(Some Guy)   Dude, dude, I saw Becky in the woods up in Maine. She beckoned to me and I followed her but then she got up onto a moose and rode away into a lobster-shaped rainbow   (cannabis.net) divider line
19
513 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2023 at 10:50 PM



19 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
migueldelascervezas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was actually a really informative article on how to get policy right.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dude, those are mushrooms."

"No, it's Becky."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maine already has a plethora of good weed growers. They have the perfect climate and lots of raspberry patches out behind the woods.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not weed Subby
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, dude, I saw Becky in the woods up in Maine. She beckoned to me and I followed her but then she got up onto a moose and rode away into a lobster-shaped rainbow

You saw The Ditch-Weed Project too, huh?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they didn't mention my lovely state of NJ and how retail sales have been bungled. Between towns doing everything they can to prohibit sales and the state somehow stifling approval of retail approvals, it's been 13 months, and there are only 21 dispensaries in the entire state that have retail options.
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about the jobs of drug sniffing dogs?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A state of 1.25 million might be easier to establish regulated businesses in than a state of 20-60 million. They want seed to sale tracking of batches, and I imagine that gets exponentially more difficult with size. More growers, more stores, more batches.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: "Dude, those are mushrooms."

"No, it's Becky."


*lick*

*lick* *lick* *lick* *lick* *lick*

Nope, mushrooms.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bot v2.38beta: But what about the jobs of drug sniffing dogs?


They've had to retire the dogs trained on pot.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe they looked down I-95 and saw how Massachusetts was doing it?

/shrug, I'm straightedge, but overall respect the approach the Commonwealth has taken
//MrsB's athlete pals are opening a "wellness" shop at 200 High St (LOL) in Boston soon
 
indy_kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ansius: That was actually a really informative article on how to get policy right.


It would have been easier for other states if the Feds allowed banks to handle the revenue from weed shops, and urged credit card companies to allow purchases with their cards. "Make as much money as possible while we still can" doesn't encourage a long-term, strategic approach to the business, and most politicians lack the knowledge to put forth a coherent operating plan that would benefit everyone.

As it currently stands, the Feds could bust any and every "legal" shop at any time. Legitimate investors won't risk their investments until that changes. That leaves questionable people to set up the shops and handle the cash. Eliminating civil asset forfeiture removes one of the main risks of operating a shop: getting the cash from the shop to the bank.

This is an issue where Biden must admit that he got the policy wrong, and he should work toward making weed legal nationwide. Portugal has proven that drugs can be legalized and the country won't descend into chaos.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: A state of 1.25 million might be easier to establish regulated businesses in than a state of 20-60 million. They want seed to sale tracking of batches, and I imagine that gets exponentially more difficult with size. More growers, more stores, more batches.


Growers - both legal and illegal - will increase the potency of weed because you can get the same buzz from less product. To counteract that, states should plant low-THC ditchweed all over the place. The amount of low-THC pollen in the air would make growing in the open a losing effort. Growers would have to go indoors, and use air showers and HEPA filtration to keep the bad pollen out.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm high in Maine right now so I'm getting a kick...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Freaking brownie recipes ...
 
