(Local10 WPLG)   Shark's lunch plans run into one small problem, Florida teenager (graphic image warning)
    More: Florida  
posted to Main » on 14 May 2023 at 11:05 AM



20 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Graphic?
Looks like and random kid's knee from the 1970s
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teen Florida girl "I've got your Jimmy Buffett song right *here* Finny" *Falcon Pawnch!*
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She handled herself very well. Glad she came out with only 19 stitches.

Plus, she's taking it all in stride, planning to get back in the water.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teenage girls are no joke. Shark shoulda known better.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rambino: Teenage girls are no joke. Shark shoulda known better.


That shark left crying and probably locked itself in it's room for 3 days.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Florida teenager? That shark was trying to help the planet. Those Florida teens turn into fully grown Florida adults, and then we're all screwed.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That young woman will be able to dine out for the rest of her life on that story.
 
strangeguitar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I saw this on Twitter. The actress Ellen Barkin says she's her granddaughter or something.
 
Kiler
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That article was so poorly written.

It's shark week motherfarkers
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: That young woman will be able to dine out for the rest of her life on that story.


So will the shark.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rambino: Teenage girls are no joke. Shark shoulda known better.


Im one of the BJJ coaches for the teens class at my academy.  The girls to a one are fearless and badass. I would not mess with them!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
even after this encounter, she plans on getting right back into the water.

Swimming with open wounds is a warning to other sharks.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Florida teen?

Makes sense the shark stopped after a nibble; meth is an appetite suppressant.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When Jaws took out Christie, that was the Amity equivalent of taking on the biggest, baddest person in the prison you just arrived at. It's always the blonde teenagers that are telling this tired story.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it wrong to wonder why we're not tasty?

//maybe they got a contact high after eating the last one...
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RandyBobandy: Rambino: Teenage girls are no joke. Shark shoulda known better.

Im one of the BJJ coaches for the teens class at my academy.  The girls to a one are fearless and badass. I would not mess with them!


Kids these days and their "academies" and coaches! Back when I was a teen, the girls had to learn how to do that on their own.

/Jennifer was a quick learner I tell u whut
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reed believes she was bitten by a bull shark about 5 to 6 feet long and is at home recovering.

That makes sense it might have been a bull shark.  Very aggressive species.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruleslawyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Rambino: Teenage girls are no joke. Shark shoulda known better.

That shark left crying and probably locked itself in it's room for 3 days.


Someone needs to shop a sharks head into the girls face on that "Welcome to Fark"
meme.
 
