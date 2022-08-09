 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 445 of WW3: seems Ukraine is already putting their new UK missiles to good use as they take back control of yet another town amidst reports of disorganized Russian retreats and planes falling from the sky. It's your Sunday invasion conversation   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn. Last seven day totals:
troops - 4,450
tanks - 33
APCs - 77
artillery - 106

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi there guys, gals, and nonbinary pals! I went to the EU Open House Day here in DC. And much like Crimea is Ukraine, apparently Ukraine is EU! I made sure to visit the Ukraine House. Here's an album of all the pictures from my visit.

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links (part 2), notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, toraque's improved Russian press releases, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of May 6 through May 12 (Days 437 to 443):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Or firing an ATGM at aid workers in Bakhmut. Or that the Kremlin financed torture centers. Or keeping 400 people in a 170m2 school basement/concentration camp. Rarely there will be a happy ending, often because the enemy is so stupid. Finally countries are calling Russia out on its crimes, but you have to wonder what took them so long. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing good mental health hygieneIt's tough out there. If you're willing to read one, here you go. Or the latest from Bakhmut & Soledar and the returned PoWs.

When Putin said it would be a three-day Special Military Operation, he was planning in Venusian. Chex Mix, capitalists. Please ignore that the Great Patriotic War Victory Day Parade only had a single very lonely T-34 with no friends left. Which promptly fell off its trailer afterwards. Oh, and ignore the hissy fit over Estonia trolling Russia's attempt to troll them. If you need help deciphering what Putin said during his speech at the GPWVDP, here's a primer.

Perkele Power!

A Putin shill AND a pickup artist/incel hero? Couldn't happen to a nicer person.

I guess you can say it runs in the family.

Ukrainian drones are bowlers. Usually we see the strikes, but here's a few of their spares.

Usually when somebody makes that comparison it's a Godwin, but in this case Russian troops embrace the Nazi label. Then again, are we really surprised? Remember, Putin accidentally put out a victory press release that stopped just short of saying he'd come up with a "Final Solution to the Ukrainian Question." No, that's not an exaggeration: "Vladimir Putin has assumed, without a drop of exaggeration, a historic responsibility by deciding not to leave the solution of the Ukrainian question to future generations. After all, the need to solve it would always remain the main problem for Russia - for two key reasons." That they keep advocating for and committing cartoonishly evil (2war crimes (new boss, same as the old boss really) makes the whole Mordor:Russia::Orcs:Vatniks all the more reasonableNAFO agreesNever was so much owed by so many to so few (brain cells). Gotta love how seriously the Fellas take themselves. In other memes, what does Nic Cage have in common with the ZSU? They don't like it when you mess with their bunny.

After Russia destroyed a historic library in Chernihiv, Ukraine realized they could rebuild it, they have the technology. After a Russian singer released a song about how "Russians are invincible," Ukraine promptly started using it in videos proving they are not (meme-ified). What will Russia do next that gets immediately Uno reverse-carded?

As if it wasn't enough that the NAFO Fellas have funded the Superbonker 3000, the US gave Ukraine Patriots. Which they promptly used to kill a hypersonic missile. Crazy to think that Russia lost so much materiel before we even started to give Ukraine the really good stuff. Like Storm Shadows which may have been used recently. It seems the Storm Shadows are a quiet riotStill steadfastly refusing to give them F-16s, though. Their ingenuity and resourcefulness are off the charts. Then again, maybe all of it would have been destroyed in careless smoking accidents anyway? In other "We are fortunate our enemy is so stupid" news, careless smokers don't understand right-hand drive cars.

Battle for the Cowshed Update: In response to Prickgoeswhere's recent hissy fits, Ramranch says he and his TikTok Brigade are ready to rotate in and take Bakhmut. Not that it'll stop him from sending Wagnerites into the meat grinder (BBC can give you the names, ranks, and affiliations for over 22k dead Russians, btw). Apparently it's all a blame game maneuver to shirk responsibility for Bakhmut holding. It would explain why his rants have blamed everyone else from Shoigu to Gazprom's PMCs. Not a typo, apparently the state gas company has a private army. Amidst all the in-fighting, there've been reports of real fighting with Ukraine perhaps retaking ground around the city, its suburbs, and its region. Of course that's not the real goal. Ultimately it's liberating all Ukrainian territory. Many of us have some thoughts on that (For Medic ZeroI found my original postShould match my reply.), but Kyiv reminds us that it's not a movie, the upcoming counteroffensive should not be seen as final.

Why is it so dusty in here?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 1:

A request from rue_in_winter. And a primer on some choice pieces of Russian education.

A press release from tintar"The attempt on my life has left me scarred and deformed, but I assure you my resolve has never been stronger." Also, he sends McButt pics.

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is aliveEx is probably freaking out now.

Tracianne's getting more fluid build up again despite the meds. (Etsy link, for if and when she's able)

Father_Jack's in rehab finally. For his foot. What did you think I meant? BC kept his wife company during the latest hospital stay.

TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Great to ctrl+f the threads for if you want to see the oafishal party propaganda. And occasionally he channels Roy Batty/Rutger Hauer when discussing what he reads there.

Public Call Box is standing in with daily press releases, assuming no booms. Same things as above. Occasionally his posts are eaten by a grue.

Bob Able's "Hi, I'm Yevgeny Prigozhin, and this is Jackass".

Medic Zero's Warsaw wanderings (in coloring book form). He's in Kyiv now.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Helpful Notes and Welfare Check-Ins Part 2 (many of these are old, tag me with updates):

BadCosmonaut's friends got arrested by Lukashenka's NKVD. BC has been busy...doing things...and stuff.

Mederu's brother is making good progress recovering from his wounds.

GardenWeasel with a reminder.

Fluffybunny found a great github with some visualizations and analysis.

Tembaarmswide's shoulder surgery went well but now there's also thyroid cancer.

Esion Modnar's joined the list of Farkers with heart problems (new update).

Cobere's gotten even better news from the doctor and the SSA.

Juc proving that we as a group can't stay healthy.

Dryad Lifetip #1: Don't piss off the secretaries.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In case you didn't see this last night and don't click through to my photo album above:

turboke: bertor_vidas: This slide was brought over from Ukraine. Those holes you see in it? Where bomb fragments tore through the metal.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark needs a "sad" button.

Yeah, that whole display got to me. At first I didn't notice the tape, then I saw the tape and the sign. It wasn't until I was up close to read the sign that I noticed the holes. Not sure if the toys were recovered from terror bombing sites, but it wouldn't shock me if they were.

And the kids' drawings just...bombed out tower blocks, burning cities, destroyed Z tanks.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One final post from me before I stop spamming the thread. Also from the end of yesterday's thread:

Polish Hussar: valenumr: Hey BadCosmonaut! What happens if Luka kicks the bucket?

I'm assuming Putin tries to install a handpicked puppet as Luka's successor would be one of the first things.


Maybe? But leaked documents from earlier this year show Putin plans to annex Belarus. Of course, if you read the accidentally released victory editorial from February 26 last year (linked here and above in my weekly summary), in addition to crowing about Putin's "Final Solution to the Ukrainian Question," you would have suspected that was the plan all along.

Based on the following language from the editorial, it was strongly implied that was the next step after conquering Ukraine: "Russia is restoring its historical fullness, gathering the Russian world, the Russian people together - in all its totality of Great Russians, Belarusians and Little Russians."

And then, a scant few paragraphs later they remind you that the current separation of Russia and Belarus is almost a technicality: "Now this problem is gone - Ukraine has returned to Russia. This does not mean that its statehood will be liquidated, but it will be reorganized, re-established and returned to its natural state of part of the Russian world. In what borders, in what form will the alliance with Russia be fixed (through the CSTO and the Eurasian Union or the Union State of Russia and Belarus)?"

At best the Union State is a Bizzaro EU that seeks to reestablish the USSR-era collection of "independent" states that just happen to take marching orders from Moscow. With the leaked documents, it seems increasingly that it's about making it easier to annex countries by first harmonizing their legal and governmental systems with Moscow's.

While Lukashenko might be the chairman of the Union State Supreme Council, it's a Russian who's the General Secretary. Given we're dealing with former Soviet apparatchiks, my money's on the guy with the "secretary" title being the real power there.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Mother's day to all the actually mothers out there, and the rest of you Muthas.
Let's hope Tracianne's day goes well. Thinking of her this morning...
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
t3.ftcdn.netView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russian Federation launched missiles over Ukraine during the Eurovision final, - Ministry of Defense

"At a time when Europe is celebrating music, unity and light at the Eurovision Song Contest, Russia is launching cruise missiles at Ukraine, which is resisting the darkness," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

In Ternopil, explosions rang out during an air raid, and a non-residential building caught fire. At this year's song contest, Ukraine was represented by the band TVORCHI from Ternopil.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Mother's Day tracianne! Thank you for being the queen of bosoms
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air defense destroyed all the drones that the enemy launched in the direction of Kyiv at night - KMVA

"The seventh air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! According to preliminary information, before midnight, the Rashists launched reconnaissance drones into the airspace around the capital. Most likely - to identify the positions of our Air Defense Forces", - informed the head of the KMVA Serhiy Popko.

According to his data, all drones moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed on long approaches.

At night there was an air alert, probably related to the attack of cruise missiles launched from strategic bombers from the Caspian direction. No such cruise missiles were recorded in the airspace around the capital, Popko emphasized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Ternopil region
During the second air alert, the enemy again attacked civilian objects in the Ternopil region. At 05:00, the arrival of cruise missiles was recorded. 2 summer houses were destroyed and 20 were damaged. Civilian commercial and economic facilities and 9 trucks were also damaged. No casualties.

📍 Kharkiv region
At night, the Russian invaders launched missile strikes, previously by S-300 air defense systems, on the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv and the town of Zolochiv. In Kharkiv, a transport infrastructure object, a dormitory building and an apartment building were damaged. There are no victims or injured. In Zolochiv, two rockets hiat the ground between residential buildings - fortunately - without casualties.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
At night, the Russians shelled the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol district. A dozen shells from heavy artillery flew there. Infrastructure facility and transport company were damaged. People were not injured.

📍 Daughter
During the day, the Russians killed 7 residents of Donetsk region: 5 in Avdiivka and 2 in Kostyantynivka. Another 16 people in the region were injured.

📍 Kherson Region
During the day, the Russians carried out 90 shellings in the Kherson region, firing 434 shells from various weapons, injuring 6 people.

📍 Zaporizhzhia
During the day, 18 settlements were hit by 95 attacks by enemy weapons: 86 artillery shells, 2 air strikes, 4 rocket launchers, and 3 UAV attacks. A 64-year-old man was injured during a massive attack on the front-line Gulyaipol.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defenders of the Ukrainian sky destroyed 25 enemy drones and 3 cruise missiles at night

On the night of May 14, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from various directions with Shahed-136/131 strike drones, Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea, Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft aviation Tu-95ms

Destroyed during the night attack:
- 18 attack drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type;
- 1 attack UAV of the type "Lancet";
- 2 Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAVs;
- 4 unmanned aerial vehicles (type to be specified)
- 3 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians are transporting hundreds of prisoners to replenish their units

"The enemy continues to try to replenish iats losses in manpower at the expense of prisoners from the Russian Federation. Recently, the arrival of about 200 such persons to one of the enemy's field camps in the temporarily occupied Rogovoi of the Luhansk region to undergo a 4-week course of combined military training was noted. Until the end up to 250 more convicted persons are expected to arrive this month," the morning report of the General Staff reads.

In addition, according to the headquarters, the occupiers organized the training of 800 newly arrived Russian prisoners in the area of Mozhnyakivka, Luhansk region.

Also, the General Staff adds that about 400 mercenaries from the composition of Russian prisoners recruited by PMK "Wagner" recently arrived in the area of Novopetrivka settlement of Zaporizhzhya region, on the territory of the training ground for military training. Preparation will last several weeks.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweden won Eurovision 2023

The Eurovision Song Contest ended in Liverpool this night. This year's winner was Loreen with the song "Tattoo". She received 340 points from the jury and 243 points from the audience.

The group TVORCHI, which represented Ukraine with the song Heart of Steel, took sixth place, scoring 243 points - 54 from the national jury and 189 from the audience.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The President of Ukraine arrived in Germany at night

"Already in Berlin. Weapon. Powerful package. air defense Reconstruction. EUROPE. NATO. Security," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

This is the first visit of the Ukrainian president to Germany since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. In connection with this, security measures have been strengthened in Berlin.

It is known that Ukrainian President Zelenskyi has already met with German President Steinmeier.

Details of the Ukrainian leader's visit program are currently unknown.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with an offensive component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rescuers showed the consequences of the night attack on Ternopil

Yesterday, May 13, approximately at 10:35 p.m., Russian terrorists launched a rocket attack on the city of Ternopil. Previously, fragments of a cruise missile hit warehouses, which led to a fire. In the places of the fall, 2 sources of combustion were recorded.

At 5 o'clock in the morning on May 14, the city was attacked by the enemy for the second time. Civilian buildings and cars were damaged as a result of explosions, probably from rocket fragments.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explosives left by the Russian army took the lives of 5 civilians in the Kherson region

"The tragedy occurred at one of the agricultural enterprises in the village of Myrolyubivka of the Novovorontsov community. An unexploded projectile exploded. The youngest victim was 27 years old, the oldest was 68," said the head of the OP Yermak.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Air Force of Ukraine announced that Russian air defense was involved in the plane crash in the Bryansk region

"Helicopters were involved, the aviation strike group attacked Ukraine from the north of the Bryansk region. They do it every day. They carried out guided airbomb attacks. Actually, they ran into some trouble. They wanted to bomb our peaceful people, our peaceful regions," the spokesman said on the air of a nationwide telethon Yuriy Ignat of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He noted that the Russian Federation itself was to blame for the plane crash.

"They admitted it, there is already an analysis of who is to blame, who they are going to fire for this, punish for this mess that is happening. It is nice to read such news from the enemy," the spokesman added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the past day, two Russian colonels were eliminated in Bakhmut

the Russian Ministry of Defense officially recognized the death of two high-ranking commanders in the Bakhmut region. According to the occupiers, the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander of the army corps for military and political work, Colonel Yevhen Brovka, were eliminated in the area of the fortress city.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets hope those brave Ukrainians (Which is pretty much all of them!) have a good day today..
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha celebrate Mother's Day in the most vatnik way possible in today's exciting episode:


"Mrs. Ceasefire," or "Stop Invading, Or My Mom Will Shoot!"


Have a great day!
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Over the past day, two Russian colonels were eliminated in Bakhmut

the Russian Ministry of Defense officially recognized the death of two high-ranking commanders in the Bakhmut region. According to the occupiers, the commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander of the army corps for military and political work, Colonel Yevhen Brovka, were eliminated in the area of the fortress city.


Last thing you want to hear these days in the Russian Army is "you've been promoted"...
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine pushes Wagner in Bakhmut | Prygozhyn is Panicking
Youtube UggwyVW2peA

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13 May: Genius. Ukrainians CONDUCT AERIAL AMBUSH | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube _7Y61bM7K8M

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

Finally getting caught up on writing. Got the journey from Warsaw to Kyiv, and some of the pictures from around the city up:

https://irregularmedic.substack.com/p/yin-and-yang-warsaw-to-kyiv

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm headed out to run a few errands and get lost in the city, might pop in for quips on transit, and maybe during a meal.

One of my philosophies with travel is "you have to get lost to get found". In a new city, I like to spend a day taking public transit and hopping off wherever looks interesting and then taking the next bus/tram/subway that comes along and seeing where that takes me. I'm going to do a bit of that today, and then likely end up here for dinner and a beer or two, it's a couple of blocks from my hotel:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully later tonight (Kyiv time, I'm 10 hours in the future from Best Coast time zone, it's 1520 now) I'll get all the knocked out tanks, and pretty pictures from the city uploaded into a couple of more posts.


.
 
WaywardSon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good morning. Thank you for the thread.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: One final post from me before I stop spamming the thread.


Providing lots of good information is not spamming. Thank you.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fasahd: Explosives left by the Russian army took the lives of 5 civilians in the Kherson region

"The tragedy occurred at one of the agricultural enterprises in the village of Myrolyubivka of the Novovorontsov community. An unexploded projectile exploded. The youngest victim was 27 years old, the oldest was 68," said the head of the OP Yermak.


This weekend's Focus on Europe had interviews with Ukrainian farmers, one of whom hit a mine or something when plowing his field.  Another was talking about how if they can't plant, then people are going to leave (and it showed him standing in a hole likely left by artillery)

I don't know where you can watch it online, though.  (DW has episodes of "Focus on Europe: Spotlight on People", but it's not the same thing: the episode in question has the description "Britain's Republicans call to abolish the monarchy; abandoned mine fields in Ukraine; Sweden discards neutrality; whether baguettes and croissants are out in France; Bulgaria's Muslims seek recognition by UNESCO.", and should be dated today or yesterday)

I suspect it's cobbled together from other reporting from DW, as I found the baguette bit on their website dated 2 weeks ago
 
Jesterling
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The equipment hidden by the Russians under the bridge in Avdeyevka was hit by "HIMARS"
Youtube jrskutKb374
 
Sepia apama [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Going to be a hard mother's day for so many, today. So many sons and daughters lost. For that matter, so many parents lost.

Hug them if you've got them.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damnit, part 2 still hasn't gone through.

But I also found an article on DW talking about the issues at the Zaporizhzhia power plant:

https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-tensions-in-occupied-enerhodar-as-evacuation-looms/a-65614638

The city nearby where the employees live is being evacuated, the hospital looted, the schools were shut down last week.  Most people are heading to Crimea.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ukrainian Defenders from the 28th mechanized Brigade greet their moms on Mother's day.

May each mother hug her child very soon! pic.twitter.com/SlKNPbt2Lt
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 14, 2023
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)


(Humanitarian aid organizations, continued):

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

Resources for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua (in Ukrainian, click 'EN' in top right for English)

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning about booby traps for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

"Kookum" scarves and shawls: https://indigenousfacemasks.ca/collections/
Bags from recycled materials: https://en.slowlyupcycling.com
Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy

Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I and some tips for nightmares: https://m.youtube.com/watch/lv38dzpcxfA
 
Jesterling
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WARNING! 5 Mins of Assorted Russian TV Propaganda
Youtube upvhO4lE5AM
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Phillips O'Brien Sunday Substack - Weekend Update #28: The Momentum Shift is Here: Russian Planes Drop from the Skies, Zaluzhny Interview: F-16s

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe this has been covered, but I can't remember. Why aren't the two planes and three helicopters that went down yesterday on the totals? Is it because they were shot down by orc air defense? Because it didn't happen over Ukraine? Just haven't tallied it yet?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/upvhO4lE5AM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


More fun with stupidity. I can't believe how naive they are.
Scott Ritter appears on Russian state TV
Youtube e45jKEb7CZ4
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Video shows Russians appearing to flee Ukrainian attack near Bakhmut
Youtube AVRM8jCWusU
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A press conference of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was held in Berlin. The main thing:

- Zelensky believes in a "coalition of fighter jets" after visits to European capitals

- There can be no peace talks without the withdrawal of Russian troops - Sholtz

- We will support Ukraine as long as necessary - Sholtz

- Time this year to determine the end of the war - Zelensky

- A few more visits and that's it - Zelenskyy in response to a journalist's question about whether Ukraine received enough weapons for a counteroffensive.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
the Russians are shelling the Zaporizhzhia region

A man was injured as a result of the shelling by "Gradam" of the village of Primorske. The enemy hit a private house.

The Russians also shelled the Primorsky High School. It is known that three civilians and an ambulance driver were injured, - informed the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: One final post from me before I stop spamming the thread. Also from the end of yesterday's thread:

Polish Hussar: valenumr: Hey BadCosmonaut! What happens if Luka kicks the bucket?

I'm assuming Putin tries to install a handpicked puppet as Luka's successor would be one of the first things.

Maybe? But leaked documents from earlier this year show Putin plans to annex Belarus. Of course, if you read the accidentally released victory editorial from February 26 last year (linked here and above in my weekly summary), in addition to crowing about Putin's "Final Solution to the Ukrainian Question," you would have suspected that was the plan all along.

Based on the following language from the editorial, it was strongly implied that was the next step after conquering Ukraine: "Russia is restoring its historical fullness, gathering the Russian world, the Russian people together - in all its totality of Great Russians, Belarusians and Little Russians."

And then, a scant few paragraphs later they remind you that the current separation of Russia and Belarus is almost a technicality: "Now this problem is gone - Ukraine has returned to Russia. This does not mean that its statehood will be liquidated, but it will be reorganized, re-established and returned to its natural state of part of the Russian world. In what borders, in what form will the alliance with Russia be fixed (through the CSTO and the Eurasian Union or the Union State of Russia and Belarus)?"

At best the Union State is a Bizzaro EU that seeks to reestablish the USSR-era collection of "independent" states that just happen to take marching orders from Moscow. With the leaked documents, it seems increasingly that it's about making it easier to annex countries by first harmonizing their legal and governmental systems with Moscow's.

While Lukashenko might be the chairman of the Union State Supreme Council, it's a Russian who's the General Secretary. Given we're dealing with former Soviet apparatchiks, my money's on the guy with the "secretary" title being the real power there.


.

It's never spam from you brother!

Solid as always!

Muchas dankes for everything!

.
 
