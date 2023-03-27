 Skip to content
(ABC 17 Columbia)   Mountain lion euthanized after phoning in a false police report to get them into a standoff with an 11-year-old girl   (abc17news.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It sucks for the mountain lion, but it was the right thing to do. I love cats (see my profile) but if it comes down to wild predator who is going to keep coming around for an easy meal in an area where children are present, I'm going to side with the humans.

The moral economics would be a little different if mountain lions were endangered in the US West, but they aren't. They might be in the future, but at the moment they are not .
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In March, a mountain lion attacked a man relaxing in a hot tub at a rental property in Nathrop, also in Chaffee County.
"Both of these incidents are highly unusual," Shepherd said. "I do not believe there is a pattern here."

Unbelievable, the things these farking mountain lion apologists will say.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A 30 pound mountain lion? That was young/small enough to trap and transfer.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Your mountain lion wants chicken.

...or it's calling the cops.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe don't live and keep livestock near wilderness areas if you don't want to encounter wildlife.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She should become friends with that tiny lady a few treads down who fought off a Matt Gaez.

That would be one hell of a "NO" class.

/also quit killing animals for being animals
 
