Ellicotville NY.
The best part about it, other than the wood, was that Bill thought he had died and gone to dog heaven. And he turned out to be the best little heater in the tiny tent we had.
RIP Charlie.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Have I not posted many many CSBs aboot life in Canucklestan here?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Opened a tent door only to find a bear 4 ft away........
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
West Rim Trail of Zion. Multiday trip with a couple of childhood friends before we all went our separate ways. It was an awesome trip.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Went camping, in a camper, with my dad and uncle when I was about 5. They spent the evening telling me ghost stories until I was terrified of getting outside of the camper

To this day they don't understand that it's their fault they woke up in a piss covered camper
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Woke up to see a marmot sitting on my sleeping brother's chest.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did the rubber pencil trick with a camping knife. My brother, who did not do much outside unless it involved balls, thought it would be funny if he pretended to stab our father with this "rubber" knife. Our father is still alive.

/the aristocrats
 
wademh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mineral King across the Sierras, up to top Whitney, then South to exit via Cottonwood Pass. I was young.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.