(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET it will be an encore episode of Noise Factor. No idea what Mike will pick. Back with a first run show next week   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You do realize that with only one game today, baring OT , it would be over before NF and MrsRT would have to scramble to find a reason why we shouldn't listen.  And here you are making things easy for her.

/Provided I tell her that it is a repeat that is...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BTW, how close are we to the 100th episode?  I was thinking earlier that you should turn it over to us to pick out at least some of the songs.  You could set some parameters (such as no groups with two words in their name and nine letters in total, or no songs over fifteen minutes, etc) ... but ... you have to play what we come up with.

/Give Kerry and Mike one each too, we like them (for different reasons)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: BTW, how close are we to the 100th episode?  I was thinking earlier that you should turn it over to us to pick out at least some of the songs.  You could set some parameters (such as no groups with two words in their name and nine letters in total, or no songs over fifteen minutes, etc) ... but ... you have to play what we come up with.


Next week is probably episode 90, so we're definitely getting there.

I like your idea, though, that's fantastic. Could spend the next few weeks pulling a setlist together...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: BTW, how close are we to the 100th episode?  I was thinking earlier that you should turn it over to us to pick out at least some of the songs.  You could set some parameters (such as no groups with two words in their name and nine letters in total, or no songs over fifteen minutes, etc) ... but ... you have to play what we come up with.

Next week is probably episode 90, so we're definitely getting there.

I like your idea, though, that's fantastic. Could spend the next few weeks pulling a setlist together...


Good, that would give you time to mention the idea a time or three during the show and open it up to the tens of listeners worldwide and get everyone's input.

Not sure what I will choose if the atmospheric provider is ruled out though. They're such a big part of NF history...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pick?

you can pick your nose, and you can pick your friends

but you can't... pick your... no. i say pick your friend's nose whenever. it's a good thing
 
