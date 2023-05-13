 Skip to content
British Storm Shadow missiles have entered the chat
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivan's fleeing from a Storm Shadow, Storm Shadow Storm Shadow.
Running and hiding from a Storm Shadow, Storm Shadow Storm Shadow.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You started it.  Don't be surprised when you get hit back.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Russian hypersonic missiles? Taken out by a 30+-year-old US missile defense system.
UK cruise missiles? Taken out by impact with designated targets.

Russia claims success.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nuts. I was hoping for a repeat of the spectacular gigantic explosions of ammo dumps we saw when HIMARS was first introduced.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Another interesting weapon that Ukraine really could use is an anti-radiation loitering drone that the Taiwanese defense company NCSIST makes.  Granted it is a new weapon, and Taiwan may not want to tip their hand to the Chinese by allowing any of them to fall into Russian hands, but it would be a game changer if the Ukrainians could get them.

The drones work in teams, one drone will act as a decoy, flying high and attracting AA radars, while the others swarm in and take out the AA radars.

I imagine you could also use it to go after enemy communications and electronic jamming, which could open up further possibilities for the Ukrainians.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Russians are going to have a pretty crappy summer vacation this year.
 
Valter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Russian hypersonic missiles? Taken out by a 30+-year-old US missile defense system.
UK cruise missiles? Taken out by impact with designated targets.

Russia claims success.


That is an interesting concept of success.

Incorrect. That's the word.

This evil war must continue no longer, Russia.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Nuts. I was hoping for a repeat of the spectacular gigantic explosions of ammo dumps we saw when HIMARS was first introduced.


Eh: you can only really do that the first few times unforch. Once you've blown up all the orc ammo it's gone.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: jjorsett: Nuts. I was hoping for a repeat of the spectacular gigantic explosions of ammo dumps we saw when HIMARS was first introduced.

Eh: you can only really do that the first few times unforch. Once you've blown up all the orc ammo it's gone.


I think they also may have wised up and not piled it all in just a few places. Apparently even the Russian military can learn if you repeat the lesson often enough.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Apparently even the Russian military can learn if you repeat the lesson often enough.



Let's see if this is actually true. They're still using tactics from WW2, and back then they had more meat for the grinder, as opposed to today.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Another interesting weapon that Ukraine really could use is an anti-radiation loitering drone that the Taiwanese defense company NCSIST makes.  Granted it is a new weapon, and Taiwan may not want to tip their hand to the Chinese by allowing any of them to fall into Russian hands, but it would be a game changer if the Ukrainians could get them.

The drones work in teams, one drone will act as a decoy, flying high and attracting AA radars, while the others swarm in and take out the AA radars.

I imagine you could also use it to go after enemy communications and electronic jamming, which could open up further possibilities for the Ukrainians.


Noted.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The part of the story I didn't like was when the dude from the Duma was only injured instead of being blown to smithereens.
 
