Oh my God, it's a mirage I'm tellin' y'all, it's a sabotage
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, I can't stand this. I'm sure they planned it.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i'm gonna set it straight with this frigate
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it was a contractor in a payment dispute, I have a feeling said contractor will soon be standing tall before the man.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So THAT'S a salty BAE.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was a plumber pissed off that a sparky got priority access to that part of the ship and we're just making sure the electrician had to go back to rework the area =)
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Galactica: Sabotage
Youtube BoQ0bqsJSJ8


/my favorite use of this song
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: I bet it was a plumber pissed off that a sparky got priority access to that part of the ship and we're just making sure the electrician had to go back to rework the area =)


Seems like a good way to be thrown out of the shipyards, blackballed from working in that industry, back-charged for the costs to re-pull those cables end-to-end, and charged with a felony.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do that. There are only a few people who can do that, and they know each and every one of you.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: [YouTube video: Galactica: Sabotage]

/my favorite use of this song


FRAK YEAH!

Using Chief Tyrol falling for the WHYYY part is always my favourite moment in that vid.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.


Ya, because Brexit wasn't enough of a complete self-own. Let's all secede from the UK and enjoy a pleasant bucolic lifestyle living in a small 2nd or 3rd world nation with fark all for GDP

Jesus, those accents might make them sound smart. But, they're farking morons
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.


It's probably the naming scheme of the Frigate class. HMS London, for example, was a Heavy Cruiser.

/ That, or it's particularly tone deaf. Could really be either.
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comments will be coming from local sources as soon as the BBC can find someone comprehensible.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: /my favorite use of this song


The recent "Picard season 3" version is pretty good:

Star Trek: Picard - Borg Cube Battle Remix ("Sabotage")
Youtube ToO22Vwqvr4
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HMS Glasgow

Probably Edinburghers
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: RyansPrivates: /my favorite use of this song

The recent "Picard season 3" version is pretty good:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ToO22Vwqvr4]


Not gonna watch that as I'm behind on Picard. Imagine it's pretty good, thoough.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Wow, I can't stand this. I'm sure they planned it.

blacknite: i'm gonna set it straight with this frigate


puffy999: If it was a contractor in a payment dispute, I have a feeling said contractor will soon be standing tall before the man.

Contractor cuttin' cables when he's in here?
Then the navy's checks ain't likely to clear!

/FTFY
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Probably Edinburghers


Nah, Fifers. They're to blame for a'thing.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: If it was a contractor in a payment dispute, I have a feeling said contractor will soon be standing tall before the man.


I think the question boils down to whether that "payment dispute" was the Navy 1a) shafting their contractors (unlikely, they're some of the most solid contracts there are, and fought over), 1b) if so, how a contractor that reacted this way was hired in the first place, or the more critical 2) was this "payment dispute" said contractor being paid off by a foreign power.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspected contractor over a payment dispute.  This would never happen in the US to a military contractor, they just get blank checks.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: RyansPrivates: /my favorite use of this song

The recent "Picard season 3" version is pretty good:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ToO22Vwqvr4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Original or go home.

Beastie Boys - Sabotage
Youtube z5rRZdiu1UE


/does this count as oldies at this point?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An inquiry has been launched into "intentional damage" of a Royal Navy warship"

I'll help you guys out here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The military news website UK Defence Journal, which reported the incident, suggested that it may have been sabotage by a contractor in a payment dispute."

[bad_idea_jeans.jpg]
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.


There's been an HMS Glasgow since 1707, an HMS Cardiff since 1652, and an HMS Belfast since 1938.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.

There's been an HMS Glasgow since 1707, an HMS Cardiff since 1652, and an HMS Belfast since 1938.


HMS Belfast tour has to be a must do in London
 
electricjebus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A lifetime ago I was a union carpenter, I was talking to an older carpenter who was describing a job he worked at the intelligence agency my dad worked for.  He told me about these guys who walked around all day with a note pad, they couldn't talk to anybody and nobody could talk to them, one of them made a note that they were using a different type of steel stud that wasn't in the plans and it ended up costing the contractor he was working for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

I asked my dad about it and he knew one of those silent guys walking around with notepads.  They were really there to make sure the contractors weren't planting bugs.  Apparently the guy he knew was also part of building the US embassy in Moscow, he said he'd catch one guy planting a bug and another one would be trying to do it right behind his back in the beginning.

I would just assume the Royal Navy has some similar guys at their shipyards.  Maybe they just missed one?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.

Ya, because Brexit wasn't enough of a complete self-own. Let's all secede from the UK and enjoy a pleasant bucolic lifestyle living in a small 2nd or 3rd world nation with fark all for GDP

Jesus, those accents might make them sound smart. But, they're farking morons


Anyone leaving the UK will be joining the EU
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How does Kirk say "sabotage"?
Youtube XvkBY1JYymE
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: NM Volunteer: TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.

There's been an HMS Glasgow since 1707, an HMS Cardiff since 1652, and an HMS Belfast since 1938.

HMS Belfast tour has to be a must do in London


The Tank Museum at Bovington is number 1 on my list. Then, IWM Duxford.

Anyway...USS Alabama is bigger. And I've been there before

With a picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ the fronts of those turrets are 415 millimeters thick. 16 inches for Americans.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.

There's been an HMS Glasgow since 1707, an HMS Cardiff since 1652, and an HMS Belfast since 1938.


On a sidenote I don't like the trend of the US Navy naming ships after presidents.  I get that it's a "please give us more money thing" and I'll give you Lincoln, Washington, Roosevelt, Grant etc... but come on, we didn't need a USS George H.W. Bush.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Has anyone seen Sir Stewart Wallace??
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.

There's been an HMS Glasgow since 1707, an HMS Cardiff since 1652, and an HMS Belfast since 1938.

HMS Belfast tour has to be a must do in London

The Tank Museum at Bovington is number 1 on my list. Then, IWM Duxford.

Anyway...USS Alabama is bigger. And I've been there before

With a picture:
[Fark user image image 425x318]

/ the fronts of those turrets are 415 millimeters thick. 16 inches for Americans.


Never been to the tank museum. I mean I haven't been to London since I left home.

One of the things I liked about Belfast was they showed the guns were trained on a service station that was however far away the range was.

You don't think think about 8 mile range or whatever it is until they put it on a map and you realize it's a 90 minute drive through traffic
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

electricjebus: NM Volunteer: TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.

There's been an HMS Glasgow since 1707, an HMS Cardiff since 1652, and an HMS Belfast since 1938.

On a sidenote I don't like the trend of the US Navy naming ships after presidents.  I get that it's a "please give us more money thing" and I'll give you Lincoln, Washington, Roosevelt, Grant etc... but come on, we didn't need a USS George H.W. Bush.


I am more familiar with the naming scheme of the US fleet. Towns get cruisers (and Litoral combat ships). Places get Frigates. States get Battleships. People get carriers.

I'm not too upset that HW gets one. He flew a Grumman TBF Avenger off of one of the carriers during WW II.

/ I am much more excited about USS Dorie (Doris) Miller. Googlize him if you're not familiar with the name.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i spent 3/4 of the article thinking that the cables cut were steel cables, not electric and data cables since it's in the shipyard getting worked on
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gubbo: iheartscotch: Gubbo: NM Volunteer: TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.

There's been an HMS Glasgow since 1707, an HMS Cardiff since 1652, and an HMS Belfast since 1938.

HMS Belfast tour has to be a must do in London

The Tank Museum at Bovington is number 1 on my list. Then, IWM Duxford.

Anyway...USS Alabama is bigger. And I've been there before

With a picture:
[Fark user image image 425x318]

/ the fronts of those turrets are 415 millimeters thick. 16 inches for Americans.

Never been to the tank museum. I mean I haven't been to London since I left home.

One of the things I liked about Belfast was they showed the guns were trained on a service station that was however far away the range was.

You don't think think about 8 mile range or whatever it is until they put it on a map and you realize it's a 90 minute drive through traffic


There's a reason why everyone used the real big guns for so long. HMS Belfast is probably a pretty good museum. It's cool that the curators are right there with help with the artillery math.

/ They fitted the big 16 inch guns on Alabama, even though she was in the class before the Iowas. 26 miles (41.8 km).

// I have a picture of my brother hugging a 16 inch shell. It's bigger than he is. I took a picture of the shell and was like "nobody is going to know how big this F-er is". I then convinced my brother to hug it.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: electricjebus: NM Volunteer: TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.

There's been an HMS Glasgow since 1707, an HMS Cardiff since 1652, and an HMS Belfast since 1938.

On a sidenote I don't like the trend of the US Navy naming ships after presidents.  I get that it's a "please give us more money thing" and I'll give you Lincoln, Washington, Roosevelt, Grant etc... but come on, we didn't need a USS George H.W. Bush.

I am more familiar with the naming scheme of the US fleet. Towns get cruisers (and Litoral combat ships). Places get Frigates. States get Battleships. People get carriers.

I'm not too upset that HW gets one. He flew a Grumman TBF Avenger off of one of the carriers during WW II.

/ I am much more excited about USS Dorie (Doris) Miller. Googlize him if you're not familiar with the name.


How do you feel about the USS Ronald Reagan?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

electricjebus: iheartscotch: electricjebus: NM Volunteer: TWX: The incident comes after HMS Glasgow made its first trip in December.

[...]

The next two Type 26 ships, HMS Cardiff and the HMS Belfast, are already under construction by BAE Systems on the Clyde.

Do they expect naming the ships after large cities outside of England will help them keep the United Kingdom together?

'cause I see a bunch of rechristenings being needed at some point in the next few years.

There's been an HMS Glasgow since 1707, an HMS Cardiff since 1652, and an HMS Belfast since 1938.

On a sidenote I don't like the trend of the US Navy naming ships after presidents.  I get that it's a "please give us more money thing" and I'll give you Lincoln, Washington, Roosevelt, Grant etc... but come on, we didn't need a USS George H.W. Bush.

I am more familiar with the naming scheme of the US fleet. Towns get cruisers (and Litoral combat ships). Places get Frigates. States get Battleships. People get carriers.

I'm not too upset that HW gets one. He flew a Grumman TBF Avenger off of one of the carriers during WW II.

/ I am much more excited about USS Dorie (Doris) Miller. Googlize him if you're not familiar with the name.

How do you feel about the USS Ronald Reagan?


No movie stars need apply.

But...it could also be much worse.

/ It is entirely possible that, some day, there will be a USS THAT F-ing Guy.
 
