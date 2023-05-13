 Skip to content
(Chron)   Stacks of WWII-era Nazi cargo are now washing up on Texas beaches from the Gulf of Mexico. Still no reasons for how they got there from the attack on Pearl Harbor in the Pacific   (chron.com) divider line
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's Texas.  Maybe they were buying futures back in '45, and forgot to close out the position.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh jeez, now this stuff will start showing up at the guns shows next to the nickle plated Lugers and helmets. "Genuine NAZI rubber! Only $100 an once!"
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs on "Bale of Nazi Rubber" for band name usage.

I'll figure out who we're going to tribute later.

Suggestions?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From Florida?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Quick, get Harlan on the phone!
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meh.
Grew up on the northern Gulf Coast.
Used to dive on all sorts of WW2 wreckage back in the day.
Until the day a recently deceased type person was discovered a few days after his death and all the crabs and such had been at him.

HINT: You can't puke in scuba gear. Having a bad case of the heaves at -50 feet is not a whole bunch of fun.
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Therion: Dibs on "Bale of Nazi Rubber" for band name usage.

I'll figure out who we're going to tribute later.

Suggestions?


Afrikaa Bambata and the Soul Sonic Force?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Subby h!s never heard of the Panama canal?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was it ideology?  I bet it is Nazi ideology washing up on those Texas shores.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Meh.
Grew up on the northern Gulf Coast.
Used to dive on all sorts of WW2 wreckage back in the day.
Until the day a recently deceased type person was discovered a few days after his death and all the crabs and such had been at him.

HINT: You can't puke in scuba gear. Having a bad case of the heaves at -50 feet is not a whole bunch of fun.


So he just died out in the ocean somewhere and there wasn't a recovery or rescue effort? What?
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hey! Free MAGA hats!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IIRC, there's more than one sunken German WWII ship in the Gulf of Mexico. I dived one when I went to Aruba.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What I want to know, was how did a ship called the SS Rio Grande get involved in Nazi block aide running?  Was it a German built ship given a deceptive name? Was it formerly an American steam ship that somehow ended up in Nazi service?  If so, what is the story?  Or was it American "patriots" from Texas who were chartering their services from Brazil to Spain, or some other Vatican friendly neutral country?
 
brilett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess it felt lonely.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We now know what Texans ask for when wishing.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Therion: Dibs on "Bale of Nazi Rubber" for band name usage.

I'll figure out who we're going to tribute later.

Suggestions?


Before you get too invested, that's the name of my Eric Clapton speed metal band.
 
