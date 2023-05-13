 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 941: "Hobby Time". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
20
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

12 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2023 at 12:01 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Hobby Time!

Description: Show us photos depicting hobbies. Difficulty: Photography is NOT the hobby that you are looking for (you must find another hobby other than photography...seriously people, you DO have other hobbies, right?)

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A Christmas ornament I made with snowflake cookie cutters, bows, ribbon & bells.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Way back in 1993 I was doing glass engraving as a hobby. These are two panels I made for a friend that was building a cabinet.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ignore Santa, he was store bought... I used some sea shells I gathered while beachcombing on Sandbridge Beach, VA and hot-glued them to a cardboard cone with some beads in 2018 to make the little Christmas tree.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0274 by jambayalajo, on Flickr


/lifelong bird watcher
//Common Crow
//Cool, misunderstood bird.
///Opelika, AL
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size





/life long reptile and amphibian hunter.
//my brother and I were close at one time, but are now very different people, and not close at all. This is the one thing we still have in common, and share with each other.
///Black Rat Snake
////Charlotte, NC
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Angel"

St. Ignatius Cemetery, Centralia, Pennsylvania. October 10, 2022.

I take photos of cemeteries as I like to visit and explore them as a hobby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Looking On"

Litle Round Top, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

I like visiting Civil War battlefields.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Sunrise Over The Atlantic"

Ocean City, Maryland, August 2022

I like beach and beach-thing related so I consider it a hobby visiting one.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like to paint up miniatures for Dungeons and Dragons gaming. I 3D printed this Frost Giant, and have been working on him on and off for a while in between other painting. (Photo taken by me, with camera on a tripod over my shoulder and on a timer)
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He is also going to have some nasty looking toe nails when I am done. He will seriously need to see a doctor for that nail fungus! (Once again, photo taken by me with camera on a tripod over my shoulder and on a timer)
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I also grew up with a train nut for a Dad, which rubbed off on my entire family. Dad was part of a model railway club for my early years and we would spend countless nights building up trains, running them around this HUGE layout, dropping off cars and picking up others. Later in my life, we had G-Scale trains, garden railway trains in our backyard. Recently, Dad came out to see me and we went off to see real trains but also a model train show. I haven't seen dad that excited about something in years, and it was really worth it to spend time with him and trains again.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Part of a bedroom set I made for my daughter, a bed, chest, and two bedside tables.

She likes dark wood and mid-century modern furniture.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Plastic Fantastic

Three hobbies rolled into one: 3D Printing, Painting and Hydrodipping, and Competitive Shooting.

/Clearly spelling is not one of them.  I did this on my laptop and didn't have my normal copy/paste watermark. I was on the road, tired, and failed to proofread.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Ba'aaba'di'lo'granaarth, Bloodthirster of Khorne

Slayer of Men, Bloodthirster of Khorne

I built, paint, and play Warhammer 40K.  Since 1996, I've amassed over 100,000 points worth of Chaos Marines and Daemons.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Uhhh.... We'll call it "Human macramé."
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Christmas gift knitted for a friend at work.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Birdwatching - synchronized Sandhill Cranes
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Handspun alpaca yarn
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my hobby is wire art - 16 ga aluminum wire

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skipped 2 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.