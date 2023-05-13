 Skip to content
(NBC News) Because Arkansas, a child predator gets help avoiding consequences from a local prosecutor, his niece. Because Arkansas
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That story is horrific!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We've all seen Spotlight?

This shiat can't happen on a large scale without the implicit consent of those in power.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ar-kansas is at it again!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
the fact that arkansas isn't just pronounced like kansas with 'ar' in the front is why americans can't ever biatch about other countries 'weird' pronunciation
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She smeared her opponent as a defense attorney for sexual predators, too.

Every single goddayum accusation.

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well that's insane.

Also, that woman is an enabler.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know it's bad when Mike Huckabee won't pardon you. Or Sanders. They must be the competition.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SSDD
Duggers
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Her defense is she didn't know???  He'd been convicted and sent to prison and she was trying to help him get a pardon. She knew he had been lawfully convicted of crimes related to pedophilia. She knew, she knew, she knew.

Here's what I don't get - after he got out of jail from his first sentence, his family had 2 real choices:

1. Take whatever action may be necessary to prevent him from molesting another child - whether it is mental health care, housing him in a place with no children, depriving him of opportunities, or

2. If he won't cooperate with measures to keep him away from children, the family has to disown him.

They chose 3 - know he's a pedophile and try to prevent any consequences. That's not a choice - that is destructive to everyone involved, including the idiots in his family. But obviously also destructive for dozens of children.

These crimes are monstrous and incomprehensible, yet time and again, whether it is Dr. Nasser, Jerry Sandusky, some priest or bishop, some scout leader, or whoever, people covered for them again and again and again. I don't understand how you cover for something this monstrous. I just can't.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another of Walker's nieces and his former longtime girlfriend

A comma would be helpful there
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good Lord, he's not even in the "iffy" category of sexual offender:

The videos dated back a quarter century and captured Walker committing hundreds of acts of rape and other sex crimes on dozens of pre-pubescent girls, ages 2 to 14 -includinga 4-year-old girl whose claims Bradford had vigorously disputed to a neighboring prosecutor years earlier.

Like if we were talking about an old statutory rape case when he was 17 and his girlfriend was 15, maybe I could see running interference. But these aren't charges you can just pretend away. They're horrible.

And this farker was a goddamn doctor, too. Even though he was a surgeon, there's no telling how many times he probably abused that station in life to get close to kids.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were drag queens involved? I didn't think so
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ctrl F "resigns" ... nope

ctrl F "sells everything and gives money to victims" ... nope

ctrl F "Commits seppuku for the shame brought upon the family" ... nope
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Strangely, none are known to be into Drag
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: the fact that arkansas isn't just pronounced like kansas with 'ar' in the front is why americans can't ever biatch about other countries 'weird' pronunciation


How dare you!

Party Record: Change the Name of Arkansas? Hell, No!
Youtube h74CSKY71dg
 
augustus_bedloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think about how much crazy shiat like this happens everywhere... It just never makes the news...
 
cmb53208
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this what they mean by small town values?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, not a drag queen.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heads in baskets.  All of them.  Monsters.
 
shpritz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Another of Walker's nieces and his former longtime girlfriend

A comma would be helpful there


Forget it, Jake. It's Arkansas.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He received 39 life sentences totaling 1,710 years in prison with no chance for parole.

Too lenient. How about death by shark? Maybe death by wood chipper? Better yet, how about he be caned to death? Yeah, that last one sounds like a good one.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cmb53208: Is this what they mean by small town values?


Yes
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm also guessing he's not a drag queen.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: the fact that arkansas isn't just pronounced like kansas with 'ar' in the front is why americans can't ever biatch about other countries 'weird' pronunciation


I call it Pirate Kansas.  The Less I know about the place the more I can make this my reality.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to make matters worse, this guy only served 11 months out of a FIVE YEARsentence for molesting kids! I thought it was only those liberal states that were so soft on crime?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: the fact that arkansas isn't just pronounced like kansas with 'ar' in the front is why americans can't ever biatch about other countries 'weird' pronunciation


Fun fact: Arkansas is the only state where it is illegal to mispronounce the state's name.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: I'm also guessing he's not a drag queen.


He's an upstanding pillar of the community, of course he's not a prevert like a drag queen.
But I bet he's got a lot chifferobes that need to be busted up.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was a movie Lifetime would reject it as being too unbelievable.  JFC.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is he a godly man?

If he's a a Bible-reader and Chistian, she was right to find him the right path away from prison. Society has no right to stop a godly man from finding his own forgiveness.
 
whr21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Valuestm
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: I don't understand how you cover for something this monstrous. I just can't.


That was a conversation I've had with people here.  I can't experience the mindset that leads to it, but it is definitely a small-town never left town mindset.  It is extremely prevalent among people who live in the same place their parents and grandparents have lived.  They do not look upon themselves as individuals with their own agency, but instead are lower level members of a family collective that makes decisions for them.  Family is the most important thing, or personal identification through collective membership.  People who have never lived outside of their tiny sphere will always look to their tiny sphere as a thing they must defend and protect at all costs.  Which for many people means they absolutely have to stand by family members, no matter what family members have done.  And if a family member hurts someone else in the family, they demand the younger person in the interaction to apologize, even though the younger person is extremely likely to be the victim in the incident.

I know people who have been in that situation, or have cousins or siblings in that situation.  Uncle Touchy (or a close family friend) does illegal things, and the family would prefer to cover it up.  Because doing anything else would admit that the tiny sphere they put their entire trust into is not worth their trust.  They spent their entire lives within their family.  They have never been physically far away from family.  They have been told to love and trust family all their lives, from childhood to adulthood.  They have nothing else going on in their lives, so they have to defend family at all costs, especially the older members of the family.

For many, substitute "sports fan affiliation" for "family", or "political affiliation" for "family", or "church" for "family", and it is the same thing.

How do you break the vicious cycle?  You have to convince people that adults no longer need their parents.  You have to convince people that family isn't worth anything.  You have to convince people to be individuals.  What did it for me was moving a thousand miles away from the nearest relative, aided by being disowned for COVID reasons by my conspiracy theorist parents.  Had I lived near them or had I never moved away from them, I would have quietly gone along with their bullshiat in order to avoid upsetting family.  I would have to continue hiding who I am.  I would have to make sure my actions and clothing adhere to their expectations, without any choice of my own.

That's the thing that people in small towns (or people who imagine themselves to live in small towns) go through.  Family is never wrong.  And when family is actually wrong, one must shun the person who found evidence that family was wrong.  It's no different than people stubbornly refusing to accept that their religion is bullshiat.  Instead of accepting the truth and moving on, they stick their fingers in their ears and scream at the person who would dare to shatter their illusions.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
this about the huckabees or duggars or something?
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On what green earth...

Seriously, how.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once those zygotes are viable, they're on their own.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: But is he a godly man?

If he's a a Bible-reader and Chistian, she was right to find him the right path away from prison. Society has no right to stop a godly man from finding his own forgiveness.


Render unto Caesar, biatch.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lady J: the fact that arkansas isn't just pronounced like kansas with 'ar' in the front is why americans can't ever biatch about other countries 'weird' pronunciation


Blame the indigenous people for that.
"Its name is from the Osage language, a Dhegiha Siouan language, and referred to their relatives, the Quapaw people.[11] "
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arkansas
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Was it another Duggar?
 
mrparks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: the fact that arkansas isn't just pronounced like kansas with 'ar' in the front is why americans can't ever biatch about other countries 'weird' pronunciation


It's a relic of colonialism.

Arkansas=french for "A bunch of Kansasans"

Kansas=English for "A bunch of Kansasasasasns"

(Kansasasasasasans being the Siouan people, more specificially their Dhegihan branch. Natively, they probably would have preferred something like "That bunch of buttholes who live in the south" but that would probably be pronounced the same as Arkansas.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh my god! Get some help from a mental health professional! Fark!
 
Aquapope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Lady J: the fact that arkansas isn't just pronounced like kansas with 'ar' in the front is why americans can't ever biatch about other countries 'weird' pronunciation

Blame the indigenous people for that.
"Its name is from the Osage language, a Dhegiha Siouan language, and referred to their relatives, the Quapaw people.[11] "
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arkansas


And Kansas is named for the Kanza tribe of the Sioux, so it's not related at all to Arkansas.  Kansans are happy about that.
 
freetomato
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
trump voters make me sick. They are perverts and enablers.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: the fact that arkansas isn't just pronounced like kansas with 'ar' in the front is why americans can't ever biatch about other countries 'weird' pronunciation


Everybody Is A Racist - TeamFourStar (TFS)
Youtube MkwP6KywyHQ
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Another of Walker's nieces and his former longtime girlfriend

A comma would be helpful there


Nope. Grammatically correct as written.
 
mjones71822
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"How do you go tell a 28-year-old that she was raped when she was 12?" Turner asked, when discussing the task that faced investigators. "And, that we know you were raped because we've got a video, you just don't know it because you were unconscious."

JFC
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Another of Walker's nieces and his former longtime girlfriend

A comma would be helpful there


Same person.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yep, that tracks.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The videos dated back a quarter century and captured Walker committing hundreds of acts of rape and other sex crimes on dozens of pre-pubescent girls, ages 2 to 14 -includinga 4-year-old girl

No notes. There is VIDEO EVIDENCE of this rapist
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BigMax: I don't understand how you cover for something this monstrous. I just can't.

That was a conversation I've had with people here.  I can't experience the mindset that leads to it, but it is definitely a small-town never left town mindset.  It is extremely prevalent among people who live in the same place their parents and grandparents have lived.  They do not look upon themselves as individuals with their own agency, but instead are lower level members of a family collective that makes decisions for them.  Family is the most important thing, or personal identification through collective membership.  People who have never lived outside of their tiny sphere will always look to their tiny sphere as a thing they must defend and protect at all costs.  Which for many people means they absolutely have to stand by family members, no matter what family members have done.  And if a family member hurts someone else in the family, they demand the younger person in the interaction to apologize, even though the younger person is extremely likely to be the victim in the incident.

I know people who have been in that situation, or have cousins or siblings in that situation.  Uncle Touchy (or a close family friend) does illegal things, and the family would prefer to cover it up.  Because doing anything else would admit that the tiny sphere they put their entire trust into is not worth their trust.  They spent their entire lives within their family.  They have never been physically far away from family.  They have been told to love and trust family all their lives, from childhood to adulthood.  They have nothing else going on in their lives, so they have to defend family at all costs, especially the older members of the family.

For many, substitute "sports fan affiliation" for "family", or "political affiliation" for "family", or "church" for "family", and it is the same thing.

How do you break the vicious cycle?  You have to convince people that adults no longer need their ...


You've just summed up tribalism. Unlike some people, I think it's an ingrained trait of social animals. It will always pop up in any population that relies on interaction with others. The best way to test this would be to study one of those Amazon tribes who have never had contact with the outside world, but I bet even within that group someone sits in a circle and votes another off the island if they fark up.

Unfortunately, your ideal of individualism has a very serious downside given the state of America today - mass shootings. We're getting closer to that ideal: everyone is free to do what they want. We're also getting closer to realizing that if everyone is free to do what they want, no one is free.
 
