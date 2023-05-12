 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Singapore considering dividing by zero and putting the results in prison till they are caned to death   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, Law, Freedom of speech, Government, United States, Lawyer, Religion, Internet, Blog  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2023 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey thanks for your shiatty take, CNN. Why don't you have Trump on your network to give more shorty takes?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we make wokeness illegal so I have an excuse to nap all day, every day?
/ok, i admit i still don't know what that word means
 
Theeng
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So basically the theocrats are trying to use Singapore's authoritarian leanings to protect themselves from the consequences of their hate.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why now? Cancel culture has a lot less steam than it did a few years ago, and some people are able to shrug it off and will probably go back to the relative normal of people being canceled for egregious things, hopefully with a lasting overall improvement on what constitutes egregious.  Don't really seem to be anyone getting canceled over ten-year-old tweets these days.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They sound like victims of groupthink.

/the favorite phrase of a conservative guy I knew
//until woke came into use
///best to ignore anyone who uses "groupthink," "cancel culture," or "woke" regularly
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
While the government did not provide further details when asked about what a new law dealing with cancel culture would look like or when it could be expected - critics have raised concerns overwhat they say could result in further restrictions on freedom of speech and expression in Singapore.
"It sounds like yet another intimidation tactic by the government against those on the ground trying to raise their voices to demand accountability and change," said Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch.

DING! DING! DING!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because when I think "freedom", I think of Singapore.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of someone saying "Singapore is one of the best run corporations on earth".
 
ISO15693
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We have to look at the right boundaries between hate speech and free speech

Good luck.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What singapore is actually considering, is banning criticism of religious pieces of shiat for being pieces of shiat.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cancel culture, the online trend of calling out people, celebrities, brands and organizations for perceived social indiscretions or offensive behaviors.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Can we make wokeness illegal so I have an excuse to nap all day, every day?
/ok, i admit i still don't know what that word means


It means your nap ended.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Because when I think "freedom", I think of Singapore.

[cdn.shopify.com image 525x700]


Meanwhile, in San Antonio, TX, tourist can drink openly downtown.  But. If I have a 25oz in a bag, I get a ticket. And the officer doesn't even make sure it is a beer.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm reminded of someone saying "Singapore is one of the best run corporations on earth".


I'm sure that made lots of people hard. People love to carry water for companies.  Even here.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We should not allow a culture where people of religion are ostracized (or) attacked for espousing their views or their disagreements with LGBT viewpoints - and vice versa," he added

There we go. Bigots must be protected from hurt feelings. The perfunctory "...and vice versa" is just pathetically and transparently disingenuous.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ISO15693: We have to look at the right boundaries between hate speech and free speech

Good luck.


Hate is an action.  Speech isn't.  We need to see how the rest of Earth deals with hate. Especially Germany.  Full stop.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ISO15693: We have to look at the right boundaries between hate speech and free speech

Good luck.

Hate is an action.  Speech isn't.  We need to see how the rest of Earth deals with hate. Especially Germany.  Full stop.


Yay! Solved. Well done
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ISO15693: waxbeans: ISO15693: We have to look at the right boundaries between hate speech and free speech

Good luck.

Hate is an action.  Speech isn't.  We need to see how the rest of Earth deals with hate. Especially Germany.  Full stop.

Yay! Solved. Well done


Not sure if you are mocking me.
But. If you study people who hate, it's clear it it is not just ideas. It's always actions. It's always Some as little as not hiring you. To as big as killing by accident while torturing you because you didn't want to ride in the SUV.

If someone hates X. You can trust they're acting on that hate. Period.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know about you, but I'm tired of everyone biatching about everything and everyone under the sun.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mrtraveler01: Because when I think "freedom", I think of Singapore.

[cdn.shopify.com image 525x700]

Meanwhile, in San Antonio, TX, tourist can drink openly downtown.  But. If I have a 25oz in a bag, I get a ticket. And the officer doesn't even make sure it is a beer.


The secret is to put it in a coffee cup or to go thermos.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.