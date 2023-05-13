 Skip to content
(Fox 10 Phoenix)   Police: Facebook followers, help us find this lady who cut her ankle monitor off. Woman with seven DUIs: I didn't cut it off. Police: Stop on by and we'll discuss. Woman: Fair enough
    Facepalm  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Coming up on World's Dumbest Criminals....
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, it's not like she was wanted for plagiarizing seven award-winning physics papers
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?


What happens in Vegas...something like that.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?


She sounds wealthy.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?


I've lost people to DUI.
I can't even post in this thread. 7 farking DUIs and no jail time? That's beyond the pale.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?

I've lost people to DUI.
I can't even post in this thread. 7 farking DUIs and no jail time? That's beyond the pale.


And she better never ever drive again. Ever.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?

I've lost people to DUI.
I can't even post in this thread. 7 farking DUIs and no jail time? That's beyond the pale.


Wow. My state not only has mandatory jail time for a first offense, you can't even post bail until you've served 96 hours after arrest. Which pretty much means even if you were innocent, you've lost your job with no unemployment, lose public benefits, etc.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?


FTA: Before October, she was previously arrested on DUI charges in April 2007, September 2010, April 2019, February 2020, July 2020 and August 2022, records show. At least two of the DUI accusations led to convictions.
The Nevada DMV last revoked her license in June 2022.

There's a lot of weird phrasing in this article.  Sounds like she has a bunch of arrests but "at least two of the DUI accusations led to convictions" which is a weird way of saying that somewhere between two and seven of them led to convictions.  The "last revoked her license in June 2022" implies her license has been revoked more than once, and may or may not still be revoked, but who knows...
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Alaskan Yoda: WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?

I've lost people to DUI.
I can't even post in this thread. 7 farking DUIs and no jail time? That's beyond the pale.

Wow. My state not only has mandatory jail time for a first offense, you can't even post bail until you've served 96 hours after arrest. Which pretty much means even if you were innocent, you've lost your job with no unemployment, lose public benefits, etc.


Which state is this?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: fnordfocus: Alaskan Yoda: WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?

I've lost people to DUI.
I can't even post in this thread. 7 farking DUIs and no jail time? That's beyond the pale.

Wow. My state not only has mandatory jail time for a first offense, you can't even post bail until you've served 96 hours after arrest. Which pretty much means even if you were innocent, you've lost your job with no unemployment, lose public benefits, etc.

Which state is this?


California.

You can theoretically serve some of the time in a work detail or something but since you can't post bail until you've been held for the minimum sentence anyway, that isn't always relevant.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Maybe you should drive: fnordfocus: Alaskan Yoda: WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?

I've lost people to DUI.
I can't even post in this thread. 7 farking DUIs and no jail time? That's beyond the pale.

Wow. My state not only has mandatory jail time for a first offense, you can't even post bail until you've served 96 hours after arrest. Which pretty much means even if you were innocent, you've lost your job with no unemployment, lose public benefits, etc.

Which state is this?

California.

You can theoretically serve some of the time in a work detail or something but since you can't post bail until you've been held for the minimum sentence anyway, that isn't always relevant.


That's completely inaccurate.  Most DUIs get cited out without being booked into jail at all, forget no bail or 4 days.  Where did you get that from?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: fnordfocus: Maybe you should drive: fnordfocus: Alaskan Yoda: WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?

I've lost people to DUI.
I can't even post in this thread. 7 farking DUIs and no jail time? That's beyond the pale.

Wow. My state not only has mandatory jail time for a first offense, you can't even post bail until you've served 96 hours after arrest. Which pretty much means even if you were innocent, you've lost your job with no unemployment, lose public benefits, etc.

Which state is this?

California.

You can theoretically serve some of the time in a work detail or something but since you can't post bail until you've been held for the minimum sentence anyway, that isn't always relevant.

That's completely inaccurate.  Most DUIs get cited out without being booked into jail at all, forget no bail or 4 days.  Where did you get that from?


Experience of people I know who've been arrested, and the fact that I don't see DWI on many county bail schedules.

To be fair, in Oakland it's pretty rare for people to be arraigned timely for any crime. I recall Occupy Wallstreet protestors who didn't get to see a judge for months.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Maybe you should drive: fnordfocus: Maybe you should drive: fnordfocus: Alaskan Yoda: WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?

I've lost people to DUI.
I can't even post in this thread. 7 farking DUIs and no jail time? That's beyond the pale.

Wow. My state not only has mandatory jail time for a first offense, you can't even post bail until you've served 96 hours after arrest. Which pretty much means even if you were innocent, you've lost your job with no unemployment, lose public benefits, etc.

Which state is this?

California.

You can theoretically serve some of the time in a work detail or something but since you can't post bail until you've been held for the minimum sentence anyway, that isn't always relevant.

That's completely inaccurate.  Most DUIs get cited out without being booked into jail at all, forget no bail or 4 days.  Where did you get that from?

Experience of people I know who've been arrested, and the fact that I don't see DWI on many county bail schedules.

To be fair, in Oakland it's pretty rare for people to be arraigned timely for any crime. I recall Occupy Wallstreet protestors who didn't get to see a judge for months.


You don't see it on bail schedules because people are cited out.  Saying there's "no bail" for DUI is like saying there's "no bail" for jaywalking.  You don't see that on bail schedules either.

The people you know are either lying to you or they are talking about arrests from decades ago.  I've been dealing with DUI cases in California for 23 years, and what you are talking about has never been the case during that time.  The vast majority get cited out at the scene without ever seeing the inside of a jail cell.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?


Here in DC we had an administrative judge a decade ago who lived in Maryland but managed to rack up like 15 DUIs in DC, Maryland, and Virginia before he finally killed somebody. He only had one conviction in Virginia at the time but there was something about the different police departments not sharing information that let him stay on the road.

I remember four or five of his arrests were in DC but since they hadn't gotten around to trying him in court on the first time he got caught, they kept booking his arrests as a "first time offender" because the law required a conviction. So he kept on driving.

I wish I could find a news article about it, but searching "DC-judge-multiple DUIs" just turns up ads for law firms.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this VHTS's ex?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chariset: Well, it's not like she was wanted for plagiarizing seven award-winning physics papers


Leave George Santos alone!

/to die horribly
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not intending to defend her, but I dislike when cops and news reports talk about arrests as if they are the same as convictions.
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: If she is charged with DUI again, Reyes will be sent to prison.

You can get seven DUIs, not go to prison, and still be licensed to drive?


I remember driving to Vegas with a buddy the year that the blood alcohol content was dropped to .08 in Nevada. They did it under threat of losing federal funds if they didn't lower it. Just before Vegas, there were big billboards along the freeway politely reminding people that it was now easier to get a DUI. It was like they were apologizing for it. That's Vegas. DUI's there are like parking tickets.
 
