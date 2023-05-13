 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Wheelchair-bound 12-year-old gets some help with his arrested-and-handcuffed fantasy   (cachevalleydaily.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn.  :-/
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
403 Error. Link borked.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All you have to do kid is protest disabled persons' lack of accommodations/support by the US Government, they'll arrest you as many times as they like after that!
 
goodncold
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good thing he was white or this could have gone differently.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Personally kid, I would have asked for the Lt. Dan New Years experience minus Forrest.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sno man: 403 Error. Link borked.


For me it says: I don't have permission to see it
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry. When most of the threads and news are about arrests and bookings gone wrong, this isn't cute.
 
JRoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His favorite part was the body-cavity search.

His least favorite part was being left on the floor of an unheated jail cell until he died of hypothermia.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Phippin"?
 
