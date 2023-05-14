 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Woof. Woof. Woof. Vous êtes en état d'arrestation   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
6
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
researchgate.netView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Improvise
nationalpurebreddogday.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only solutions are repulsively this

Fark user imageView Full Size


or building a high wall around the park to deflect the barks upward. Got any other ideas to solve this predicament?
With our fellow Farkers combined great minds, we should be able to come up with something. 🤞
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First they targeted the English language, now they are going after the dog language.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: [researchgate.net image 432x288]


Ah, so small, yappy dogs bark frequently and with high pitch because they think they're as intense as a mastiff.  Gotcha.
 
