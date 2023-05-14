 Skip to content
(Reuters)   NHTSA demands recall of 67 million airbag inflators. This is fine   (reuters.com) divider line
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wouldn't be the first time I got rid of the old bag.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hidden behind a paywall


How helpful
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...again?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"but auto parts supplier ARC Automotive rejected the regulators request..."

They can do that?

"We need to to recall this thing that's killing people "
"No"
"Well ok then. Anyone have any ideas for lunch?"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks to the TFG model, people and companies have all decided the law and government are mere suggestions.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A list of affected vehicles would have been helpful
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I told you a capuchin monkey with a novelty party balloon wasn't a viable alternative!"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Thanks to the TFG model, people and companies have all decided the law and government are mere suggestions.


It's always been this way with product recalls, or at least automobile recalls. The manufacturer of the vehicle or the individual part[s] affected has to agree to the recall. They can refuse, and if they refuse they don't have to pay or don't have to make replacement parts.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: A list of affected vehicles would have been helpful


https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/gm-issues-recall-nearly-1m-vehicles-airbag-inflators-may-explode

From the vehicles that GM is voluntarily recalling: Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia vehicles from the 2014 to 2017 model years
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But the deflators work okay?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 ARC spokesperson
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size

No, those metal fragments are prizes !
 
TheFoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"A nighttime view of vehicle traffic along the Interstate 405 (I-405) highway in Carson, California, U.S., March 11, 2022. Picture taken March 11, 2022. Picture taken with a drone and long exposure. REUTERS/Bing Guan"

...do I stop reading right there?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Imagine what would happen in the split seconds of a crash.

.3 seconds: "Crap, this guy's running his red light."
.6 seconds: slams on brakes, "not enough room, I'm going to hit him."
.7 seconds: "thank god for my airbags, I might live through this."
.8 seconds: impact
.95 seconds: "my face is about to hit the steering wheel, shouldn't the air bag be activated by now?'
3 seconds: "Grandma? Is that you?"
 
