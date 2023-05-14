 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   I got me a car, it's as big as a whale (repeat several times)   (ksl.com) divider line
42
    More: Interesting, Chevrolet, Buick, Blue whale, High school, Car, Station wagon, Weight, Oldsmobile  
•       •       •

1179 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2023 at 9:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Parrahs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta take a lot of elbow grease to restore a car that's been through the crusher.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1972 Mercury Monterey.
Year 1983
Drive in theater.
Me and a passenger sitting like normal.
A trunk full of friends to avoid paying the extra $2.  The trunk didn't even sag.
I do miss that car
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still partially deaf from the B-52's concert last night, so I'm getting a kick out of this headline...

I CAN'T HEAR YOU!
(out if my left ear)

So worth it though.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what my Mother's Day earworm was going to be

...baby
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"This is where serial killers used to store the bodies of hitchhikers. It was also a great play area for children before seatbelt laws."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My summer road trips as a child were spent with my brother (RIP) and I in the rear-facing back seat of a 1966 Dodge Coronet 440 station wagon.  No air conditioning, not even an AM radio (that would have cost extra, my dada would pay for such frivolities).
A beefy V8, yet the engine compartment was so huge you could just climb in there to work on the engine.  The thing drove like a boat, I'm sure.
 
hershy799
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
My friend's father drove an early 90s Buick Roadmaster wagon with the extra third row in the trunk. That car was probably the last of the whales before SUVs took over
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Motion in the ocean! His airhose broke.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Car designers back in the 1970's sure loved going big, didn't they? You'd think they were trying to compensate for something.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
barnfinds.comView Full Size

Last big car my family had. The legroom in the back seat was incredible.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Parrahs: Gotta take a lot of elbow grease to restore a car that's been through the crusher.


Luckily there's still some around that wouldn't fit in the crusher.
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
🎵well the butt crack is a little old place where
butt cheeks get together

/belt loop...busted
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My biggest whale was a 66 Impala convertible. The second biggest was an 86 Mercury Grand Marquis.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would LOVE to have one of tjhose huge station wagons. I do wonder, though, just how big the garages were when those cars were in vogue.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
One of my first vehicles was a mid to late 70s Olds Cutlass Supreme Royale Brougham. You pushed the accelerator and it slowly moseyed to your desired speed, the steering wheel had like 4 inches of play in it and you could start it with a screwdriver (or anything with a blade small enough to fit in the ignition). Good old GM.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm still partially deaf from the B-52's concert last night, so I'm getting a kick out of this headline...

I CAN'T HEAR YOU!
(out if my left ear)

So worth it though.


Tin roof! Rusted.

We had 3rd row center stage seats to their concert in Dallas during the Cosmic Thing tour. Seriously kicked arse. 

Q Why does a chicken coop only have two doors?

A: If it had four doors, it would be a  chicken sedan.

We had a 1966 Delta 88 up into the mid-80's. Still had the Fingerhut diamond-pattern plastic seatcovers on it when we sold it. Rode like a cloud, and got a whopping 17 MPG on the highway -- back when the speed limit was 55. I still have the impression of the window crank handle in the top of my head from banging one or more girlfriends in the back seat.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Parrahs: Gotta take a lot of elbow grease to restore a car that's been through the crusher.

Luckily there's still some around that wouldn't fit in the crusher.


Hell, if a '64 T-bird'll fit, anything would.

Goldfinger (1964) - Car Tailing Scene
Youtube eHvIv01QNhA
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The first American car I bought was a 1973 Olds Custom Cruiser. Nine seats, 455 cu in engine, and outstanding fuel economy (9mpg). It could out-accelerate anything else at the lights.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I learned to drive in a '69 Cadillac Coupe de Ville. You get points toward your Master Inland Captain license that way.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have owned many GM land yachts. They are a cinch to work on with plenty of room under the hood to get to things. I'm still looking for an early  70s (pre-ugly bumpers) El Dorado for my next toy.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're not whales, they're Land Yachts.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
1966 Oldsmobile 98 Luxury Sedan.
It drove like a boat and road like you were sitting on a sofa.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe 6-8 mpg
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I would LOVE to have one of those huge station wagons. I do wonder, though, just how big the garages were when those cars were in vogue.


If you were lucky you had an inch between the bumper and the garage door. Otherwise you left the garage door open.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hershy799: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x457]My friend's father drove an early 90s Buick Roadmaster wagon with the extra third row in the trunk. That car was probably the last of the whales before SUVs took over


there are quite a few of these hotrodded up here.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I drove my uncle's '72 Vista Cruiser a few times.  We called it the EM-50.

barnfinds.comView Full Size
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Learned to drive in one of these tanks (1975 AMC Matador)

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Biggest one I ever had was a '69 Galaxy 500 convertible. Purple with a white interior. It was an absolute POS. 5mpg would be generous. Got some handies in it though, so worth it.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My first car was like this 1980 Oldsmobile only light blue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, I miss my Gold 74' Buick Century. I watch old Kojaks sometimes just to see the cars like it.
 
12349876
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hershy799: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x457]My friend's father drove an early 90s Buick Roadmaster wagon with the extra third row in the trunk. That car was probably the last of the whales before SUVs took over


Taurus still had this into the 2000s but I assume not as big as that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ricardo Montalban on Letterman April 14, 1987
Youtube NbBlIa5OtgU

Corinthian Leather
 
DRTFA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

the_celt: 1966 Oldsmobile 98 Luxury Sedan.
It drove like a boat and road like you were sitting on a sofa.
[Fark user image image 425x318]
Maybe 6-8 mpg


My 73 Impala we inherited from my grandfather was a car built around 2 sofas. I once took the lumber that filled my dad's Chevy S10 truck bed and put it all in the Impala trunk. What a great ride that car was.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kathy Mattea - 455 Rocket (Official Video)
Youtube kQZV6q00sUc
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

12349876: hershy799: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x457]My friend's father drove an early 90s Buick Roadmaster wagon with the extra third row in the trunk. That car was probably the last of the whales before SUVs took over

Taurus still had this into the 2000s but I assume not as big as that.

[Fark user image image 500x332]


Now that's what I call ergonomic dead body storage design.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

12349876: hershy799: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x457]My friend's father drove an early 90s Buick Roadmaster wagon with the extra third row in the trunk. That car was probably the last of the whales before SUVs took over

Taurus still had this into the 2000s but I assume not as big as that.

[Fark user image 500x332]


The parents of one of the kids I grew up with had an early / mid 60's Ford wagon with the side-facing rear seats under the rear deck. I remember us all piling in to go see a kid's movie at the drive-in. Each of us got one of the $0.50 size candy bars, smuggled in via mom's purse. 

I took my driving test in our old Olds, as my dad figured I'd fail in the 66 VW. Passed everything but the parallel parking. Yes, garages were bigger, but also people were skinnier then. But you had to pull up within inches of the front wall, and had to open the garage door to walk around behind the car.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dad always got a brand new "company car" every 2 years or so. He got to choose from a few Ford or GM models, and he always picked a station wagon. His employer also paid for tires, oil changes and other maintenence, and gave him a company cc for gas when he was on business (insurance adjuster). They didn't care how many other miles he put on it as long as he paid for his own gas, so we had the big wagon to go on vacations. My brothers and I had to draw straws to see who got to ride in the "wayback" first.

Our favorite was the '65 Impala wagon he had, like this one, only green. Five people, tents, luggage and other gear and we still had room to crawl around inside. It was a Detroit chrome mountain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
id10ts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Only whale I owned was a 72 Chysler Imperial LeBaron. 8 barrel carb, took it across the James River Bridge in Newport News Virginia at 140mph and it was so smooth you felt like you were doing 30.
4 could sit across the back seat comfortably. The best car sex you could imagine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Older guy who rode motorcycles with us had a Yellow Chevy wagon with Cragar mags and duals, as well as Yamaha-inspired black stripes and Yamahauler stickers on the back fenders. Sweet ride.

I *almost* let an older friend talk me into buying a 68-ish Pontiac hearse at the local antique car meet. They only wanted $900 for it, but it needed a new exhaust. He would even loan me the money. Thinking my parents would have freaked out is what convinced me not to pull the trigger.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My first car was a whale - 1970 Pontiac Lemans. farker got like 6 MPG, the radio was stuck on AM, and the back window fogged up all the time, but it was pretty. It was in a garage for most of its life. The guy had it painted a sparkly sky blue. It hauled serious ass and since gas was cheap back then, I didn't mind flooring it at every light. We took photos the day we sold it, but the film roll got exposed.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
USS Zydecoldsmobile
Youtube lI1ozq0mok0


\first car was a small Olds, '85 Calais, inherited from Dad
\\his previous 3 cars to that were all Cutlasses - 68, 72 and 78 or 79 (can never remember which)
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.