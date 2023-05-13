 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   And please, don't use fishing poles to kill people   (cnn.com) divider line
34
    More: Facepalm, Sturgeon, Carp, Bow and arrow, Fish, Crossbow, Arrow, Game warden, Bowfin  
•       •       •

517 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2023 at 9:50 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What if the fish uses your driveway to turn around in?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ok well what do you suggest I use?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lady J: ok well what do you suggest I use?


Didn't you folks get rid of all the Poles?  I dunno.  The Irish, maybe?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Lady J: ok well what do you suggest I use?

Didn't you folks get rid of all the Poles?  I dunno.  The Irish, maybe?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't water stop bullets pretty much immediately
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember, you need a license to fish but not to carry a gun.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lady J: ok well what do you suggest I use?


dynamite. or hand grenades.
much more efficient, bigger boom, you'll limit out faster, giving you more time to drink
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I cannot believe someone someone complained about my picture. It was hilarious and he was just fine.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IgG4: I cannot believe someone someone complained about my picture. It was hilarious and he was just fine.


I hope you've learned the appropriate lesson and will report every picture you don't like from now.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: IgG4: I cannot believe someone someone complained about my picture. It was hilarious and he was just fine.

I hope you've learned the appropriate lesson and will report every picture you don't like from now.


what's up with you, little miss prickly?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, I like my fish filleted before they're on the boat...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't know you needed a red dot for fishing
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was once given a magic fishing pole in Everquest 2 by a random admin. Basically worked like a super overpowered sword
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size

Legit strategy
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I believe it is legal to use firearms to fish in two States.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So they took one pistol from the dipshiat who was illegally using it.

what's the bet he has other guns at home, but the police didn't feel the need to take them from him too?

Anyway here's why you don't shoot at water, it looks much cooler with tracers.

Tracers Skipping Across The Water
Youtube UGAl1nYavy0
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"...firearms are not a legal means to take fish" anything

FTFY
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
1. If there's an oxygen tank in its mouth, the fish is attacking the boat, and I'm Roy Scheider.
2. If a crazed fisherman attacks, and I am able to de-pole him, but am then forced to stab him through the chest with his own pole as he continues to attack me yelling, "Must kill for Aquaman".

But only in these cases.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can understand the conf

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yew dumb sombiatches....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The first fishing joke I ever leaned, a classic:

Jerry Clower - Fishing With the Game Warden
Youtube AYrYvNb5cl0
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nancy McEwen
In 1967, Nancy McEwen suddenly drifted off the Belt Parkway (NY) into the median strip. A police lieutenant in the car behind her pulled over. He found her slumped forward. He called for an ambulance. McEwen died at Coney Island Hospital. Doctors found a small gunshot wound on the side of her head.
McEwen had only one car window open and no windows were shattered. Seedman deducted from distance and speed that the shot came from Sheepshead Bay or the nearby area. Most likely, this was an accident and not an intentional shot.
Authorities searched the dunes and marshes for a possible shell casing. When that wasn't successful, Seedman told his detectives to look for people who owned boats. They found a local gas station owner who was on his boat that morning taking target practice at a floating beer can. One of his bullets ricocheted off the water's surface and killed McEwen.
A grand jury ruled it this an accident, and did not bring homicide charges. The shooter was fined $100 for violating firearms laws with the rifle.
An impossible angle yet it happened
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

replacementcool: So they took one pistol from the dipshiat who was illegally using it.

what's the bet he has other guns at home, but the police didn't feel the need to take them from him too?

Anyway here's why you don't shoot at water, it looks much cooler with tracers.

[YouTube video: Tracers Skipping Across The Water]


A Game Warden took his gun.
They don't have the legal authority to confiscate his weapons.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Long ago we tried shooting tracers from a spot 100 feet above a creek at the creek at a high angle. Probably 1/3 of them ricocheted off of the creek and continued up the other side of the canyon a few hundred feet, meaning that we had to skedaddle down one side of the canyon and up the other side of the creek and stomp out the several fires our tracers had started. Trust me those bullets very much do ricochet off the surface of the water.  We got lucky in that we didnt start a forest fryer, also learned to not fire tracers at a creek from far above with an ar-15. Sticking with the gold prospecting we were doing was the right thing to do...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: replacementcool: So they took one pistol from the dipshiat who was illegally using it.

what's the bet he has other guns at home, but the police didn't feel the need to take them from him too?

Anyway here's why you don't shoot at water, it looks much cooler with tracers.

[YouTube video: Tracers Skipping Across The Water]

A Game Warden took his gun.
They don't have the legal authority to confiscate his weapons.


If it's illegal to fish with guns, and he was caught fishing with guns, they should have referred it to the police in order to take his guns since he is not a responsible gun owner.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Doesn't water stop bullets pretty much immediately


Shooting *into* water, essentially yes. You get massive angle deflection from the sudden change in medium (gas to liquid) that can cause a ricochet, or sudden change in trajectory and velocity in the water, at the very least.

Shooting *out* of water...you really only have to deal with the optical distortion of the surface target caused by being submerged, as well as the altered aerodynamic properties of shooting through water.

Underwater Firearms
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Geggy Tah - Bomb Fishing
Youtube n_YNv2RV_iU
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.