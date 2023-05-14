 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   There's a pub on a Scots island renowned for Caribbean-like beaches and close to whisky that's up for sale. Who knew Heaven was in Scotland?   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We set the flame and it burned so blue
With open eyes I watched it grow
A sea of palms in an ocean of snow
Hands with the courage to start anew

Big Country - Steeltown
Youtube vTkGSI7nZFg
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ummm, so the water temp may be a wee bit different.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I googled it.  It's actually quite lovely.   But I doubt even in the hottest of the summer months that the ocean water temperature gets warm enough to go swimming.

Plus, the farther north you go in Scotland, the less the average American can understand the accents.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would totally buy that if I wanted to run a pub. I'd sell whisky tasting 'tours' through the cruise ship lines and put lots of seafood on the menu. Shellfish in that area is some of the best tasting in the world because of all the clean Atlantic water coming from the western currents.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Depends. Glasgow is pretty far to the south in Scotland... if the average American starts in Glasgow and travels north, they might find their ability to understand people takes more of a bell curve shape.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I found a video:

The devoutly Christian Isle of Lewis is getting its first mosque | ITV News
Youtube ZBEg-xw_t-k
The island has a mosque.   Neat.  And here I can understand most if the accents.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Then there's this video:

How to Hebrides 1 - The Basics
Youtube AnCY6cizghg

Doesn't seem to be a problem for me to understand their accents.

It's a beautiful place.  I'd love to visit there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Huh, I guess this really was a documentary.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
foodanddrink.scotsman.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What the heck. It's for sale and that sounds like a steal. We could do this, farkers.
 
Cormee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Winter there would be utterly depressing, miserable weather and 6 hours of sunlight, stunning in summer though.
 
Cormee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Six hours of DAYLIGHT, definitely not sunlight, sorry
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's probably closer to the Caribbean if you stay out of the water and stick to beach scenes...

//think double-digit temperature difference
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now, we need to find a bar in the Caribbean on a Scotland style beach and close to rum. Buy both and migrate back and forth depending on the season.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cormee: Winter there would be utterly depressing, miserable weather and 6 hours of sunlight, stunning in summer though.


https://www.timeanddate.com/sun/@2646010

Their shortest days are around 6 to 7 hours of daylight.

And they're far enough north to see the northern lights.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, like the Caribbean, but with not a single plant taller than your ankle, which is offputting.  Do the scots graze every inch of that island, or is that the wasteland of a mostly-tundra environment?
 
Cormee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yeah, that's what I said - 6. It wouldn't be an intense light either.

You can see the Northern Lights from a lot of the British Isles, I can jump in my car and go to Donegal (Ireland) to see them.
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Well, like the Caribbean, but with not a single plant taller than your ankle, which is offputting.  Do the scots graze every inch of that island, or is that the wasteland of a mostly-tundra environment?


Vikings and ranching.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have seen this film. The locals seem okay, but should not be trusted.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cool: it's just down the road from the Butt of Lewis lighthouse!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

