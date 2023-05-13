 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   OnlyFans leads to ceiling fan   (wmur.com) divider line
    Mauricio Guerrero, House, Somersworth woman's attic, Pennsylvania man accused, Trial, New Hampshire, Strafford County Superior Court  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No cat this time?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the word for an incel that gets laid?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA:
"It was the back door," he said.
When asked how he did it, he responded, "I tried to use the crowbar."

Should have hired an expert
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instructions unclear. Penis stuck in ceiling cat.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What's the word for an incel that gets laid?


rape
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the victim testified that she was often drunk when talking to Guerrero and does not remember much of their conversations

I wondered what her Fark username is.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: TFA:
"It was the back door," he said.
When asked how he did it, he responded, "I tried to use the crowbar."


Gotta give him points for that humblebrag.  Lube just wasn't enough, I guess.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's reading and thinking stalker, stalker, stalker, 'yeah but I farked him once', stalker, wait backup a second
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What's the word for an incel that gets laid?


They did fark though. Article still sucks. Seems very unclear for both sides.

To answer your question: Happy Mothers Day

/eww
 
zez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How is this article supposed to drive traffic to her onlyfans site if it doesn't mention who she is?

/Worst publicist ever
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OnlyStalkers
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said Guerrero made six unwanted visits to New Hampshire, with the victim mostly refusing to see him, but she did testify they met one time and had sex.  She also testified that she kept communicating with him because she liked how it made her feel.

Translation: she wanted more money, but he ran out of moola.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I used to live in Somersworth.

My sister still does...
 
Azz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What's the word for an incel that gets laid?


Masturbation (to Anime)
 
Azz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RatMaster999: I used to live in Somersworth.

My sister still does...


I had to look it up cause I had no idea where it was. And I used to live in Northfield
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: TFA:
"It was the back door," he said.
When asked how he did it, he responded, "I tried to use the crowbar."


Paige No!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What's the word for an incel that gets laid?


Well that entirely depends on the method of getting laid, and if it was consensual.

Most of the time it's rapist.

Other times it's John.

The last category is "that asshole who doesn't pay child support".
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
this is why i dont even talk to women. forget it.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zez: How is this article supposed to drive traffic to her onlyfans site if it doesn't mention who she is?

/Worst publicist ever


Either she's quit posting there or the site kicked her off of it because I have heard from various people in that business or formerly in that business that the site does not allow discussion of in-person meet ups, even for non-sexual reasons.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
magtow
 
Fereals
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's reading and thinking stalker, stalker, stalker, 'yeah but I farked him once', stalker, wait backup a second


Paying fan, we had sex once, he's now hiding in my attic.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's reading and thinking stalker, stalker, stalker, 'yeah but I farked him once', stalker, wait backup a second


She had numerous conversations with him.
She met up with him several times and had sex with him one time that she will admit.
I don't believe this gives him the right to break into her house and take photos of her while she slept.
Dude needs some psychiatric help, restraining order and probation.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fereals: Russ1642: It's reading and thinking stalker, stalker, stalker, 'yeah but I farked him once', stalker, wait backup a second

Paying fan, we had sex once, he's now hiding in my attic.


At least he wasn't hiding in her bush.
 
