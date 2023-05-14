 Skip to content
(MSN)   The miracle of the multiplying wafers   (msn.com) divider line
    More: CSB, Eucharist, Catholic Church, Catechism of the Catholic Church, Pope, Belief, Jesus, Blood, Eucharistic miracle  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ on a cracker!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus the miracle caterer
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Tymast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally!  The sign I've been waiting for. I can't be an atheist any longer now that a cracker has appeared in a cabinet.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukranians: "God, please help us! The Russians are raping and murdering us!"

God: "LOL No...have some WAFERS!"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: St. Thomas was the final parish served by the Rev. Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus. McGivney has been beatified and needs one more miracle to become a saint in the Roman Catholic Church.

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time, my kids took a while to figure out that I had gotten another container of whatever thing they consumed, and every night after they went to sleep I'd partially refill the one they'd been using...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Host keeps getting bigger!
Fark user image
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As silly as this is...it kinda fits with whole jesus miracle of multiplying loaves and fishes.

Though my bet is on 1. Someone misperceived what is going on or 2. Lying.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they thin wafers? Asking for a friend
Fark user image
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your god could prove his existence to the entire planet, but instead he settles for giving you a few extra crackers.

How underwhelming.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Geez boss, I was gonna tell the priest but I couldn't find him  I delivered the extra wafers but there was no one there so I just put all the boxes of wafers in the thing for them and left.


/stupid tag must be on vacation

//nuns can fly
 
Murflette [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: As silly as this is...it kinda fits with whole jesus miracle of multiplying loaves and fishes.

Though my bet is on 1. Someone misperceived what is going on or 2. Lying.


Its both.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
farkin' guy is supposedly all powerful, yet his parlor trick is doubling the amount of stale wafer breads?
Doesn't make joining his fan club all that appealing. Stale bread skin flake dude. I'm surprised he doesn't have a Marvel or DC comic with a power like that.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You guys laugh, but through the miracles of Christ, I've cut my grocery bills in half.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

talkertopc: FTA: St. Thomas was the final parish served by the Rev. Michael McGivney, founder of the Knights of Columbus. McGivney has been beatified and needs one more miracle to become a saint in the Roman Catholic Church.

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$


Church stories really belong in the business tab.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There isn't a snowball's chance in Hell that this will be approved/certified as a miracle.  It takes a heck of a lot more for the Church to recognize something as a miracle (officially, individuals can claim whatever they want) than someone saying 'I thought I was going to run out, but then I didn't).  I have great doubt as it seems kind of like a pointless miracle to begin with.  The ciborium is the dish that a lay person holds to distribute communion.  Everyone who does this ministry has had the experience where they are running a little short.  There are 2 really easy ways to solve this.  One is that the minister just breaks the ones they have in the dish in to 2 or 3 when they realize.  The other is either the people in that line move to another, or another minister comes over and covers or dishes out some of theirs to the one who is out.  The only time it's dicey is when you are down to little fragments and someone wants to receive directly on the tongue, and all of the sudden your fine motor control is being put to the test.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the Virgin of Juquila in Mexico.

CSB: My father and I were driving from Puerto Escondido to Oaxaca, and he insisted on this side trip to Juquila to see this thing. Dad explained the story: The Virgin is this statue of Mary that the Spanish brought over in the 1600's as part of a movement to convert the locals. The church it was in burned down, but the statue survived, which was the first miracle. They put it in this small town church while they rebuilt the original church, but afterwards, the statue kept disappearing from the newly rebuilt church and reappearing in the small town church it had been temporarily relocated to. This happened three times until the locals decided it was miracles, Mary wanted to stay in the small town church, and now this small town church is where it stays.

So Dad tells me this story, and after a moment of silence I say "You know that's basically a fraternity prank, right? Like someone stealing the gnome from your yard"

He thought for a minute, and said "Well, most likely, but it's important to them."
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, I hate to tell you guys, but the Catholic Church actually has a procedure for verifying "miracles" and whether you believe in them or not, the Church officially does AND they don't verify very many of them. Almost none, in fact.

Unlike fundamentalists who will see Jeezus in a wall stain and eleventy-million faithful will show up to view the miracle, the Church carries out a somewhat scientific method of determining if maybe someone miscounted, or the wafers were refilled overnight and nobody said anything, or whatever; and even then it might not be a "miracle."

For instance, millions of people visit Lourdes every year, and 7000 people claim to have been miraculously cured. The Church recognizes exactly 70 in the 168 years since the shrine opened, or not quite one every two years. So if there are "miracles" they're pretty unreliable, and won't be things like reproducing communion wafers.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow catholics are really farking dumb. Some altar victim or whatever went out and replaced the crackers, didn't tell them, and these idiots think it's a farking miracle?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ciborium. That's one of the transition metals I think. Not well known, because it has 26 1/2 protons, so it's squeezed in between Iron and Cobalt.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
God really doesn't do miracles like he used to.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: God really doesn't do miracles like he used to.


There's a child cancer ward at a nearby hospital but god's at church farking with crackers
 
