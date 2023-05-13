 Skip to content
(CNN)   Guy gets out of jail, steals privately owned deuce and a half and leads police on the slowest, least fuel-efficient 20-mile chase ever   (cnn.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Authorities deployed multiple stop sticks but could not disable the vehicle.

On a military truck designed to go over brambles and through hedgerows. Didn't have a bazooka at hand?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

felching pen: Authorities deployed multiple stop sticks but could not disable the vehicle.

On a military truck designed to go over brambles and through hedgerows. Didn't have a bazooka at hand?


In the early 1960's, my grandfather had a WWII surplus deuce on the farm. I remember riding with my uncle driving it through the woods, powering through mud and brush and stream beds.

Those were some tough ass vehicles.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I want one to use as my commuter vehicle on the 4. The drive from the East Bay into Alameda is high speed bumper cars, would be all kinds of fun to watch the Hellcats bounce off one of these things at high speed.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Those were some tough ass-vehicles.


I know you didn't use a hyphen so there was none for me to move, but I read it that way.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
wp-cpr.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wasn't familiar with the term so I thought "deuce and a half" was something completely different.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
surprised they could find hm with that camo
 
